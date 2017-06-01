2017 Cadillac CTS Review

2017 Cadillac CTS
The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor

The 2017 Cadillac CTS should be on any shoppers short list for mid-size luxury

On paper, the 2017 Cadillac CTS is the only mid-sizer from the luxury General Motors marquee. In the real world, it feels more crowded than that: The CTS shares a skeleton and some powertrains with the ATS, and confusingly, the nearly named CT6 seems like the more luxurious ride.

But there's no need for alarm. Whether trimmed in base, Luxury, Premium Luxury, V-Sport or V-Sport Premium Luxury trims, the 2017 Cadillac CTS is still a unique thrill behind the wheel.

The CTS competes in the lucrative luxury mid-size segment against the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, BMW 5-Series, and Lexus GS.

Inside and out

The CTS is still Cadillac's "Art and Science" approach with the fewest number of filters. The look has been softened over the generations, but the CTS is still a sharply focused sedan (no more coupe, sorry) in a mid-size segment with a soft-focus bent.

Cadillac reworked some of the lines for 2017 in the front and back. The front bumper receives a light touch to bring the vertical LED headlights down toward the road more, the rear bumper has been re-worked with vertical exhaust ports that bookend an updated valance. Emphasis on the word "worked" there—there's a lot going on.

Under the hood, Cadillac's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, a 3.6-liter V-6, and a force-fed twin-turbocharged V-6 are all available without stepping into the CTS-V, which we cover separately.

In base trim, the 268-horsepower turbo-4 shuffles down the line quickly up to 60 mph in 6 seconds. The 335-horsepower V-6 doesn't improve much on that 0-60 mph time, but the 420-hp turbo V-6 in V-Sport cars certainly does, to the tune of 4.7 seconds to 60 mph. All of the engines are paired exclusively to an 8-speed automatic with paddle shifters, and all but the V-Sport models can be fitted with all-wheel drive.

We've spent more time in the V-6 than any other drivetrain configuration, and while we like it, it's not a huge step up from the base turbo-4. It makes the Cadillac a more confident tourer; the V-Sport is the quick pick if you don't have the blood pressure for a Corvette-powered CTS-V.

Cadillac's adjustable dampers are king here: the third-generation of GM's Magnetic Ride Control transform the mid-sizer into a luxury pace car and we highly recommend taking a look at shelling out the cash for them, if possible—your track times will thank you later.

Comfortable, quiet, cool, and safe

Inside, the CTS steps up from the ATS in terms of material, layout, and tech. Cadillac's active noise cancellation is here in full force—on the turbo-4 models, it's necessary. Front seat passengers are coddled in extremely comfortable (without being overly soft) buckets, and adults can fit comfortably in the rear after a head fake to get inside. The sloping rear roofline is the culprit for all the shucking and jiving, but it's not overly annoying.

Its cargo room isn't exactly grand at just 13.7 cubic feet, but it's enough for a weekend trip with gear for two.

Federal regulators have given the CTS five stars across the board, including a five-star overall rating, and the CTS comes with up-to-date advanced safety features. No automatic emergency braking is available here, but there are plenty of blind-spot monitors and forward collision warnings to keep in line with the rest of the competition. The IIHS has given the CTS mostly "Good" scores, except a "Marginal" rating in small-overlap front crash protection.

Like many others in its class, the CTS can be stuffed full of the newest tech that the luxury segment demands. New for 2017, an 8.0-inch infotainment screen is standard, as is Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Among our favorite features: adjustable suspension, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a rear camera mirror borrowed from the CT6, and power-operated cupholder.

Yeah, an automatic cupholder.

The CTS hasn't been fully rated by the EPA, but most models will land around 25 mpg combined—regardless if you opt for the turbo-4 or V-6. Adding all-wheel drive shaves roughly 2 mpg off highway and combined fuel economy.

May 18, 2016
2017 Cadillac CTS 4-Door Sedan 2.0L Turbo Luxury RWD

Cheaply made CTS Caddy

Bad ride, cue system very bad, cheap seats, bad radio, rims break all the time
October 26, 2016
2016 Cadillac CTS 4-Door Sedan 3.6L Luxury Collection AWD

A Top Flight Car

I've been driving my new 2016 CTS for several months now and couldn't be more pleased. The interior is beautifully finished with finely textured soft touch plastics, real stitching, supple leather, and... + More »
May 18, 2016
2016 Cadillac CTS 4-Door Sedan 2.0L Turbo Luxury Collection AWD

Very cheaply made, cheap seats, rough ride, mag s break a lost, cue system is very bad

not a good car, bad cue system, rides very rough, engine makes noise, stay away from this car
April 8, 2016
2016 Cadillac CTS 4-Door Sedan 2.0L Turbo Luxury Collection RWD

Good Car, but not anything better than my last car which was a Buick Lacrosse

Voice Recognition is a little better than my Buick, but has a long way to go. Can be very frustrating
January 4, 2017
2013 Cadillac CTS 4-Door Sedan 3.6L Performance AWD

This car is soooo fun

This car is so much fun to drive. With excellent steering, suspension, and brakes, this car begs to be driven hard. It's too bad the roads in this part of Iowa are so straight. When I do find a stretch of... + More »
August 22, 2015
2013 Cadillac CTS 4-Door Sedan 3.0L Luxury RWD

excellent automobile that has a great ride and comfort.

The 2013 Cadillac cts luxury edition is a great car. It has a smooth ride and a lot of features. The sound system is of premium quality with a six system cd player. I recommend this car for those that are... + More »
August 10, 2015
2013 Cadillac CTS 5-Door Wagon 3.6L Performance AWD

The CTS Wagon is the best all purpose car I have ever owned and as a daily driver cannot be topped.

The Cadillac should take to heart their advertising campaign theme of Dare Greatly and once again produce the "long roof" version of their Cadillac CTS which was discontinued in 2014. The new 2016 CTS is a... + More »
April 17, 2015
For 2013 Cadillac CTS

Great ride and performance.

Bought this car with 18,000 miles on it. I couldn't be happier. The styling is sharp, the ride is firm without being harsh, and the 3.6L engine has plenty of power for everyday city driving.
April 6, 2017
2014 Cadillac CTS 4-Door Sedan 2.0L Turbo Luxury RWD

Too many minor problems

The car dealer said there is nothing wrong with the systems I am having problems with.
July 6, 2016
2014 Cadillac CTS 4-Door Sedan 3.6L Twin Turbo Vsport Premium RWD

Everything I need in a sports sedan.

A rational sports vehicle with useful luxury features.
