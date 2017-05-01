2018 Chevrolet Corvette Review

2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Carbon 65 Edition
7.8
Expert Rating
7.8
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
8.0
Expert Rating
Performance
10
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
6.0
Expert Rating
Safety
Features
10
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
5.0
Expert Rating
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Kirk Bell Kirk Bell Editor

The 2018 Chevrolet Corvette delivers unmatched performance for the dollar and the features to go with it; the looks are arresting but perhaps too aggressive for some tastes.

The Chevrolet Corvette returns mostly unchanged for 2018. The lineup includes the Corvette Stingray, Corvette Grand Sport, and Corvette Z06, each as coupe or convertible. Each raises hell, takes names, and does it at a low price, considering its capability.

We rate the Corvette a 7.8 out of 10, due mostly to its extreme performance and its generous features. It loses points for comfort and gas mileage. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The C7 Corvette sits wide and low, and it wears lots of scoops and ducts. The supercar air is there, but we get a little eye-tired of the shape's busy touches. The cockpit isn't as flashy as the body, but can be trimmed out very nicely.

All Corvettes drop hardcore performance. The base Stingray and mid-line Grand Sport sport a 455-hp (460 hp with the optional performance exhaust) 6.2-liter V-8. The Stingray can have a a Z51 package that adds stiffer suspension, upgraded brakes, an electronic limited-slip differential, and aerodynamic tweaks. The Grand Sport has a wider rear end that accepts bigger high-performance tires. It also gets some of the Z06’s handling bits and an aerodynamics package.

The Z06 towers over other Corvettes with its supercharged 6.2-liter V-8, 650 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. A 7-speed manual matches revs automatically on downshifts. The optional, quick-shifting 8-speed automatic has steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. A Z07 package on the Grand Sport and Z06 turns those cars into beastly, controllable track specialists.

The Corvette has room for a pair of large adults, and space for their bags under the hatch glass. Supportive base seats get an upgrade to sport buckets for track-ready models. Convertibles have an automatic roof that opens or closes under 30 mph.

No crash tests have involved the Corvette. It offers few of today’s active safety features.

What it does offer is minimal distraction from its incredible prowess. All cars have leather, keyless ignition, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 9-speaker Bose audio, and a rearview camera. The killer app: its Performance Data Recorder, which records video and lap times for post-track bragging and dragging.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

November 12, 2016
2017 Chevrolet Corvette 2-Door Stingray Z51 Convertible w/2LT

The Best bang for the buck in the world!!!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The car can hang with cars 4x the price and be competitive. I have driven Ferrari's, Aston Martin, Porsches (including the 918), Lambo, Jaguar XK-R and it has nothing to apologize for. Of course I wish there... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 7, 2016
2016 Chevrolet Corvette 2-Door Stingray Convertible w/2LT

2LT with many added options MRC, HUD, upgraded wheels, NaVet

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Just an awesome car: what an upgrade from previous models - a real alternative to other more expensive cars in this class. Only complaint: centre console should have more room for storage.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
November 19, 2015
2016 Chevrolet Corvette 2-Door Stingray Coupe w/2LT

2016 Corvette better than ever

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The performance, the styling, the quality inside and out, the handling, and the economy is great. I have had a C5, C6, and now C7 and they just keep getting better.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
See all user reviews »
