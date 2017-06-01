2017 Buick Regal Review

2017 Buick Regal
$27,065
MSRP based on 4-Door Sedan FWD
 
The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

Consumer Reviews
The Car Connection Expert Review

Marty Padgett Marty Padgett Editorial Director

The 2017 Buick Regal remains one of GM's most handsome, composed sedans--just skip the base engine, and make sure rear-seat passengers are small.

The Buick Regal is one of GM's more charming sports sedans, still, five years after it first hit the road. There's power, just not too much. It's responsive, but not overly stiff. It's a convincing performer in both the luxury-sedan and sport-sedan world.

The Regal merits a 6.8 on our scale of 10, due in large part to its lovely shape and its excellent road manners. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

It suffers somewhat from its premium positioning, which means you'll pay more for its features and finishes for what's essentially a smaller mid-size sedan. The Regal doesn't suffer at all for its refined performance and its athletic looks, and those have brought new buyers, just the kind Buick wants to attract.

Buick Regal styling and performance

Its lean, deeply stamped sheet metal is the Regal's best calling card. The sleek, tightly composed shape is one of the reasons it's been a success. It's the most athletic-looking vehicle in the Buick lineup, and it's done that with just a hint or two of Buick's dramatically styled past. The Nike-like swoosh down its sides is what it's all about—it says just as much about the Regal's mission as does the lack of portholes on the front fenders.

Inside, the Regal is pleasing and intuitive. The leather and two-tone trim on top models is subdued and handsome. The cockpit has been updated almost annually, and in its latest version, offers smooth integration of buttons, screens and new technology.

On the frugal side, the Regal can be outfitted with a rental-grade powertrain and commensurate base price. That 2.4-liter, 182-horsepower inline-4 is only adequate in power and in refinement, coupled as it is to a 6-speed automatic and devoid of the best mechanical touches Buick applies to other models.

Buick's Regal turbos are the better choice in almost every case. Whether it's the standard or the Regal GS edition, both get a single turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 with 259 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Zero to 60 mph times below seven seconds and a sweet growl give this powertrain the nod; but if you're looking to shift it yourself, the base turbo only comes with a 6-speed automatic.

The performance-oriented GS isn't a BMW 3-Series—or a Cadillac ATS—in the level of handling precision it offers, but the GS remains our favorite Regal because it imparts a sporty feel without sacrificing its well-controlled ride, albeit at a price that overlaps some true sport sedans.

The Regal also can be fitted with an all-wheel-drive system, with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential across the rear wheels. The reasonably taut feel baked into the Regal's ride and handling is still here—it has the muted damping of a good German sedan, and electric power steering that avoids the heavyweight cliches. With all-wheel drive, there's more effective power delivery out of corners—and maybe more interest from shoppers.

Base Regals are rated at 19 mpg city, 30 highway, 23 combined—well below 4-cylinder Hyundai Sonatas and Nissan Altimas. The Regal's turbo 2.0-liter inline-4 earns a 21/29/24 mpg rating in front-drive, or 19/27/22 mpg with all-wheel drive.

Regal comfort, safety, and features

The Buick Regal is comfortable for four adults, assuming the rear passengers aren't too large, as the car is slightly smaller than some other mid-size cars in the segment. It doesn't come up shy in front-seat space; the Regal's back seat may be rated for three people, but two adults could have trouble fitting in, if they're very tall.

As for safety, Buick's earned great crash-test scores with the Regal in the past. It has a standard rearview camera (and on the GS, front and rear parking sensors), and adds optional adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, a lane-departure warning system, and a forward-collision warning system.

Bringing the Regal's infotainment system another step forward, Buick recently upgraded the available IntelliLink system to a simpler, more brightly colored interface based on Cadillac's CUE, without its haptic feedback—but also without the Regal's old knob-style controllers. The touchscreen allows users to reconfigure the home screen, to choose up to 60 favorites across its suite of applications, and to store up to 1,000 contacts—while integrating smartphone-based streaming audio and accessing navigation with natural-voice commands. Bose audio tops off the package.

As an assist to the touchscreen interface, the Regal sports a 4.2-inch screen tucked in between its gauges, to display info from the available navigation system, phone, audio system, and vehicle. On the Regal GS, the center of the gauge cluster swaps out for an 8.0-inch LCD screen with customizable looks for different driving modes. The Regal also has an option for 4G LTE connectivity via OnStar, and can turn itself into a wi-fi hotspot.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own.
August 25, 2015
2015 Buick Regal 4-Door Sedan Turbo FWD

Great car, Stylish, luxurious, responsive, economical to operate..

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Stylish, luxurious, responsive, economical to operate.. This car hits a lot of high notes, with no obvious drawbacks.. ..to be fair, it isn't "awesome" though..
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
July 14, 2015
2015 Buick Regal 4-Door Sedan Premium I FWD

Great vehicle for the price.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I'm had the car for 2 months now and have been really impressed. It has good acceleration and the fuel economy has been excellent. I just returned from vacation, and on the highway the car was getting 34 MPG... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 23, 2015
2015 Buick Regal 4-Door Sedan Premium II FWD

I love this car - an excellentcompromise between sportiness,safety, style and economy.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I only have about 500 miles on my Regal thus far. With the four-cylinder turbo engine, acceleration is exhilarating while still operating smoothly and quietly. The steering feels quick and precise. Stopping is... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
November 20, 2016
2014 Buick Regal 4-Door Sedan GS FWD

The Shoe That Fits

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
All around the car is very nice. I would change the width of the front seat bottoms and more power from the 2 ltr engine. My 20inch wheels are to big and no spare. I would never pay near the asking price... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 17, 2015
For 2014 Buick Regal

Buick is back!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I'll wait until my lease is up to be sure, but right now my Regal GS (my 20th new car) is on track to be the best car I've ever owned. Inside and out the car is a beauty (I've had many complements on both)... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
November 11, 2015
For 2013 Buick Regal

I have a Buick Regal Eassist

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I have a 2013 it is so smooth driving quite and good on gas miles are great. Its style and colors, & performance is outstanding. the only feature it does not have is the back up camera that way I gave it a 4 I... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 19, 2015
2013 Buick Regal 4-Door Sedan GS

Fun and Stylish

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Nice job Buick. My Regal GS is fun to drive, handles great and is very comfortable. After 2 years and 35K absolutely no problems at all. The 6 speed manual shifts slickly and the clutch is very smooth. Some... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 7, 2015
2013 Buick Regal 4-Door Sedan GS

never see them

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I have been delighted by my Regal gs. It has lots of get up and go, comfortable, and brilliant on it's styling. It truly is a pretty car. The only concern I have with the car is it's below average fuel... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 26, 2016
2011 Buick Regal 4-Door Sedan CXL RL6 (Russelsheim) *Ltd Avail*

Excellent sporty 4 Dr sedan

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Tight sharp and sporty reliable and Canadian made. No warranty claims. Enjoyable ride
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 18, 2015
2003 Buick Regal 4-Door Sedan LS

Good all around trustworthy and reliable vehicle.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This has been a great reliable car. Fit and finish are not great but does not affect anything important. Gas mileage is far better than what I would have expected. 27.6 mpg. It's been a trouble free car and... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
