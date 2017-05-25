Likes
- Handsome design
- Inexpensive base model
- Spacious rear compartment
- Capable handling
- 31-mile plug-in hybrid range
Dislikes
- Firm ride, all the time
- Missing a few luxury amenities
- Driver's seat won't suit some
- No V-8, but who will want a 2.0-liter four?
- Can Cadillac market a plug-in hybrid?
The 2018 Cadillac CT6 has the style and performance to match its German rivals, but is the brand there yet?
The 2018 Cadillac CT6 is the full-size sedan flagship of GM’s luxury brand. It’s a car GM hopes will move it closer to being viewed as competition for the German luxury trio of Audi, BMW, and of course Mercedes-Benz.
With the CT6, Cadillac combines a spare, elegant, and distinctive design with a lightweight body, excellent handling and roadholding, and a plug-in hybrid model that beats the Germans decisively on range. Its four trim levels are base, Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Platinum.
For 2018, the CT6 adds a SuperCruise adaptive cruise control option that allows hands-off driving. Other changes are minor, including the addition of gas and brake pedal operation to the Park Assist feature, and a few new paint colors. The CT6 Plug-In arrived late in the 2017 model year, though its sales are focused on California and just a few other states.
With the full model range now in place and SuperCruise soon to arrive, we’ve rated the CT6 a 7.8 out of 10. It wins points for sleek lines, a roomy and comfortable back seat, surprisingly good handling, and the plug-in hybrid’s prowess. (Read more about how we rate cars.)