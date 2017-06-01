2017 Cadillac ATS Review

2017 Cadillac ATS
The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Managing Editor

The Cadillac ATS makes for a smart sport sedan, with its sharp handling and very potent powertrain options.

The 2017 Cadillac ATS is a two- or four-door lesson that great-handling sport sedans can come from somewhere other than the Black Forest or Bavaria.

Now in its fourth model year, the ATS has shed its base, milksop inline-4 in favor of a simplified powertrain lineup that consists of a very good turbo-4 and a potent V-6. The number of trims has been significantly reduced and is more direct in its intended target: base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Premium Performance.

It earns a rating of 7.0 on our scale to 10, thanks to excellent performance and good crash-test scores. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

MORE: Read our 2017 Cadillac ATS-V review

The sheet metal of the ATS is more buttoned down and a little flatter than its competitors. The straight sheet metal and creased exterior is a sharp contrast against the BMW 3-Series; the curvy sheet metal from the 3er seems stretched to its limits, the Caddy is flat and pressed. Do you prefer to relax in stretch pants or a suit?

Inside, the approach is a little warmer, but not any more imaginative. The thick, plush materials are accented by Cadillac's "crafted" look to its dash and door materials. A center stack is cool and high-tech, made even better by a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen.

Under the hood, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 spins up 272 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It's standard in base and Luxury trims, and can be mated to a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic.

A 3.6-liter V-6 that makes 335 hp and 285 lb-ft is in Premium trimmed cars and is mated exclusively to an 8-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is available on Premium Luxury cars, rear-drive is the only option for Premium Performance.

(We say the turbo-4/rear-drive/manual combo is the sneaky performance pick and still taps the best performance feature: its superb chassis and stiff suspension setup.)

The ATS uses Cadillac's active noise cancellation system to make a quiet comfortable ride for passengers. Front-seat riders get the best seats in the house; there is plenty of room of front and deep sport buckets are comfortable. In back, the rear passengers are asked to make do with less room than both Mercedes-Benz and BMW competitors. There isn't much cargo room to speak of either.

The safety record for the ATS is unblemished, but incomplete. It has earned five stars across the board from federal testers, but the independent IIHS hasn't yet weighed in. It comes complete with standard airbags and safety features on lower trims, Premium trims come standard with advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitors and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

As standard, the ATS is well equipped with an 8.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Available options include leather upholstery, head-up display and Premium Performance models include adjustable dampers and a limited-slip rear differential.

Pricing starts at $38,590, a $2,350 increase over the 2.0-liter turbo-4 from 2016.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

January 24, 2016
For 2016 Cadillac ATS

2016 Cadillac ATS Sedan Outperforms the Competition

The 2016 Cadillac ATS 2.0 Turbo outperforms its European and Japanese competitors. It's definitely one of the most fun to drive vehicles on the road. Acceleration and handling match or exceed the BMW 3 Series... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 25, 2015
2014 Cadillac ATS 4-Door Sedan 2.0L Luxury AWD

beautiful auto but small on uncomfortable not east to get in and out of

as above hard for older people to get into and out of. But is a beautiful auto.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 28, 2015
2014 Cadillac ATS 4-Door Sedan 2.0L Luxury AWD

Pretty car. They stepped up interiors.

ATS is a nice looking car. It's sporty, the tubro 2.0L has gusto. I swore I'd never buy a GM, never liked them since a teen. The fit and finish have been stepped up, and I like how they are not just putting... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 14, 2015
For 2014 Cadillac ATS

Outstanding value for the money

The 3.6 Cadillac ATS is nothing short of outstanding. Without turbos it launches like a rocket. The magnetic ride control is amazing and really works! The interior is better than a BMW and I have owned 3 high... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
May 12, 2015
2013 Cadillac ATS 4-Door Sedan 2.0L AWD

Beautiful car for a great price

I've had this car for 3 years and I love it! It drives beautiful although a 4 cylinder it still hauls buns. The interior is flawless the exterior is classy and unique. It is small, I have 2 kids and its... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 15, 2015
For 2013 Cadillac ATS

Cadillac Convert

The 3.6L V6 Performance edition is very powerful and the car handles tight without a bumpy ride. Brembo brakes have great stopping power. Cadillac really has a winner with this car! I can't wait until my lease... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 13, 2015
For 2013 Cadillac ATS

The ATS is a better car than my last two BMW 3 series !

What a great car Cadillac has built! The style, performance, & comfort wrapped up in what many automotive magazines have called the new sports sedan standard. With the exception of lower than expected miles... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
