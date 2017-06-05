2017 Chevrolet Cruze Review

2017 Chevrolet Cruze Hatch
6.8
Expert Rating
$16,975
MSRP based on 4-Door Sedan 1.4L L w/1SM
 
See Your Price
Shopping for a new Chevrolet Cruze?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

6.8
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
7.0
Expert Rating
Performance
6.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
7.0
Expert Rating
Safety
Features
6.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
8.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
Write a Review
2017
Nominated for Best New Economy Car
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor

The 2017 Chevy Cruze adds a hatch to the family that retains the same good ride and ample space, without being boomy or loud.

The world is full of compact cars like the Chevrolet Cruze, so this year the Chevrolet Cruze becomes more like other global compact cars.

It does it in two ways. One, it adds a hatchback model, the cleverly named "Cruze Hatch." It marks the first time a five-door Cruze has been offered in the U.S. Two, it brings back the diesel to the Cruze lineup, in the sedan first (coupled to a 9-speed automatic) and to the hatch in 2018.

Sedans are offered in base L, LS, LT, and Premier trims, while hatchbacks are sold only in top LT and Premier trims. RS sport-appearance packages are available in both cars, but only on LT and Premier levels.

For now, the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze earns a 6.8 on our ratings scale, a reflection of its above-average fuel economy and styling. Performance may not be much to write home to the folks about, but it's above average in every respect. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

The Chevrolet Cruze cuts a sleeker hole through the wind—in both hatchback and sedan form. There isn't much to separate the two versions from the rear doors forward, although the brute-force versatility of the hatch suffers a little from the curvier roofline.

Inside, the Cruze is decidedly modern without being too digital, an attractive layout that gets better in pricier trims.

Under the hood (for now) the Cruze is powered by a 1.4-liter turbo-4 that makes 153 horsepower. It's paired to a standard 6-speed manual is most trims, upper trims get the 6-speed automatic as standard. In all cases, the Cruze is a front-driver, suited more toward daily duty than quick sprints through canyons. We've found that there can be some hesitation in the Cruze's driveline; but it's hard to find a culprit: the small displacement turbo-4 or a juddery transmission.

The panacea for both may be a coming turbodiesel inline-4 that will significantly increase torque and a new 9-speed automatic. We haven't yet driven those models, so stay tuned.

Comfort, safety, and features

The Cruze may have the footprint of a compact, but its interior is certainly closer to mid-sized. Back-seat passengers get more than 36 inches of leg room, and the ample-sized trunk measures 13.7 cubic feet—near the top for the compact class. Opt for the hatchback and that rear cargo area balloons to 23.7 cubic feet with the rear seats up—47.2 cubic feet with the seats down.

That curvy roof line cuts into vertical space for the hatch, and even makes the smaller subcompact Sonic hatchback more spacious by the numbers. Nonetheless, it's a comfortable car for four, and something we wouldn't fear spending a day driving around town.

Curiously, safety is still somewhat of an unknown in the Chevy Cruze—there isn't much official data since it was new last year. Short of a comprehensive rundown of crash data from the IIHS or federal testers, the Cruze comes equipped with the standard suite of airbags and stability control systems. Advanced safety packages are available in the Cruze, including forward collision warning, blind-spot monitors, and rear park assist alerts. Notably missing from the list: automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

Both safety systems are noticeable omissions from Chevy, many other compact cars offer those features. Still, every Cruze comes with a rearview camera, which is some comfort.

Base cars are very spartan and lightly equipped, and not likely to be seen on the roads by most buyers—they're fleet kings and queens.

Most cars on dealers' lots will be LS and higher, which all feature a 7.0-inch infotainment display that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 16-inch wheels, Bluetooth, cloth upholstery, and GM's OnStar service that provides 3 GB/three months of 4G LTE mobile hotspot service before they start the monthly juice.

Top Premier and LT trims are shod with leather and other creature comforts such as an 8.0-inch infotainment screen or dual automatic climate controls. Most models will top out at $30,000, although upcoming diesel-powered cars could eclipse that mark.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
February 22, 2017
2016 Chevrolet Cruze 4-Door Sedan Automatic LT

Good comfortable reliable car

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Nice car, I've driven it over 40.000 kms in 10 months. I still enjoy the way it drives and performs. No issues other than a light rattle in the rear when going over aggressively rough roads. It is excellent in... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
January 2, 2017
2016 Chevrolet Cruze 4-Door Sedan Automatic LT

Overall Great Car

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Have had my 2016 Cruze for 4 months now, and I must say it is a much improved car from is previous generation (i am a previous 201 Cruze owner). Auto/start stop works as intended and really isn't an issue for... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 25, 2016
2016 Chevrolet Cruze 4-Door Sedan Automatic LT

A sweet car that feels more premium than it is.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I traded in a 2011 Chevy Malibu LT and found myself in a brand new Chevy Cruze LT. The ride is super smooth. I read a lot of reviews about the Mazda 3 and Honda civic being better performance cars. I'm 6' tall... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
May 5, 2016
2016 Chevrolet Cruze 4-Door Sedan Automatic LT

Amazing experience...smoothness...comfort...

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Amazing experience...smoothness...comfort...fuel efficiency... Wi-Fi...
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
March 27, 2016
For 2016 Chevrolet Cruze

No good performance

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Making strange sound on transmission changes,hitting brakes and starting switch. Took it to service department. No straight answers from them. Bought the car 3 months ago.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
November 17, 2015
2016 Chevrolet Cruze 4-Door Sedan Manual LT

Efficient awesome car on its class

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Yup the more efficient car in its class the more reliable safety looking great car and one of the best today
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
July 24, 2015
For 2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Best car I have ever owned.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I have the Cruze Clean Turbo Diesel. I am very pleased with everything about the car. The fuel mileage is fantastic. I am constantly getting over 50 mpg highway. The car is very comfortable and quiet. I have... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
September 25, 2015
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4-Door Sedan Automatic LS

Love it, great vehicle.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I can't find a thing wrong with my new car. It's beautiful, gorgeous to drive, comfortable and snazzy. Love having Sirius connected, love having that red button that I could press and ask for help if I needed... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 21, 2015
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4-Door Sedan Manual LS

great on gas!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Just purchased a 2015 Chevy Cruz and I am very pleased with its performance. I love how it looks, handles and esp. How much $ it saves on gas!
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 8, 2015
For 2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Cruze for cruising

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
So far so good looks pricey Will make a great tow vehicle behind motorhome
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Compare the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Chevrolet Cruze?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area

2017 Chevrolet Cruze Pricing Insights

  • 2017 Cruze selection outstanding; new diesel available
  • $1,500 rebate + up to $1,500 bonus on select models
  • Lease from $179 for 24 months
  • New 1.9% APR for 60 months.
See Your Price
 