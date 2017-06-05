2017 Chevrolet Equinox Review

2017 Chevrolet Equinox
6.5
Expert Rating
The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor

The 2017 Chevrolet Equinox is a solid compact crossover SUV. What it lacks in advanced powertrains, it makes up for in available tech.

The Chevrolet Equinox has struck the right chord for many compact crossover buyers. It offers a range of powertrains, including front- or all-wheel drive; it can be fuel efficient; and it's relatively large.

We think it's getting a little tired, which is why it scores a 6.5 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

But a new Equinox is on the way for 2018, so stay tuned since the 2017 is scheduled to be a short model year.

Chevrolet Equinox styling and performance

It has been a sales success for Chevy, so why fix what isn't broken?

Answer: they haven't. This year, the 2017 Chevy Equinox carries over largely unchanged from last year. For 2016, the model received important safety equipment and a light "fluff and buff" from the automaker: a front-fascia here, a little chrome there—nothing controversial. The effect is a brighter, slightly better look for the Equinox.

To us, the Equinox reads from the outside more like a scaled down version of the big Chevrolet Traverse, which isn't a bad thing. The Equinox is a little chunkier, perhaps with a few more styling elements stolen from Chevy's trucks and wedged into its more upright flanks. The Equinox is still distinctly more car-like than truck, and fits alongside the brand's sedans with good-looking proportions and sharp, careful details.

What’s under the hood doesn’t change this year, and that’s fine too. The 2.4-liter direct-injection inline-4, making 182 horsepower, is one of the most fuel-efficient engines in its class—and plenty quick for most family needs, while it renews its 32-mpg EPA highway rating in front-wheel-drive guise. Both that engine or the available 301-hp, 3.6-liter V-6 come paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is available on every trim, except the base L.

Chevrolet Equinox comfort, safety, and features

The Chevrolet Equinox is just a little bit larger than most compact SUVs, which translates to some extra wiggle room inside when you need to balance cargo and passengers. In that respect, the Equinox feels designed for the ins and outs of family use, with a rear bench that can slide fore and aft, offering up to 31.4 cubic feet of cargo space with the seat still up, or nearly 64 cubic feet with the seatbacks flipped down.

Front seating is quite good and the driving position is excellent and car-like, while back seats have enough space for two adults to sprawl out into, with decent leg room, and the seat backs are adjustable for rake. You also get plenty of cubbies for smaller items, as well as a deep center console and two wells, a retractable cargo cover, and a stretchy net for grocery bags between the two deep cargo wells in back. Chevrolet offers tablet holders that attach to the rear of the front seats.

In testing, the IIHS gave the crossover top "Good" scores in all categories, including its small-overlap crash test. The IIHS only gave the optional crash-mitigation systems in the Equinox a "Basic" score.

Federal testers weren't as kind. This year, the Equinox managed a four-star overall rating, including four stars on frontal- and rollover-crash protection.

We are happy to report that Chevy has made standard a rearview camera on all trim levels for 2016, which somewhat alleviates our previous complaints about the poor rearward visibility. The 2016 models also received newly optional active-safety items that bring the Equinox in line with its competitors. We expect many of those features to become more available for 2017.

According to the EPA, the base inline-4 manages 22 mpg city, 32 highway, 26 combined when paired with front-wheel drive. Those numbers make the base Equinox one of the better performing non-hybrid crossovers in the segment. Make the move to all-wheel drive (AWD) and those numbers drop to 20/29/23 mpg. Four-cylinder models are equipped with an "Eco" button that dials back accessory power draw such as air-conditioning operation, optimizes shift points for better fuel economy, and locks up the torque converter earlier for efficiency.

The EPA rates the 3.6-liter V-6 at 17/24/20 mpg for front-wheel-drive versions. We expect far more V-6 buyers will opt for AWD, which is rated at 16/23/18 mpg.

September 5, 2016
For 2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Reliable car

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
It is good sub but pricey. Hope it was made more fuel efficient.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
September 13, 2016
2016 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-Door LT

A stand out suv for the money

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
With just over 200 miles of getting familiar with everything on the vehicle we went on a vacation driving over 5000 miles. The Equinox is equipped with the 4 cylinder engine and I recorded each fill up and... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 18, 2016
2016 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-Door LTZ

For a good median size SUV You can't beat it.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
A great V6 two complaints side pillows too thick and MPG should be better.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
July 3, 2016
2016 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-Door LS

Beautiful machinellll

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This rides so smoothly remember that. Has the pickup and go for a 4 cylinder. Can't wait to get the LT.... this is truly and cool SUV. not like some SUV's.... Sharp looking especially after the tinting... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 24, 2016
For 2016 Chevrolet Equinox

Poor Quality

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The initial quality reviews missed a very significant quality issue with the interior the dashboard and interior door panels do not match up the so called experts should take another look at the 2016 Equinox
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
March 15, 2016
2016 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-Door LT

Exceeded expectations

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Very nice vehicle with a number of desired features even at a lower style. Next time I will get the 6 cylinder and even more features.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
January 27, 2016
2016 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-Door LT

UNDER POWERED WITH 4 CYLINDER

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
NICE RIDE UNDER POWERED WITH 4 CYLINDER EXCELLENT HANDLING IN SNOW
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
December 24, 2015
For 2016 Chevrolet Equinox

Buyer beware

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I purchased a 2016 Equinox LTZ in December complete with factory trailer hitch. According to the Equinox broucher the Equinox tows up to 3500 lbs with dealer installed trailer hitch. It also states pull your... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 8, 2015
2016 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-Door LT

Driving comfort

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Ok. I am not an owner of an equinox, but I just had one as a courtesy car when my vehicle was in for repair. At first I LOVED how the seat molded to me. I was really comfortable. It was when I got out of the... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 28, 2015
For 2016 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevy Equinox

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I love my equinox! I originally wanted the Tahoe but couldn't afford it. The Equinox has the space, and the zoom I need right now!
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
