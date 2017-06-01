2017 Cadillac XTS Review

The Car Connection Expert Review

Marty Padgett Marty Padgett Editorial Director

The 2017 Cadillac XTS is quick, comfortable full-size cruiser, one that lives up to its back-seat hype.

At one time, the Cadillac XTS was going to be GM's luxury flagship. Goalposts move, the C-suite changes, and today, the XTS is a full-size luxury car with an inordinate appeal to airport shuttles and car-hailing services.

It's been supplanted as the uber-Caddy by the CT6, but that doesn't make the XTS obsolete before its time. In any of its four versions—base, Luxury, Premium, and Platinum—the XTS is a handsome, well-mannered four-door that leaves the executive-sedan arms race to the CT6 and its Euro rivals (S-Class, 7-Series, A8).

There's also a wonderfully composed XTS V-Sport, in Premium Luxury and Platinum trim. Its twin-turbo V-6 and standard all-wheel drive make it the only XTS we'd buy, if we had no plans to press it into fleet service.

The XTS' rivals include everything from the new Lincoln Continental and Genesis G80, to the Mercedes E-Class and Audi A6. In that class, it fares best in features and interior space.

On our ratings scale, the XTS earns a 7.2 out of 10, thanks in big part to its big back seat and excellent big-car road manners. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

The 2017 XTS is a handsome sedan with a softly arched roofline and a smoothly drawn profile. It's the plus-sized companion to other Cadillac sedans, the only one without the long-nose, short-deck proportions of a classic sport sedan. 

It's a good-looking car, but Cadillac should think about selling it inside-out. The XTS has a wonderfully clubby cabin, with a lovely mix of contoured lines and well-chosen textures and tones. Fit and finish are up to a high grade, with beveled, tightly-fitted metallic trim pieces snugged up against wood and leather.

The Cadillac XTS doesn't aim its gunsights at the AMG and M sedans of the world, but it's more athletic than it lets on. A base 305-horsepower, 3.6-liter V-6 is smooth and predictable with the 6-speed automatic, although it's a little lacking from a standing start. We'd pick the V-Sport's twin-turbocharged, 3.6-liter V-6; its 410 hp deliver a V-8-like kick.

Gas mileage isn't bad in the XTS, even if you're dead. The EPA rates the front-drive XTS at 22 mpg combined, while all-wheel-drive models are pegged at 20 mpg. The XTS Hearse, because you need to know, gets a 17-mpg combined rating (figured with two live passengers aboard).

In terms of ride and handling, the XTS tones down Cadillac's cushy, underdamped past and dials in a more connected driving feel. The XTS is well composed and well-isolated, thanks to a combination of magnetic dampers and air springs. It's very quiet inside, and at the same time, its responses are more crisp than in other comfort-oriented cars.

Comfort, safety, and features

When passenger space is the question, the XTS is a good answer. It's more than spacious, with excellent head and leg room, front and back. The front seats could use a bit more support, but the back is just about perfect—as you well know, based on your last trip to the airport.

The XTS has an extensive set of safety features, from surround-view cameras to adaptive cruise control. Crash-test scores are good, but incomplete.

The XTS comes in standard guise, plus in Luxury Collection, Premium Collection, and Platinum Collection versions. All come with power features, remote start, cruise control, and an infotainment system, dubbed CUE. 

CUE runs functions like audio and navigation via an 8.0-inch touchscreen, one that responds to gestures, like a tablet computer. CUE leaves the dash remarkably free of physical buttons, and that's a mixed blessing. It's very good at voice commands and touch-and-swipe toggling between features, but it's too easy to trigger competing functions, and we've hit noticeable lags in screen responses.

For 2017, the XTS adopts a new gauge cluster, as well as a teen-driving protection system. Teen Driver can give visual and audible warnings when the car goes over a set speed limit, and can display how and where the vehicle was driven during a certain time period. It can also mute audio from the car's radio or from portable devices when seatbelts are not properly fastened.

November 7, 2016
2016 Cadillac XTS 4-Door Sedan Platinum AWD

Elated by comfort and economy on first road trip.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Have driven German brands for a number of years, Was suprised with quality and performance Cadillac. On a recent road trip, my average mpg was 30. The ride and are unmatched by cars tested. I suggest a simple... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 6, 2016
2016 Cadillac XTS 4-Door Sedan Platinum AWD

The Best Luxury Car I have ever owned !

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
My 2016 Cadillac XTS Platinum is a great car. I especially like the Head Up Display HUD and the Adaptive Cruise Control. There is one big disappointment I have with the car, the trunk opens with the key fob or... + More »

people found this helpful.

Was this review helpful to you? Yes
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
November 14, 2015
2016 Cadillac XTS 4-Door Sedan Platinum FWD

Changes since 2013 model

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I owned a2013 model and now own a 2016 Platinum model in red passion. This is a sleek and beautiful car. Starting on the outside, it's a deeper red and I wish Cadillac would have left the color and grill... + More »

people found this helpful.

Was this review helpful to you? Yes
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
September 3, 2015
2015 Cadillac XTS 4-Door Sedan Vsport Platinum AWD

XTS VSport FTW!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Best interior for the price and 32.2 mpg on multiple hour drives with Adaptive Cruise Control set at 65 mph....with AWD! I can't say enough how nice it is to drive this can I bought used used XTS Vsport... + More »

people found this helpful.

Was this review helpful to you? Yes
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 22, 2015
2014 Cadillac XTS 4-Door Sedan Vsport Platinum AWD

XTS VSport Platinum turns heads at every corner!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I purchased a used XTS VSport Platinum and on a highway trip I averaged 32.2 mpg with the Adaptive Cruise Control set 65 mph, over both directions of 300 miles each. I no longer wish for a 2.0T in this car and... + More »

people found this helpful.

Was this review helpful to you? Yes
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 8, 2015
2014 Cadillac XTS 4-Door Sedan Premium FWD

a distinctive American twist on luxury, that doesnt look like all the others

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I wanted a luxury car that didn't ride like a truck, and didn't look like all the other jellybeans driving around. The xts delivers. Really wanted the V sport, but the base v6 is fine, as im not driving on a... + More »

people found this helpful.

Was this review helpful to you? Yes
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
July 5, 2015
2014 Cadillac XTS 4-Door Sedan Premium FWD

Another awesome Cadillac with style & comfort, one of many for over 40 years.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I ordered my first Cadillac when I was 21. I have always had one, but also had additional cars along with them. This 2014 XTS, has the most safety and comfort items of any of the Cadillacs I have had. Tech. is... + More »

people found this helpful.

Was this review helpful to you? Yes
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 3, 2015
2014 Cadillac XTS 4-Door Sedan Premium FWD

Great Car!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I have had this car now for 8 months and driven over 10K miles on it and appreciate so many features of this vehicle. Rides like a dream with great gas milage, I regularly get 30 mpg on the highway and only... + More »

people found this helpful.

Was this review helpful to you? Yes
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 29, 2015
2014 Cadillac XTS 4-Door Sedan Premium FWD

Excellent value for confortable transportation both local and long distance driving.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I bought my present XTS due to the experience that I had with a previous year XTS. I was involved in a rear end accident on an Inter- State Hwy. The driver of the other car was distracted and traveling at... + More »

people found this helpful.

Was this review helpful to you? Yes
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 21, 2015
For 2014 Cadillac XTS

Best car I have ever owned.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I would recommend this car to anyone shopping for a luxury car in this class. I think this car is by far the best value.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
