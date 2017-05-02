2008 BMW X5 Review

Styling
7.0
Expert Rating
Performance
8.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
9.0
Expert Rating
Safety
9.0
Expert Rating
Features
9.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
The Car Connection Expert Review

Marty Padgett Editorial Director

The 2008 BMW X5 is better than ever, but could use more dramatic styling and an iDrive transplant.

The car experts at TheCarConnection.com studied Web reviews of the new 2008 BMW X5 to bring you this conclusive review. TheCarConnection.com's editors also drove the 2008 BMW X5 to bring you more details on its performance, styling, features, safety, and quality to help you decide which reviews to trust and to explain why other reviews of the new BMW X5 might have differing opinions.

The 2008 BMW X5 carries on the German automaker's sport-utility brand after receiving an extensive redo last year. The BMW X5 is now larger and more powerful than before, and it has a different face to show the world.

The base engine is a 3.0-liter, 260-horsepower six-cylinder, while the optional 4.8-liter V-8 makes 350 horsepower. Both use a 6-speed automatic to send power to all four wheels. And both versions will accelerate to 60 mph in 8 seconds or less, even though they're heavy vehicles that can tow as much as 6,000 pounds.

Exterior styling hasn't changed much even with last year's improvements, and the X5 never ranked among the best-looking vehicles in its class. It's inoffensive, fairly austere inside, and fitted with an infuriating iDrive system that takes over control for the navigation, audio, and climate controls. The 2008 BMW X5 can carry 7 passengers, but the third-row seat is for kids only.

The X5's handling and ride have been improved. The automatic's quick shifts are smooth at almost any speed, and the gearbox has a Sport mode. A Sport package gives the X5 big 19-inch wheels, adaptive shocks, and run-flat tires, and it's composed at nearly any speed. If you keep leaning on it, the X5 leans right back, as its stability and all-wheel-drive systems rein in the vehicle at just the right moments.

The 2008 BMW X5 scores fairly well, earning four stars from the NHTSA and an IIHS Top Safety Pick award.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

April 16, 2015
For 2008 BMW X5

One of the best cars I've ever owned!

This car has exceeded my expectations in all aspects. BMW truly understands what is required in making a car for the discerning driver! When considering a replacement, BMW will be at the top of my list.
September 19, 2016
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i Sports Activity Vehicle

Problems within 1week

Built our second BMW X5. I had a 2009 before. As my 13 year old stated "Round 2 of trouble." She was right, within 1,week the Instrument Board stopped working a new Instrument board will have to be installed.
October 29, 2016
For 2016 BMW X5

X5 M50D - phenomenal sports car disguised as an SUV, with great comfort and fuel economy to boot

I purchased this new six days ago. The X5 M50D has a three stage turbocharger, equivilant to three turbochargers. The 0-62mph (0-100kph) time is 5.3 seconds. Mine is fitted with a few tasty options, including...
