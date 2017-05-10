2018 Cadillac ATS Review

2018 Cadillac ATS
6.8
Expert Rating
See Your Price
Shopping for a new Cadillac ATS?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

6.8
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
5.0
Expert Rating
Performance
8.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
6.0
Expert Rating
Safety
Features
8.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
7.0
Expert Rating
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz

The Cadillac ATS remains a highly desirable underdog with its terrific ride and handling and willing powertrains. It's as fun-to-drive as any compact luxury sedan.

The 2018 Cadillac ATS is a compact sports sedan and coupe lineup that so closely approximates German engineering that it might as well have come from Bavaria and not Detroit.

That's high praise for this wide range of two- and four-door models that are well priced, highly entertaining to drive, and boast strong powertrains. They earn a rating of a 7.0 out of 10 on our scale thanks to their fun-to-drive nature and their good level of safety and convenience equipment. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2018, the ATS line is essentially unchanged aside from some updates to their available infotainment system and a single new color. The ATS lineup was introduced for the 2014 model year and is beginning to gray a bit around its temples but remains highly competitive against cars like the BMW 3-Series, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and the Lexus IS. 

Stylistically, the ATS is line and buttoned down compared to some of its more bulbous rivals. Its interior echoes that simple, elegant theme, although the ATS' compact dimensions mean that its rear seat and cargo area are a bit cramped. 

Under its hood, the ATS comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that cranks out 272 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque in base and Luxury trim levels, where it's offered with a choice of 6-speed manual and 8-speed automatic transmissions that are at the top of their game. Premium Luxury and Premium Performance models are fitted instead with a 3.6-liter V-6; it's a little stronger and a little smoother with its 335 hp and 285 lb-ft, but the 6-cylinder is offered only with the 8-speed automatic.

Depending on the model, rear- and all-wheel drive are available. Our favorite? As performance purists, the turbo-4 with its 6-speed stick and standard rear-wheel drive offers tremendous fun. 

There's also an ultra-fast (and predictably pricey) ATS-V performance model that competes on the global stage against vaunted nameplates like the Mercedes-AMG C63 and BMW M3/M4; it's covered separately.

The ATS comes well-outfitted, although base models can feel a little frugal with their leatherette upholstery. Tick a few boxes, however, and Cadillac's attention to detail shines through with glossy wood or carbon fiber trim and luxurious heated and air conditioned leather upholstery. All models come with an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus streaming Bluetooth and a rearview camera. A heads-up display and adjustable dampers are among the high-soot options available.

Higher-spec models are also available with forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, both of which boost an already solid safety record. 

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
January 24, 2016
For 2016 Cadillac ATS

2016 Cadillac ATS Sedan Outperforms the Competition

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The 2016 Cadillac ATS 2.0 Turbo outperforms its European and Japanese competitors. It's definitely one of the most fun to drive vehicles on the road. Acceleration and handling match or exceed the BMW 3 Series... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 25, 2015
2014 Cadillac ATS 4-Door Sedan 2.0L Luxury AWD

beautiful auto but small on uncomfortable not east to get in and out of

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
as above hard for older people to get into and out of. But is a beautiful auto.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 28, 2015
2014 Cadillac ATS 4-Door Sedan 2.0L Luxury AWD

Pretty car. They stepped up interiors.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
ATS is a nice looking car. It's sporty, the tubro 2.0L has gusto. I swore I'd never buy a GM, never liked them since a teen. The fit and finish have been stepped up, and I like how they are not just putting... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
See all user reviews »
Compare the 2018 Cadillac ATS against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Cadillac ATS?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
 