2018 Cadillac CT6 Review

2018 Cadillac CT6
7.8
Expert Rating
The Car Connection Expert Review

John Voelcker Senior Editor

The 2018 Cadillac CT6 has the style and performance to match its German rivals, but is the brand there yet?

The 2018 Cadillac CT6 is the full-size sedan flagship of GM’s luxury brand. It’s a car GM hopes will move it closer to being viewed as competition for the German luxury trio of Audi, BMW, and of course Mercedes-Benz.

With the CT6, Cadillac combines a spare, elegant, and distinctive design with a lightweight body, excellent handling and roadholding, and a plug-in hybrid model that beats the Germans decisively on range. Its four trim levels are base, Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Platinum.

For 2018, the CT6 adds a SuperCruise adaptive cruise control option that allows hands-off driving. Other changes are minor, including the addition of gas and brake pedal operation to the Park Assist feature, and a few new paint colors. The CT6 Plug-In arrived late in the 2017 model year, though its sales are focused on California and just a few other states.

With the full model range now in place and SuperCruise soon to arrive, we’ve rated the CT6 a 7.8 out of 10. It wins points for sleek lines, a roomy and comfortable back seat, surprisingly good handling, and the plug-in hybrid’s prowess. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

