2017 Chevrolet Colorado Review

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 First Drive
6.3
Expert Rating
$20,000
MSRP based on 2WD Ext Cab 128.3" Base
 
The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

6.3
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
7.0
Expert Rating
Performance
7.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
6.0
Expert Rating
Safety
4.0
Expert Rating
Features
8.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
6.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz

Don't quite need a full-size truck? The Chevrolet Colorado makes a compelling case for the way most of us truly use our pickups.

Entering its third model year, the Chevrolet Colorado has proven to be a formidable effort in the mid-size pickup segment. For the new year, the truck, which is a near-twin of the GMC Canyon, gains a new 3.6-liter V-6 engine that's the same size as last year's model but promises to be more fuel efficient and refined. 

The Colorado is available in WT, LT, and Z71 configurations, and we think it has the right combination of comfort, style, and capability to score a respectable 6.3 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Colorado went from an also-ran to a serious rival to the Toyota Tacoma that has long dominated this segment when it was redesigned for 2015, outclassing its nearest rival on a variety of fronts, whether it's packaging and interior space, clever new connectivity and bed features, V-6 gas mileage, or simple things like driving position.

It's available in a wide range of options, including three engines and several body and bed sizes. 

Chevrolet Colorado styling and performance

New for 2017 is a 308-horsepower V-6 that's sized like last year's, but features some fuel-saving tricks like cylinder displacement that lets it run as a V-4 under low-load situations. The V-6 comes mated exclusively to an also-new 8-speed automatic transmission. A trailer brake controller is also optional for 2017.

But don't count out the Colorado's base 2.5-liter inline-4, which is rated at 200 hp and offers a choice of 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. For many light duty users, this 4-cylinder will prove to be more than sufficient. 

For even more grunt that'll satisfy those who plan to tow heavy loads long distances, there's a 2.8-liter turbodiesel inline-4 that arrived last year, making 181 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. Its fuel economy ratings top 30 mpg on the highway, while its tow ratings extend upward to 7,700 pounds in some configurations. The diesel is a pricey add-on, but it suits this truck very well.

The Colorado rides on a fully boxed frame with a coil front suspension and leaf springs at the rear. Electric power steering is standard across the lineup. Four-wheel drive is an option, naturally, and four-wheel disc brakes with long-life rotors are standard. With either powertrain, the Colorado's ride and handling are by far superior to the Tacoma and Frontier. Electric power steering is weighted well, and the suspension setup makes the most out of its relatively simple design.

For 2017, higher trim level Colorados with the V-6 also gain a transfer case with an automatic four-wheel drive mode suitable for use even on dry pavement.

Chevrolet Colorado comfort, safety, and features

Between its three body styles and trio of trims, the Colorado caters to just about everyone. There's a four-door crew cab with either a 5- or 6-foot bed for those who use their trucks like family vehicles. Solo drivers with more functional demands may be able to make due with the extended cab Colorado and its 6-foot bed. And there's even a bed delete for commercial users. 

No matter which cab you pick, the Colorado offers an excellent interior and room for the front passengers, with better materials and a more natural driving position than its rivals. In back, it's either a pair of child-safety-sized seats or cramped accommodations for adults, with bolt-upright seat backs and a marked lack of knee room, however.

But it's the bed that's a bigger pickup selling point, and while it's shy on length against full-sizers, its available bed extenders allow an 8-foot object to be hauled home with minimal fuss. Thoughtful touches include a corner bumper step and easy-lowering tailgate on all versions, as well as some 17 tie-down spots inside the bed. It can be fitted with either a spray-in bedliner or a drop-in one; cargo dividers; a system of racks and carriers dubbed GearOn; cargo nets and tonneau covers; a drop-in toolbox; and of course, trailer hitches and harnesses.

The Colorado's lineup looks simple at first glance, but there are many options for the WT work trucks, the nicely-outfitted LT, and the off-road-oriented Z71 with its own styling and all-terrain tires. New for 2017, all the way at the top is a ZR2 off-road package that deletes the air dam for better approach angles, and a trick suspension system that works wonders.

All versions have six airbags, stability control with trailer-sway control, and hill start assist; Z71 models also get hill descent control. Forward-collision alert and lane-departure warning systems are available, and a rearview camera is standard.

On the connectivity front, all Colorados come with a USB port and touchscreen-controlled audio. Bluetooth is available, as is an 8.0-inch touchscreen (on LT and Z71 Colorados) and multiple USB ports for charging and music storage. Navigation is an option, as is GM's OnStar service and 4G LTE data connectivity. The Colorado's MyLink interface now incorporates Apple CarPlay, which uses the truck's touchscreen as a mirror display for some iPhone functions like messaging, mapping, and streaming audio.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

January 27, 2017
For 2016 Chevrolet Colorado

great truck

  Overall Rating
  Interior/Exterior
  Performance
  Comfort and Quality
  Safety
  Features
  Fuel Economy / MPG
  Reliability
Have put on 10000 km on my z71 midnight edition. the truck looks great and drives great. I have had no problems so far.
December 31, 2016
2016 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" LT

Nice mid sized truck

  Overall Rating
  Interior/Exterior
  Performance
  Comfort and Quality
  Safety
  Features
  Fuel Economy / MPG
  Reliability
Great discount and good value on remaining 2016 models.
July 7, 2016
2016 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Crew Cab 128.3" Z71

Just love a pickup

  Overall Rating
  Interior/Exterior
  Performance
  Comfort and Quality
  Safety
  Features
  Fuel Economy / MPG
  Reliability
Its a very nice sized pick up. The gas mileage is great so far[24 mpg]. I just love it!!!!
April 7, 2016
2016 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Crew Cab 128.3" Z71

2016 Chevy Colorado Z71 Crew Cab 4 X 4 Duramax Diesel-Chevy under promised and over delivered!

  Overall Rating
  Interior/Exterior
  Performance
  Comfort and Quality
  Safety
  Features
  Fuel Economy / MPG
  Reliability
I've been driving my new truck for 8 days now/ 500 miles. The interior is plush, I really love the Car-play. I use my iPhone 5s to navigate. The 8 inch screen is better than any GPS I've used. The ballsy 2.8... + More »
October 8, 2015
2016 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Crew Cab 128.3" LT

2016 Chevy Colorado

  Overall Rating
  Interior/Exterior
  Performance
  Comfort and Quality
  Safety
  Features
  Fuel Economy / MPG
  Reliability
I have had the vehicle for a week and have over 500 miles on it so far. It is the nicest driving vehicle I have ever owned. Traded in a 2013 Silverado and love this truck. Every bit as responsive as the... + More »
September 15, 2015
2016 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Crew Cab 128.3" LT

Blows away its competitors

  Overall Rating
  Interior/Exterior
  Performance
  Comfort and Quality
  Safety
  Features
  Fuel Economy / MPG
  Reliability
When I decided to go back to a pickup truck after years of cars and SUVs, I had no particular brand loyalty. I therefore decided to compare all of the major brands offerings and see which one gave me the best... + More »
June 14, 2015
2016 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Crew Cab 128.3" Z71

GREAT Truck Horrible GPS

  Overall Rating
  Interior/Exterior
  Performance
  Comfort and Quality
  Safety
  Features
  Fuel Economy / MPG
  Reliability
Great truck with enough horse power to tow a 3,000 pound load in the hills of Tennessee. I'm averaging 20mpg in town and 24mpg on highway. Would have liked a CD player, but the four USB ports make up for it... + More »
May 17, 2016
For 2015 Chevrolet Colorado

Colorado's are cheap!

  Overall Rating
  Interior/Exterior
  Performance
  Comfort and Quality
  Safety
  Features
  Fuel Economy / MPG
  Reliability
I've owned a 2005 Colorado, since the beginning Ive struggled with ignition. Dealer couldn't find what it was, I randomly had problems starting it. I recommended for dealer to check gas tank, since Chevys are... + More »
May 5, 2016
2015 Chevrolet Colorado 2WD Crew Cab 128.3" LT

uncomfortable seat

  Overall Rating
  Interior/Exterior
  Performance
  Comfort and Quality
  Safety
  Features
  Fuel Economy / MPG
  Reliability
I hate my 2015 Colorado for two reasons; First it's the low quality seats cushions and they continue to hurt my backside. Secondly, there's a frequent annoying whizzing sound at the corner of the windshield... + More »
July 27, 2015
2015 Chevrolet Colorado 2WD Crew Cab 140.5" LT

amazing truck. MPG as advertised. love every feature.

  Overall Rating
  Interior/Exterior
  Performance
  Comfort and Quality
  Safety
  Features
  Fuel Economy / MPG
  Reliability
I've had my Colorado since late January. It's a small beast. WiFi is convenient. MPG is as advertised. Palm Springs trip I avg over 30. Hauls have been easy. Unfortunately I did get into an accident. Driver... + More »
