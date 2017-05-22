We’ve nearly reached Peak Crossover SUV, which means great cars like the 2018 Cadillac CTS seem hopelessly off-trend.

It’s too bad. With the brilliant CTS, Cadillac puts itself on par with the Mercedes E-Class and Audi A6, whether it’s a base model, or one of Luxury trims, or a CTS VSport.

No need for a concealed-carry permit here, the CTS lets you know what it’s packing. The crisply pressed sheet metal wears LED lighting that runs down right to the pavement, the rear end a stack of exhaust ports. The cabin’s subdued, almost to the point of sobriety.

Performance comes from a 268-hp turbo-4, a 335-hp V-6, or a 420-hp turbo V-6 (we cover the CTS-V separately). Start with the 6-cylinder and you won’t leave unimpressed. It’ll run to 60 mph in 6 seconds, with grand-touring confidence. The VSport wants blood; it hammers down the 60-mph mark in 4.7 seconds.

An 8-speed paddle-shifted automatic clips off clean shifts in all models. All but the VSport can be configured with all-wheel drive.

Since it shares a structure with the smaller ATS, the CTS has deft steering and unerring highway tracking, and the optional adaptive shocks are more than worth their price.

What the CTS doesn’t have is a huge back seat, or trunk. Firm and thick-bolstered front seats serve up regal comfort, but back-seat riders will have to duck under the low roof to get in, and may find head room snug.

The NHTSA says the CTS is five-star safe, but the IIHS gives it a “Marginal” rating in its toughest test. Cadillac offers blind-spot monitors and forward-collision warnings, but the CTS doesn’t yet have automatic emergency braking.

It gorges on other tech gear. A 12.3-inch digital display houses virtual instruments, while an 8-inch screen displays infotainment including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A rear-camera mirror and a power cupholder grace the most expensive models.

For 2018, Cadillac’s added an automatic heated steering wheel. The earth hasn’t shaken. The CTS will remain an extremely underappreciated car. Unless you listen to us, that is.