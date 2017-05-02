2014 BMW X3 Review

2014 BMW X3
8.2
Expert Rating
USED PRICE RANGE
$21,798 - $39,610
Browse Used Listings
in your area

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

8.2
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
8.0
Expert Rating
Performance
8.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
9.0
Expert Rating
Safety
8.0
Expert Rating
Features
8.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
6.0
Expert Rating
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Bengt Halvorson Bengt Halvorson Deputy Editor

The 2014 BMW X3 is one of the sportiest-driving yet most fuel-efficient compact crossovers; and especially if you're not budget-limited you'll almost certainly be happy with its useful technology options and finely detailed cabin.

With rather impressive gas mileage and on-road handling, the 2014 BMW X3 hits the right niche for the German automaker. It pleases the image-conscious like the related 3-Series does, but offers up better passenger space. Even though this luxury niche has grown crowded, the X3 remains one of the better choices.

The X3 doesn't look outdoorsy or rugged. It's lean and pert like a sport wagon with a tall roof and just enough in common with the X5 SUV. The interior is calming and elegant, without much clutter or excessive detailing. The 2014 BMW X3 continues to offer a lineup of engines all with turbo power. BMW's 240-hp turbo four is snappy and puts out V-6-like power. It moves the SUV without hesitation. Step up to the 35i, and you get the 300-hp, 300 lb-ft TwinPower six that sizzles to a 60-mph acceleration time of 5.5 seconds, and to a top speed of 150 mph. It's just the slightest bit confusing to your mind, since the X3 rides tall like a crossover, but launches with every bit of the authority of a great 3er--that's right, there's just not a lot of squat or nosedive in this vehicle.

While the X3 doesn't look trail-focused, mild off-roading isn't off the BMW X3's roster of capabilities. All X3 models come with BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system, which splits power delivery 40/60 percent and is especially good for maintaining traction and poise when the road surface is slippery. It sends 60 percent of torque to the rear wheels in normal driving but can flex to send 100 percent to the rear. Packaging is where the 2014 X3 sure makes a lot of sense. At about 183 inches long and 74 inches wide, with a wheelbase of 110.6 inches, it has a footprint that's at the large end of compact, among U.S. cars, while its added height gives it roominess and usefulness as an all-purpose family conveyance. It's about the same size as the Audi Q5, and a bit longer than the Mercedes GLK or shorter than the Cadillac SRX.

With seating for five, the X3 has a large 19-cubic-foot rear storage area that swells to 56.6 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded down. The rear seats now all have a ski pass-through and 40:20:40 segments for better flexibility and seatback folding. In back, there's space carved out for feet, under the front seat, and head room soars. We recommend the sport seats in front for their extendable thigh bolsters and more aggressive side bolstering; they may feel firmer at first but they're better in long-distance support. Safety features include all the usual airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability systems. In Sport mode, drivers of a navigation-and-iDrive-equipped X3 can customize that Sport mode for differing levels of stability control.

All X3 models have a power tailgate; power front seats; automatic climate control; a garage-door opener; fog lamps; rain-sensing wipers; dynamic cruise control; Bluetooth; and an audio system with 205 watts of power, 12 speakers, a USB port, HD and satellite radio. BMW's iDrive system is standard, too, and for 2014 it gets a significant upgrade, to version 4.2--which has many navigation improvements, plus easier menus, a new split-screen layout, improved voice recognition, and 3D city maps. The Technology Package brings many of the top-tech items, including navigation, the head-up display, real-time traffic info, Remote Services, and BMW Apps. Otherwise, options like Lane Departure Warning, Dynamic Damper Control, heated rear seats, and adaptive lighting aren't widely offered, even among luxury-brand crossovers this size.

For 2014, the M Sport Package is offered with a wider range of interior-trim choices, and the Cold Weather Package is offered with Premium Package or Nevada Leather seats. USB and full Bluetooth smartphone integration are newly included with the Technology Package, and all 35i models include trailer pre-wiring.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
April 26, 2017
2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle

Fine vehicle that lacks the old "Ultimate Driving Machine" feel of prior year BMW's..

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Very little steering feel compared to my 2007 X3. Much better ride but the steering makes it difficult to drive the car at a brisk pace. Lack of standard features such a rear camera for such an expensive car... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 4, 2016
2016 BMW X3 AWD 4-Door xDrive35i

Sweet machine

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I test drove a BMW X3 idrive3.5i and bought it the same day! How's that for convincing proof of a sweet machine. This is my 5th BMW automobile - and each one has exceeded the previous ones. The X3 is easy to... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 18, 2015
2015 BMW X3 RWD 4-Door sDrive28i

Relaxing in traffic

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I actually own 2015 bmw x3 3.0d I live in Australia. The 3 litre diesel is amazing. Only regrets not buying dynamic dampers and tyre pressure gauges. it so nice to be in it is even relaxing in traffic... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
See all user reviews »
Looking for other models of the BMW X3?
Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2014 BMW X3 against the competition
Compare All Cars
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used
 