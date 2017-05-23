2017
2017
Likes
- Shocking acceleration
- Beautifully composed at speed
- Lively, connected steering
- Brilliantly balanced
Dislikes
- Brash looks aren’t for everyone
- Poor IIHS crash-test scores
- Back seat lacks rivals’ space
The 2018 Cadillac CTS-V scorches the earth, and leaves the E63 and RS7 with some burn marks.
When it launched its first CTS-V, Cadillac put some big names on notice. It was taking aim on some of the best-known performance sedans in the world.
This time, they’ve hit the mark. The CTS-V has rivers of power and torque, near-flawless handling, and a big dose of technology and refinement. It’s vaulted its way into the top of the ranks occupied by cars like the E63 AMG, the M5, and the RS7.
MORE: Read our 2018 Cadillac CTS review
For the 2018 model year, the CTS-V adds an automatic heated steering wheel and new shades of blue and gray.