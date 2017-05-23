2018 Cadillac CTS-V

When it launched its first CTS-V, Cadillac put some big names on notice. It was taking aim on some of the best-known performance sedans in the world.

This time, they’ve hit the mark. The CTS-V has rivers of power and torque, near-flawless handling, and a big dose of technology and refinement. It’s vaulted its way into the top of the ranks occupied by cars like the E63 AMG, the M5, and the RS7.

MORE: Read our 2018 Cadillac CTS review

For the 2018 model year, the CTS-V adds an automatic heated steering wheel and new shades of blue and gray.