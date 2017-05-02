2008 BMW X3 Review

2008 BMW X3-Series 3.0si
8.2
Expert Rating
USED PRICE RANGE
$7,279 - $15,998
Browse Used Listings
in your area

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

8.2
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
7.0
Expert Rating
Performance
8.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
8.0
Expert Rating
Safety
9.0
Expert Rating
Features
9.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Marty Padgett Marty Padgett Editorial Director

The 2008 BMW X3 gets much-needed improvements to its ride and its interior, but it's still more rugged--though not as refined--as the Acura RDX.

TheCarConnection.com's editors read the latest reviews on the new 2008 BMW X3 to write this comprehensive review. Our car experts also drove the 2008 BMW X3 in Germany and in the U.S., to be able to deliver our definitive opinion on the car, to compare it with other cars in the class, and to help you decide which vehicle is right for you.

The 2008 BMW X3 is a far cry from the original X3 that went on sale in 2004. BMW's first stab at a compact crossover felt harsh and unrefined, and its interior was far below the usual BMW standards of quality.

With the 2007 model year, BMW made major upgrades to the X3, and the changes are all for the better. For starters, BMW transplanted a new powertrain under its hood. The major infusion of power comes from a standard 3.0-liter, inline six-cylinder engine producing 260 horsepower. A six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive are standard equipment, while a six-speed Steptronic automatic is available as a no-cost option. Handling and ride are still biased toward the SUV end of the spectrum, but the harsh, jittery ride has been toned down.

The interior of the 2008 BMW X3 carries the new style introduced in 2007. There's more storage, the plastics are of a higher quality than those in the first X3, and overall, the styling is more like BMW's own 3-Series cars, with a bit of wood trim on the panels. A little more cargo room has been allocated, but the BMW X3's interior is still a bit tight for adults, particularly in the second row.

New features include a panorama-style roof, heated front and second-row seats, available heated steering wheel (cold weather package), side impact and curtain airbags, stability and traction control, park assist, and Bluetooth wireless technology. Second-row, side impact airbags are available optionally. The NHTSA has not yet tested the new BMW X3, but the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gives it "good" ratings for front and side impact protection and calls it a Top Safety Pick.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
April 26, 2017
2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle

Fine vehicle that lacks the old "Ultimate Driving Machine" feel of prior year BMW's..

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Very little steering feel compared to my 2007 X3. Much better ride but the steering makes it difficult to drive the car at a brisk pace. Lack of standard features such a rear camera for such an expensive car... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 4, 2016
2016 BMW X3 AWD 4-Door xDrive35i

Sweet machine

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I test drove a BMW X3 idrive3.5i and bought it the same day! How's that for convincing proof of a sweet machine. This is my 5th BMW automobile - and each one has exceeded the previous ones. The X3 is easy to... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 18, 2015
2015 BMW X3 RWD 4-Door sDrive28i

Relaxing in traffic

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I actually own 2015 bmw x3 3.0d I live in Australia. The 3 litre diesel is amazing. Only regrets not buying dynamic dampers and tyre pressure gauges. it so nice to be in it is even relaxing in traffic... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
See all user reviews »
Looking for other models of the BMW X3?
Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2008 BMW X3 against the competition
Compare All Cars
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used
 