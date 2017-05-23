2018 Cadillac CTS-V Review

2018 Cadillac CTS-V
7.8
Expert Rating
7.8
on a scale of 1 to 10
The Car Connection Expert Review

Marty Padgett Editorial Director

The 2018 Cadillac CTS-V scorches the earth, and leaves the E63 and RS7 with some burn marks.

When it launched its first CTS-V, Cadillac put some big names on notice. It was taking aim on some of the best-known performance sedans in the world.

This time, they’ve hit the mark. The CTS-V has rivers of power and torque, near-flawless handling, and a big dose of technology and refinement. It’s vaulted its way into the top of the ranks occupied by cars like the E63 AMG, the M5, and the RS7.

MORE: Read our 2018 Cadillac CTS review

For the 2018 model year, the CTS-V adds an automatic heated steering wheel and new shades of blue and gray.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

November 22, 2015
2016 Cadillac CTS-V 4-Door Sedan

2016 cts v four door

This is a nice car it rides nice and the seats are comfortable
August 3, 2015
2014 Cadillac CTS-V 4-Door Sedan

A Super Luxurious Corvette with Two Extra Doors?

My 2014 Cadillac CTS-V, a White Diamond Tricoat four-door produced near the end of the second generation remains a powerful, luxurious yet masculine and totally reliable sports sedan. Whether running errands... + More »
June 7, 2015
2014 Cadillac CTS-V 4-Door Sedan

Have Caddy Will Travel

Great car for long trips. Makes country, curvy, hilly roads a pleasure. Downside: Nav system and OnStar maps are stuck in the 1990's. Upside: Great handling, ride and giddy-up.
