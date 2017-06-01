Let's not beat around the bush: The 2017 Buick Envision is the first vehicle assembled in China and exported to the United States by a Detroit-based brand.

Introduced last year but expanded for the 2017 model year to a full lineup of base, Preferred, Essence, Premium, and Premium II trim levels, the Envision may sound like a brand of perfume, but it's really a mid-size crossover.

Overall, we rate the Buick Envision a 6.3 out of 10. It's stylish and boasts a quiet, comfortable ride, but it's fairly expensive and lacks some features we expect to see at this price on higher-end models. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

It squares off against segment heavyweights like the Lexus RX and the Acura RDX. It's not technically the first China-assembled vehicle sold in the U.S.; that distinction goes to a specific long-wheelbase version of the Volvo S60. But the Envision is the first offered by a Detroit brand and the first full-line intended for the mass market.

Buick emphasizes that the new Envision was conceived and engineered in Michigan to overcome any political sensitivities regarding the Envision's origins.

It also says the Envision plays a key role in fleshing out the Buick crossover-SUV lineup. Previously, that lineup was limited to the small Encore hatchback and the big three-row Enclave family wagon. Crossovers currently make up over half of Buick sales, so there's a lot riding on this one.

Buick Envision styling and performance

The styling of the Envision fits neatly alongside the Encore and Enclave. Its petite, vertically ribbed grille is flanked by headlights and LED daytime running lights that flow upward into the fenders, without any hint of traditional SUV bluster. The front fenders swell and taper as they blend into the side sills, while a deep shoulder line and rear roof pillar call up some uncanny BMW-like cues. At the rear, LED accent lights are joined by a wide metallic bar studded by another Buick logo.

Inside, a dramatic and asymmetric sweep of controls frames off the driver-side door, gauges, and high-set infotainment screen. A set of vents splits off that screen from the console and shift lever, while big swaths of woodgrain trim and ambient lighting dress up the cabin on some versions. Base and Preferred models come with cloth upholstery, while the higher trim levels include leather seating surfaces.

For performance, the Envision offers two engines: A 197 horsepower, 2.5-liter 4-cylinder base engine mated to either front- or all-wheel drive, or a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder rated at 252 hp and offered only with all-wheel drive. The turbo motor is exclusive to the Premium and Premium II trim levels. All models come standard with a 6-speed automatic, the only gearbox on offer.

The Envision weighs in at about 3,800 pounds, and can be configured to tow up to 1,500 pounds.

Front-wheel drive is the standard configuration with the 2.5-liter, but the Envision offers what Buick calls a twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system with the turbo. That suggests a measure of torque-vectoring control, where power can be split between the front and rear wheels, as well as between the rear wheels, for better control in corners. The non-turbo all-wheel drive model relies on a simpler all-wheel drive system.

Steering is assisted by an electric motor, and incorporates counter-steer ability to negate crosswinds and road shake. Turbo models ride on 19-inch wheels, while other models utilize 18s.

The suspension uses front HiPer struts—a more substantial mounting system for the front suspension that can give a more controlled ride—and hydraulic bushings, and a four-link independent rear setup.

We've only driven the turbocharged model and can report that it is confident and competent, if not exactly thrilling. But that's par for the course for this segment. Even with the 19-inch wheels, the Envision's ride is compliant and refined.

Buick Envision comfort, safety, and features

Five passengers will are afforded good space inside the Envision, though it's a bit smaller in some dimensions than GM's other compact crossover SUVs, most notably in the interior's width (although there's plenty of head room). By the numbers, the Envision rides on a 107.9-inch wheelbase, and checks in at 183.7 inches long in all. That's down on wheelbase from GM's Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain (they check in at about 112 inches between the wheels), but is closer in overall length (at about 2.3 inches shorter). The rear seat on the Envision slides on a track, as in the Terrain and Equinox, for more flexibility for passengers and cargo.

Total passenger volume of 100.6 cubic feet and overall interior volume of 127 cubic feet measure up against those compacts as well. Cargo space behind the rear seat is 26.9 cubic feet; it's 57.3 cubic feet behind the front seats.

The Envision performed exceptionally well in the IIHS' barrage of crash tests, earning the Top Safety Pick+ award when ordered with the available automatic emergency braking system. Federal testers have given it a five-star overall score.

Unfortunately, that important safety tech is only available as an option on the range-topping model, which approaches $50,000. Base prices start closer to $34,000 for the entry-level model, which comes standard with niceties like heated front seats, a power tailgate, and a backup camera. However, it takes stepping all the way up to the Premium II to go full-boat luxury with air conditioned seats, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.

Fuel economy for the Envision ranges from 22 mpg city, 29 highway, 25 combined for the front-wheel drive model to 20/26/22 mpg for the turbocharged all-wheel drive Premium and Premium II.