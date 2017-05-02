2012 BMW X3 Review

2012 BMW X3 AWD 4-door 28i Side Exterior View
8.4
Expert Rating
USED PRICE RANGE
$12,980 - $29,977
Browse Used Listings
in your area

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

8.4
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
8.0
Expert Rating
Performance
8.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
9.0
Expert Rating
Safety
9.0
Expert Rating
Features
8.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
6.0
Expert Rating
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Marty Padgett Marty Padgett Editorial Director

A great-looking crossover with its most carlike performance yet, the BMW X3 also has more interior room and better materials than before.

Today's X3 is German at heart, but it's built here in South Carolina--since last year, when the latest version went into production here. At the same time, BMW redesigned it, making it longer, wider, more spacious, more appealing, and most importantly, more like its energetic 3-Series sedans.

It's not the first luxury crossover you might think of when the pavement turns to dirt, but the X3 hits all its marks. The badge brings in image-conscious buyers while the newly suave styling telegraphs exactly the brisk acceleration and grippy handling to come.

On styling alone, the new X3 is a big improvement over prior versions. It's more gently curved from nose to tail, with a light application of the sculptured panels that brought uncomfortable change to the 7-Series and 5-Series before BMW settled down its styling pens and integrated the grabby surfacing in a more restrained way. The cabin's grown up, too, with a dramatic upgrade to its finishes and the clarity of its controls.

This year, a pair of six-cylinders are available. The base 240-horsepower in-line six does an estimable job of pushing the chunky X3 down the road, to 60 mph in less than seven seconds. But it's the turbocharged, 300-hp version that pings all the right BMW hotspots: its 0-60 mph times of 5.5 seconds aren't far off the mark set by the M3 of a couple generations past, and while there's no manual transmission available, the 8-speed automatic has paddle shifters to keep drivers engaged. Every X3 has sophisticated road manners, generated by a combination of electronically controlled all-wheel drive biased to send torque to the rear wheels, and a well designed independent suspension that offers up excellent ride quality.

The current X3 is nearly the size of the original X5 SUV. Not surprisingly, the usable space inside is noticeable, especially in the back seat. Head room soars throughout the vehicle, and the space under the front seats will make size-13 back-seat passengers happy. As an option, the back seat can split, flip, and fold to boost the X3's usefulness.

Safety features include all the usual airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability systems. In Sport mode, drivers of a navigation-and-iDrive-equipped X3 can customize that Sport mode for differing levels of stability control.

Now that the BMW X3 is built in the U.S., its features cater to American tastes. Every model gets power features, power seats, automatic climate control, a USB port, HD Radio, Bluetooth, and a 12-speaker, 205-watt audio system. The iDrive systems add an 8.8-inch LCD screen strapped to the dash. A panoramic roof, leather, and iPod integration are options.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

4 Reviews
5 star
50%
4 star
50%
3 star
0%
2 star
0%
1 star
0%
Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
February 24, 2017
2012 BMW X3 AWD 4-Door 35i

BMW X3 - Just Right!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The BMW X3 is "just right" in almost every rating! It's a nice size with wonderful performance, comfort, styling and practicality. My 35i xdrive M-package performs wonderfully and has great seats, interior... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 22, 2015
2012 BMW X3 AWD 4-Door 35i

2012 BMW X3

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This car has the best engine in his class, acceleration and handling are exceptional but the cheapness of the interior is off putting. Comparing it with Audi, it is pitiful.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 17, 2015
For 2012 BMW X3

Great diesel performance and smooth Auto

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Changed to Pirelli P Zero tyres that last twice the milage with no less grip. Just carry a pump and goo pack with us. If there was a choice when new would never go for the run flats. Most trips get as far as... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
See all user reviews »
Looking for other models of the BMW X3?
Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2012 BMW X3 against the competition
Compare All Cars
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used
 