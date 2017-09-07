- Ext Cab 128.3" 2WD Base $20,000
- Ext Cab 128.3" 2WD Work Truck $23,480
- Crew Cab 128.3" 2WD Work Truck $26,035
- Ext Cab 128.3" 2WD LT $26,875
- Crew Cab 140.5" 2WD Work Truck $27,705
- Ext Cab 128.3" 4WD Work Truck $28,250
- Crew Cab 128.3" 2WD LT $28,815
- Ext Cab 128.3" 2WD Z71 $29,470
- Crew Cab 140.5" 2WD LT $30,485
- Ext Cab 128.3" 4WD LT $30,760
- Crew Cab 128.3" 4WD Work Truck $31,220
- Crew Cab 128.3" 2WD Z71 $31,390
- Crew Cab 140.5" 4WD Work Truck $31,520
- Crew Cab 140.5" 2WD Z71 $32,775
- Ext Cab 128.3" 4WD Z71 $33,230
- Crew Cab 128.3" 4WD LT $33,775
- Crew Cab 140.5" 4WD LT $34,075
- Crew Cab 128.3" 4WD Z71 $35,940
- Crew Cab 140.5" 4WD Z71 $36,240
- Ext Cab 128.3" 4WD ZR2 $40,160
- Crew Cab 128.3" 4WD ZR2 $41,785
See exclusive deals in your area
Likes
- Strong engines
- Unparalleled off-road
- Comfortable cabin
- Wide range of options
Dislikes
- Limited safety tech
- Expensive with options
- Ride can get bouncy
- Interior a little downmarket
The 2018 Chevrolet Colorado can be whatever you need it to be: in-town runabout, suburban slogger, or off-road racing champion.
The 2018 Chevrolet Colorado is an appealing mid-size pickup truck designed to serve every need: right-size work truck, fuel miser, luxurious daily driver, and even baja bruiser.
This pickup’s lineup spans a wide range yet never feels like it’s stretching too far, which is why we’ve rated it a solid 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
Late last year, the Colorado lineup added a dedicated off-road model with a lifted suspension and unique bodywork called ZR2 to the existing lineup of base, Work Truck, LT, and Z71 trim levels. This year, the Colorado lineup is newly available with a 100th Anniversary Edition package celebrating the bowtie brand’s truck-building centennial.
GMC sells a nearly identical mid-size truck called the Canyon, but it aims more for luxury-minded buyers with its decadent Denali trim level rather than off-roaders like the Colorado Z71 and ZR2.
Base and Work Truck versions aren’t as spartan inside as you might expect with standard air conditioning, rearview camera, power driver’s seat, and windows. However, only the LT trim level is available with more advanced safety tech like forward-collision and lane-departure warnings.
Colorado ZR2s are serious off-road machines that ride on a raised suspension with a significantly wider track and hefty 31-inch Goodyear all-terrain rubber. If you’ve seen the Ford F-150 Raptor, think of the ZR2 as a scaled-down, more manageable, adventure machine.
Depending on trim level, the Colorado lineup is available in a choice of extended and four-door crew cab configurations with three bed lengths as well as either rear- or four-wheel drive. A 2.5-liter inline-4 engine is standard, but most Colorados leave the factory with a 3.6-liter V-6 rated at 308-horsepower paired to an 8-speed automatic. Colorado’s pricey optional 2.8-liter turbodiesel inline-4 delivers excellent fuel economy—as high as 30 mpg on the highway with standard rear-wheel drive.
Properly equipped, the Colorado is rated to tow up to 7,700 pounds with the turbodiesel. More mainstream V-6 models come in at a still impressive 7,000 pounds and all variants have a bed payload rating of around 1,500 pounds.
The Car Connection Consumer Review
-
Used Chevrolet Colorado17,016 cars
-
Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500101,984 cars
-
Used GMC Canyon7,955 cars
-
Used Honda Ridgeline2,189 cars
-
Used Nissan Frontier12,547 cars