2018 Cadillac ATS-V

With its high-performance 2018 ATS-V, Cadillac truly plays on the global stage.

It more than holds its own as a direct rival to German heavyweights like the BMW M3 and M4 and the Mercedes-AMG C63, easily earning a 7.4 on our scale thanks largely to its ride-and-handling balance and its livability.

Changes for 2018 are minimal; a new paint color and some updates to the car's Cadillac User Experience (CUE) infotainment system should make it a little more intuitive and quick-responding.

The Cadillac ATS-V is based on the already zippy 2018 Cadillac ATS and, like the more pedestrian model, it's offered as a two-door coupe and a four-door sedan. But look closely and the ATS-V delivers a more distinct visual presence with its athletic and sinewy looks and its muscular domed hood. Its widened fenders and aero-oriented body kit set it apart even further. Sporty optional Recaro seats inside complete the look with a dash of function. To say the least, the ATS-V is far removed from Cadillac's last Eldorados.

There's plenty of muscle under the ATS-V's hood to back up its looks: a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V-6 checking in with 464 horsepower and a broadly spread 445 pound-feet of torque. All that power goes to the rear wheels via a choice of a 8-speed automatic or—enthusiasts, rejoice!—a 6-speed manual.

All in, it's a hoot to drive, but also remarkably refined. It's a German luxury sedan done as only Detroit can do—and in so many ways, it outclasses its competition.