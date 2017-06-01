The 2017 Cadillac ATS is a two- or four-door lesson that great-handling sport sedans can come from somewhere other than the Black Forest or Bavaria.

Now in its fourth model year, the ATS has shed its base, milksop inline-4 in favor of a simplified powertrain lineup that consists of a very good turbo-4 and a potent V-6. The number of trims has been significantly reduced and is more direct in its intended target: base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Premium Performance.

It earns a rating of 7.0 on our scale to 10, thanks to excellent performance and good crash-test scores. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The sheet metal of the ATS is more buttoned down and a little flatter than its competitors. The straight sheet metal and creased exterior is a sharp contrast against the BMW 3-Series; the curvy sheet metal from the 3er seems stretched to its limits, the Caddy is flat and pressed. Do you prefer to relax in stretch pants or a suit?

Inside, the approach is a little warmer, but not any more imaginative. The thick, plush materials are accented by Cadillac's "crafted" look to its dash and door materials. A center stack is cool and high-tech, made even better by a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen.

Under the hood, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 spins up 272 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It's standard in base and Luxury trims, and can be mated to a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic.

A 3.6-liter V-6 that makes 335 hp and 285 lb-ft is in Premium trimmed cars and is mated exclusively to an 8-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is available on Premium Luxury cars, rear-drive is the only option for Premium Performance.

(We say the turbo-4/rear-drive/manual combo is the sneaky performance pick and still taps the best performance feature: its superb chassis and stiff suspension setup.)

The ATS uses Cadillac's active noise cancellation system to make a quiet comfortable ride for passengers. Front-seat riders get the best seats in the house; there is plenty of room of front and deep sport buckets are comfortable. In back, the rear passengers are asked to make do with less room than both Mercedes-Benz and BMW competitors. There isn't much cargo room to speak of either.

The safety record for the ATS is unblemished, but incomplete. It has earned five stars across the board from federal testers, but the independent IIHS hasn't yet weighed in. It comes complete with standard airbags and safety features on lower trims, Premium trims come standard with advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitors and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

As standard, the ATS is well equipped with an 8.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Available options include leather upholstery, head-up display and Premium Performance models include adjustable dampers and a limited-slip rear differential.

Pricing starts at $38,590, a $2,350 increase over the 2.0-liter turbo-4 from 2016.