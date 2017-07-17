For its sophomore year, the 2018 Cadillac XT5 remains a five-seat, entry-level luxury crossover. It’s Cadillac’s entry into one of the most competitive segments of the new-car market, but it doesn’t do a whole lot to stand out.

It rides and handles well enough and has an interior that feels luxurious, but the XT5 occasionally feels more humble than its price tag suggests that it should. We’ve scored it 6.8 out of 10 points overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For the 2018 XT5, Cadillac has made only one change: a heated steering wheel is now included on most models. The XT5 lineup remains available in base, Premium, Premium Luxury, and Platinum trim levels. There’s no semblance of sportiness in this latest XT5, which replaced the long-running SRX nameplate last year; don’t look for an XT5-V.

Instead, the XT5 is more about docile pampering. All versions come standard with a 3.6-liter V-6 rated at 310 horsepower. An 8-speed automatic sends power to either the front or all-four wheels; all-wheel drive is standard only on the range-topping Platinum. The all-wheel-drive system isn’t intended for off-road use, but that’s typical for this segment that includes road-ready rivals like the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, Lexus RX, Volvo XC60, and Lincoln MKC.

Each of those trim levels is well equipped, but pricing can climb fast with options. Although the base price starts a hair over $40,000 once a mandatory destination charge is included, a loaded XT5 Platinum checks in at an inexcusable $70,000. Rivals that can be configured to that heady figure offer considerably more power and panache.

Although the XT5 is fitted with a full portfolio of airbags and stability control, Cadillac restricts advanced safety tech like automatic emergency braking to only the higher trim levels. Of all the places to be stingy, safety should never be one.