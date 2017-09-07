MSRP: From $TBA

Horsepower: 200 hp

MPG: 20 city/ 27 highway

Dimensions: 185” L, 72” W, 57” H

Curb weight: 3,979 lbs.

There’s more than meets the eye with the 2018 Buick Cascada. The stylish, sedate droptop is hardly a reboot of the old Riviera. Instead, Buick parent General Motors plucked the Cascada from its European Opel lineup and brought it to America, where it is one of the least expensive convertibles on the market.

We rate the Cascada, available in base, Premium, and Sport Touring trim levels, a 5.6 out of 10, based mostly on its style and its high level of standard features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Cascada sees only a minor shuffling of its color palette to mark 2018. Last year, a new Sport Touring trim level arrived with its own special styling details, but all versions of the Cascada are attractive in a decidedly continental way. Inside, however, a button-heavy control layout and a previous generation infotainment system mark the Cascada’s age. This design hit the European market more than five years ago and hasn’t been significantly altered since.

Just one engine and transmission combination—a 1.6-liter inline-4 mated to a 6-speed automatic—is available and all Cascadas are front-wheel drive. Although pleasant to drive, the Cascada is hardly sporty. Instead, it’s more of a boulevardier, a model essentially without direct rivals any longer.

One notable demerit is that the Cascada lacks some of the most advanced safety tech; it’s one of few vehicles to not offer automatic emergency braking or active lane control, another telltale of this droptop’s real age.