2017 BMW X3 Review

2017 BMW X3
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor

The 2017 BMW X3 continues its run as one of the best compact luxury SUVs on the market—even in the face of much newer competition.

The 2017 BMW X3 is the automaker's four-door compact luxury SUV. It competes in a hyper-competitive segment crowded by the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, Audi Q5, Lincoln MKC, Lexus NX, Acura RDX, just to name a few.

Although it's expected that the X3 will be completely overhauled sometime next year, the current model is just two years removed from a facelift that helped the SUV age more gracefully and keep it among the leaders in its segment.

It earns a rating of 6.8 out of 10, based on good performance and features, less so for missing safety features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

BMW X3 styling and performance

The BMW X3 strikes the right chord for many luxury SUV shoppers. It's not surprising: the strong combination of style, practicality, and powertrain options combined with loads of available technology in a fun-to-drive package wouldn't turn away many buyers—the bottom line could make them blush a little, however.

The X3 keeps the same handsome proportions as when it first arrived in the U.S. Although the X3 isn't as bold as the X4, from which it shares running gear, that's not a bad thing. The X3 delivers on its visual promise of being a tall wagon for families who need more capability and comfort than a sedan. 

Inside, the X3 is awash in handsome materials and thoughtful ergonomics. The X3 sports one of our favorite cockpits from BMW's lineup..

Under the hood, the X3 comes into its own. The base turbocharged inline-4 engine is impressive. Its 240 horsepower is enough to propel the car up to 60 mph in just over six seconds, and its mated to a smooth shifting 8-speed automatic. Rear-drive is available, but most X3s will be fitted with all-wheel drive, which BMW calls "xDrive."

Buyers can opt for a bigger, turbocharged inline-6 that produces 300 hp and borders on "performance" territory. The X3 xDrive35i speeds up to 60 mph in just over five seconds, and is paired exclusively to the same 8-speed and all-wheel drive. It's an enthusiastic ride, if not a little excessive. (We're still OK with that.)

Comfort, safety, and features

The X3 prioritizes versatility and its 27.6 cubic feet of cargo room is among the leaders in its class. Front seat passengers get the best seat in the house, rear seat passengers have a little less leg room than others in its class.

All told, the X3 is screwed together nicely: the tight-as-a-drum assembly and soft-touch materials are what we expect when we think of a luxury BMW.

The X3 has a good record for safety, albeit an incomplete one. Federal testers give the SUV five stars overall, and the independent IIHS has given it top "Good" scores in every crash test, except for the difficult small-overlap crash test, where it hasn't been rated at all.

The X3 is available with optional advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and frontal collision warning with automatic emergency braking, but unfortunately a rearview camera is optional as well.

As equipped, the X3 is on par with many others in its class, but like many BMW models, the options list can add up quickly. We suspect many buyers will opt for a cold weather package that adds front and rear heated seats, heated steering wheel, and headlight washers, which is a decent value at $950. We'd also suggest the $1,700 adjustable dampers that help soften the ride from its standard run-flat tires. 

EPA ratings keep the 2017 BMW X3 competitive with others in its class; the most popular configuration has been rated at 21 mpg city, 28 highway, 24 combined. A lack of electrified powertrains keeps it from climbing higher on our "Green" scale, something we suspect will be remedied soon.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

April 26, 2017
2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle

Fine vehicle that lacks the old "Ultimate Driving Machine" feel of prior year BMW's..

Very little steering feel compared to my 2007 X3. Much better ride but the steering makes it difficult to drive the car at a brisk pace. Lack of standard features such a rear camera for such an expensive car... + More »
April 4, 2016
2016 BMW X3 AWD 4-Door xDrive35i

Sweet machine

I test drove a BMW X3 idrive3.5i and bought it the same day! How's that for convincing proof of a sweet machine. This is my 5th BMW automobile - and each one has exceeded the previous ones. The X3 is easy to... + More »
October 18, 2015
2015 BMW X3 RWD 4-Door sDrive28i

Relaxing in traffic

I actually own 2015 bmw x3 3.0d I live in Australia. The 3 litre diesel is amazing. Only regrets not buying dynamic dampers and tyre pressure gauges. it so nice to be in it is even relaxing in traffic... + More »
June 22, 2015
2015 BMW X3 AWD 4-Door xDrive28i

Incredable driving experience!

This vehicle is incredible. The performance and handling is very smooth. The ride is extremely comfortable. It is very fun to drive.
April 28, 2015
2015 BMW X3 AWD 4-Door xDrive35i

I love my new car it is awesome and really preforms very very well

This is such a cool vehicle and I love the way it corners and has such great pick up, I have always had BMW's and this one is just as nice. It has all the bells and whistles I love and hope that everybody will... + More »
April 29, 2015
2013 BMW X3 AWD 4-Door xDrive28i

Great To Drive

Love driving this car. Navigates well in all weather conditions and is sporty enough to get your heart racing on teh corners. Hate the iDrive system for navigating the controls as they are not intuitive and it... + More »
February 24, 2017
2012 BMW X3 AWD 4-Door 35i

BMW X3 - Just Right!

The BMW X3 is "just right" in almost every rating! It's a nice size with wonderful performance, comfort, styling and practicality. My 35i xdrive M-package performs wonderfully and has great seats, interior... + More »
June 22, 2015
2012 BMW X3 AWD 4-Door 35i

2012 BMW X3

This car has the best engine in his class, acceleration and handling are exceptional but the cheapness of the interior is off putting. Comparing it with Audi, it is pitiful.
April 17, 2015
For 2012 BMW X3

Great diesel performance and smooth Auto

Changed to Pirelli P Zero tyres that last twice the milage with no less grip. Just carry a pump and goo pack with us. If there was a choice when new would never go for the run flats. Most trips get as far as... + More »
April 17, 2015
For 2012 BMW X3

A powerful, agile alternative to a sedan with..room for all my gear ...

This is my third BMW and they just get better and better. The X3 3.5 twin turbo has fantastic acceleration and handling, 26mpg highway and room for fishing gear, toys for the grand kids and cruises at 80mph... + More »
2017 BMW X3 Pricing Insights

  • 2017 BMW X3 stock has improved; 2016s are long gone
  • Incentive: No cash back again this month
  • Finance: 3.24-percent APR for up to 72 months
  • Leases start at $389 for 36 months
