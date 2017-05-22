2018 Cadillac CTS Review

2018 Cadillac CTS
7.5
Expert Rating
See Your Price
Shopping for a new Cadillac CTS?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

7.5
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
8.0
Expert Rating
Performance
8.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
7.0
Expert Rating
Safety
7.0
Expert Rating
Features
9.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
6.0
Expert Rating
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Marty Padgett Marty Padgett Editorial Director

The 2018 Cadillac CTS puts German rivals on handling notice.

We’ve nearly reached Peak Crossover SUV, which means great cars like the 2018 Cadillac CTS seem hopelessly off-trend.

It’s too bad. With the brilliant CTS, Cadillac puts itself on par with the Mercedes E-Class and Audi A6, whether it’s a base model, or one of Luxury trims, or a CTS VSport.

No need for a concealed-carry permit here, the CTS lets you know what it’s packing. The crisply pressed sheet metal wears LED lighting that runs down right to the pavement, the rear end a stack of exhaust ports. The cabin’s subdued, almost to the point of sobriety.

Performance comes from a 268-hp turbo-4, a 335-hp V-6, or a 420-hp turbo V-6 (we cover the CTS-V separately). Start with the 6-cylinder and you won’t leave unimpressed. It’ll run to 60 mph in 6 seconds, with grand-touring confidence. The VSport wants blood; it hammers down the 60-mph mark in 4.7 seconds.

An 8-speed paddle-shifted automatic clips off clean shifts in all models. All but the VSport can be configured with all-wheel drive.

Since it shares a structure with the smaller ATS, the CTS has deft steering and unerring highway tracking, and the optional adaptive shocks are more than worth their price.

What the CTS doesn’t have is a huge back seat, or trunk. Firm and thick-bolstered front seats serve up regal comfort, but back-seat riders will have to duck under the low roof to get in, and may find head room snug.

The NHTSA says the CTS is five-star safe, but the IIHS gives it a “Marginal” rating in its toughest test. Cadillac offers blind-spot monitors and forward-collision warnings, but the CTS doesn’t yet have automatic emergency braking.

It gorges on other tech gear. A 12.3-inch digital display houses virtual instruments, while an 8-inch screen displays infotainment including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A rear-camera mirror and a power cupholder grace the most expensive models.

For 2018, Cadillac’s added an automatic heated steering wheel. The earth hasn’t shaken. The CTS will remain an extremely underappreciated car. Unless you listen to us, that is.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
May 18, 2016
2017 Cadillac CTS 4-Door Sedan 2.0L Turbo Luxury RWD

Cheaply made CTS Caddy

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Bad ride, cue system very bad, cheap seats, bad radio, rims break all the time
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 26, 2016
2016 Cadillac CTS 4-Door Sedan 3.6L Luxury Collection AWD

A Top Flight Car

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I've been driving my new 2016 CTS for several months now and couldn't be more pleased. The interior is beautifully finished with finely textured soft touch plastics, real stitching, supple leather, and... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
May 18, 2016
2016 Cadillac CTS 4-Door Sedan 2.0L Turbo Luxury Collection AWD

Very cheaply made, cheap seats, rough ride, mag s break a lost, cue system is very bad

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
not a good car, bad cue system, rides very rough, engine makes noise, stay away from this car
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
See all user reviews »
Compare the 2018 Cadillac CTS against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Cadillac CTS?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used
 