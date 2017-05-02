2009 BMW X3 Review

2008 BMW X3-Series AWD 4-door 3.0si Angular Front Exterior View
7.8
Expert Rating
The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

7.8
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
7.0
Expert Rating
Performance
8.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
7.0
Expert Rating
Safety
9.0
Expert Rating
Features
8.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
The Car Connection Expert Review

Trevor Wild Trevor Wild Author

The 2009 BMW X3 is a more rugged alternative to a sport wagon—but it’s not nearly as much fun to drive.

The 2009 BMW X3 is the German automaker's compact crossover SUV. It's assembled in South Carolina. It's a rival for vehicles like Land Rover LR2 and Acura RDX, as BMW's entry-level off-roader.

When the BMW X3 first hit the streets in 2004, it had a harsh ride and wasn't as refined as BMW's cars; also, it simply didn't live up to the quality standards we'd come to associate with the German automaker. Today, however, the 2009 BMW X3 far outperforms that original effort, but it's not completely well conceived.

The X3 is powered by a 3.0-liter inline-6 that puts out 260 hp. A 6-speed manual and all-wheel drive come standard; a 6-speed automatic is a no-cost option. The X3 has strong acceleration and is very responsive with either transmission, but it doesn't provide the sharp steering and balanced handling expected from BMW's cars. Ride and handling still take an SUV set, though the jittery, harsh ride has gotten more calm.

The interior of the BMW X3 is tight. Front-seat passengers sit on supportive, comfortable seats and have plenty of space, but adults in back may find their knees mashed up against the front seatbacks. The interior now offers adequate small-item storage, and interior styling is somewhat like that in BMW's 3-Series cars, graced by touches of wood.

The NHTSA hasn't tested the X3, but the IIHS calls it a Top Safety Pick. Rear-seat side airbags can be ordered.

Nifty features include heated front and back seats, a panoramic glass roof, automatic parking assistance, and Bluetooth.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

April 26, 2017
2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle

Fine vehicle that lacks the old "Ultimate Driving Machine" feel of prior year BMW's..

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Very little steering feel compared to my 2007 X3. Much better ride but the steering makes it difficult to drive the car at a brisk pace. Lack of standard features such a rear camera for such an expensive car... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 4, 2016
2016 BMW X3 AWD 4-Door xDrive35i

Sweet machine

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I test drove a BMW X3 idrive3.5i and bought it the same day! How's that for convincing proof of a sweet machine. This is my 5th BMW automobile - and each one has exceeded the previous ones. The X3 is easy to... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 18, 2015
2015 BMW X3 RWD 4-Door sDrive28i

Relaxing in traffic

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I actually own 2015 bmw x3 3.0d I live in Australia. The 3 litre diesel is amazing. Only regrets not buying dynamic dampers and tyre pressure gauges. it so nice to be in it is even relaxing in traffic... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
