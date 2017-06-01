2017 Cadillac XTS

At one time, the Cadillac XTS was going to be GM's luxury flagship. Goalposts move, the C-suite changes, and today, the XTS is a full-size luxury car with an inordinate appeal to airport shuttles and car-hailing services.

It's been supplanted as the uber-Caddy by the CT6, but that doesn't make the XTS obsolete before its time. In any of its four versions—base, Luxury, Premium, and Platinum—the XTS is a handsome, well-mannered four-door that leaves the executive-sedan arms race to the CT6 and its Euro rivals (S-Class, 7-Series, A8).

There's also a wonderfully composed XTS V-Sport, in Premium Luxury and Platinum trim. Its twin-turbo V-6 and standard all-wheel drive make it the only XTS we'd buy, if we had no plans to press it into fleet service.

The XTS' rivals include everything from the new Lincoln Continental and Genesis G80, to the Mercedes E-Class and Audi A6. In that class, it fares best in features and interior space.

On our ratings scale, the XTS earns a 7.2 out of 10, thanks in big part to its big back seat and excellent big-car road manners. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

The 2017 XTS is a handsome sedan with a softly arched roofline and a smoothly drawn profile. It's the plus-sized companion to other Cadillac sedans, the only one without the long-nose, short-deck proportions of a classic sport sedan.

It's a good-looking car, but Cadillac should think about selling it inside-out. The XTS has a wonderfully clubby cabin, with a lovely mix of contoured lines and well-chosen textures and tones. Fit and finish are up to a high grade, with beveled, tightly-fitted metallic trim pieces snugged up against wood and leather.

The Cadillac XTS doesn't aim its gunsights at the AMG and M sedans of the world, but it's more athletic than it lets on. A base 305-horsepower, 3.6-liter V-6 is smooth and predictable with the 6-speed automatic, although it's a little lacking from a standing start. We'd pick the V-Sport's twin-turbocharged, 3.6-liter V-6; its 410 hp deliver a V-8-like kick.

Gas mileage isn't bad in the XTS, even if you're dead. The EPA rates the front-drive XTS at 22 mpg combined, while all-wheel-drive models are pegged at 20 mpg. The XTS Hearse, because you need to know, gets a 17-mpg combined rating (figured with two live passengers aboard).

In terms of ride and handling, the XTS tones down Cadillac's cushy, underdamped past and dials in a more connected driving feel. The XTS is well composed and well-isolated, thanks to a combination of magnetic dampers and air springs. It's very quiet inside, and at the same time, its responses are more crisp than in other comfort-oriented cars.

Comfort, safety, and features

When passenger space is the question, the XTS is a good answer. It's more than spacious, with excellent head and leg room, front and back. The front seats could use a bit more support, but the back is just about perfect—as you well know, based on your last trip to the airport.

The XTS has an extensive set of safety features, from surround-view cameras to adaptive cruise control. Crash-test scores are good, but incomplete.

The XTS comes in standard guise, plus in Luxury Collection, Premium Collection, and Platinum Collection versions. All come with power features, remote start, cruise control, and an infotainment system, dubbed CUE.

CUE runs functions like audio and navigation via an 8.0-inch touchscreen, one that responds to gestures, like a tablet computer. CUE leaves the dash remarkably free of physical buttons, and that's a mixed blessing. It's very good at voice commands and touch-and-swipe toggling between features, but it's too easy to trigger competing functions, and we've hit noticeable lags in screen responses.

For 2017, the XTS adopts a new gauge cluster, as well as a teen-driving protection system. Teen Driver can give visual and audible warnings when the car goes over a set speed limit, and can display how and where the vehicle was driven during a certain time period. It can also mute audio from the car's radio or from portable devices when seatbelts are not properly fastened.