2017 Buick Encore Review

2017 Buick Encore
6.5
$22,990
MSRP based on FWD 4-Door
 
Shopping for a new Buick Encore?
The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

6.5
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
7.0
Performance
6.0
Comfort & Quality
5.0
Safety
7.0
Features
7.0
Fuel Economy
7.0
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Kirk Bell Kirk Bell Editor

The 2017 Buick Encore reaches for the compact-luxury stars, but it falls shy on styling and front-seat space.

When it was new in 2013, the Buick Encore was virtually alone on the automotive landscape as one of few small crossover SUVs. Today, that's a crowded niche, with pricey and prestigious rivals like the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and Audi Q3 as numerous as the more affordable ones (Trax, Renegade, 500X, CX-3, and HR-V).

A 2017 update aims to keep it competitive. Most noticeable is the new front end, but the updated interior, complete with an 8.0-inch touchscreen and Apple Car Play and Android Auto, make it easier to live with on a daily basis.

We give the Encore a rating of 6.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Buick Encore styling and performance

It's been a trailblazer, but the Encore is still a vehicle that feels at odds with the rest of the Buick lineup. Priced at a premium, with luxury-car features, it's still fitted around a petite hatchback body.

There just isn't enough sheet metal on the Encore to stretch out Buick's usual styling themes as gracefully as we've seen in other cars. The overall look comes off as stubby. At least the front end looks better this year, featuring a new grille that loses the waterfall bars and adds a chrome strip with a wing shape. The LED headlights look tidier, the lower air intakes are less pronounced, and the hood is cleaner.

The interior is more successful in carrying off a premium feel in a small package. The center stack is dominated the touchscreen, which helps clean up the look and make the controls easier to use. Soft-touch surfaces, metal accents, and blue ambient lighting are upscale touches. Befitting the near-luxury Buick brand, the cabin is relatively quiet—though not entirely hushed, since some wind and tire noise still comes through. Active noise cancellation keeps engine roar mostly muted, however.

Although you would likely never guess it, the Encore shares some underpinnings with the humble Chevrolet Sonic subcompact. But the Buick's optional all-wheel drive isn't offered on that Chevy, even if it's tuned more for bad-weather traction, rather than off-roading or rocky country tracks. The engine is a turbocharged 1.4-liter 4-cylinder mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. It is offered in two states of tune: 138 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque, or, when direct injection is added, 153 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque.

The Encore verges on 3,200 pounds, a lot of mass to move with just 138 hp. Even without the additional mass of available all-wheel drive, the 0-60 mph run takes around 9 seconds, and if you add the extra weight to drive all four wheels, you'll take 10 seconds and learn to plan your on-ramps and merges well ahead of time.

The 153-hp version largely remedies this issue. It makes highway merging and passing comparatively effortless and delivers improved pickup from a stop as well. It is the clear choice for everyday drivability.

Handling is as good as you'll get in a tall wagon with a short wheelbase. All-wheel-drive models seem to ride more smoothly than front-drivers, perhaps due to the added weight down low.

Encore comfort, safety, and features

Accommodations are good in certain dimensions particularly and tighter in others. The Encore is a narrow vehicle, so front-seat passengers will touch elbows occasionally. Its real forte is the flexible interior configuration: The back seat flips and folds down, and even the front passenger seat can fold too. That makes it far more useful as a small hatchback than you might expect from the premium trappings, adding some Honda Fit flexibility to the Buick Verano compact luxury overtones.

Safety and equipment are where the Encore's pricetag starts to seem more logical. The base vehicle is around $25,000, on top of which you can add leather seats, all-wheel drive, a premium Bose audio system, and safety options like lane departure and forward collision warning systems. All models come standard with 10 airbags, a rearview camera, the ability to run selected smartphone apps via Bluetooth, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, and OnStar's 4G LTE data connection, which allows drivers to create a wi-fi network inside the car.

A loaded Encore comes in at around $33,000. At that price point, the Encore raises more questions about size, performance, and the idea of luxury, than it answers. 

The Car Connection Consumer Review

April 26, 2016
For 2016 Buick Encore

Love my car

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I have 2014 it has class, and rides so nice I get a lot of compliments the chrome wheels, this is my 4th Buick I have owned and looking forward to the others to come.
March 9, 2016
2016 Buick Encore FWD 4-Door Leather

Great Small SUV

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
After driving Large Buicks and Chrysler 300, we are totally amazed with the style and comfort of this smaller SUV. It is quiet, comfortable and great looking. One could spend a lot more for less. It's a great... + More »
May 20, 2016
2015 Buick Encore AWD 4-Door

Not good enought compared to similar vehciles in its class

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The manual open of the hatch is outdated and not up to par with the push button hatch opener on a key fob or the foot motion opener. the folding of the rear seats is cumbersome having to move the front driver... + More »
February 16, 2016
2015 Buick Encore AWD 4-Door Premium

Small but lots of luxury and safety features !

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Small backseat but then you would expect that in a crossover SUV
April 22, 2015
For 2015 Buick Encore

Buick is Back!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This vehicle has everything someone wants in a relatively small vehicle.
July 10, 2015
For 2014 Buick Encore

Battery goes dead.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
My 2014 Encore is great! except if I don't drive my car for a week,my battery goes dead.
May 5, 2015
2014 Buick Encore FWD 4-Door Leather

well worth buying again

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Very good MPG. Very very quiet inside. Lots of head room and great handling.
April 28, 2015
2014 Buick Encore FWD 4-Door Leather

I Love my 2014 Buick Encore

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
My Encore is very comfortable and I Love the Leather Seats and Sun roof!!
July 20, 2015
2013 Buick Encore AWD 4-Door Premium

Perfect for Me!!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
AWD, leather, Bose sound, sunroof, heated seats , heated wheel,park assist, collision alert, land departure... the list goes on and on. All in a nice cute little package.. it's mostly only me so why do I need... + More »
