The 2017 BMW X1 sits apart from other BMWs. With its front-wheel-drive, Mini-sourced platform, is the brand's entry-level subcompact crossover and a more mainstream, less passionate vehicle than you would expect from BMW. It is offered as the front-drive sDrive28i and the all-wheel-drive xDrive28i, the former added for 2017.

We give it a 6.2 out of 10, with points added for its decent interior space, peppy turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, and excellent crash test performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

The X1 looks a little bigger than it is. It puts an emphasis on height, and the shape of the greenhouse helps it read more as a crossover than a wagon. The details are pure BMW with the twin kidney grille up front, cat's eye headlights and taillights set high in the corners, and some nice sculpting along the body sides.

Inside, the X1 has a smart look. The dashboard styling is au courant, particularly with the optional, 8.8-inch touchscreen mounted atop a center console that's festooned with much-appreciated buttons for audio and climate systems.

The BMW X1 comes in with just one engine, a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 that makes 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0 provides excellent straight-line acceleration and strong passing power when you need it. BMW claims 0-to-60 mph acceleration of 6.4 seconds, and that feels about right to us.

Fuel economy is fairly good at 23 mpg city, 32 highway, 26 combined with front drive and 22/31/25 mpg with AWD.

The fact that the X1 barely qualifies as a crossover works in the favor of its on-road performance. It rides comfortably on its standard 18-inch wheels with run-flat all-season tires. The electric speed-sensitive steering is quick and well weighted, but it lacks some of the feel you'd expect in a BMW. Braking is good, and you can hustle the X1 through corners at un-crossover-like speeds.

While the handling is pleasant, it's certainly not inspiring. With its front drive layout, you could take the badges off and X1 and easily mistake it for a Ford or Kia from behind the wheel. We're not saying that's bad; this vehicle just isn't special.

Interior, safety, and features

The 2017 BMW X1 is built to an aggressive price, and while none of the interior materials look or feel cheap, some look and feel cheaper than you might expect in a premium vehicle.

We're impressed by the available matte-finish wood trim and contrasting stitching, but we aren't enamored with the front seats. They’re woefully inadequate in thigh bolstering, and thin on back support. The back seats may actually be more comfortable. The rear seat has good leg room, but it’s a quite narrow vehicle so don’t count on fitting three across.

Oddly, the fully adjustable, reclining and sliding-fore-and-aft rear seat arrangement is a $300 option. We can’t imagine why you wouldn’t want it and its five inches of travel.

Cargo space is good for the subcompact class, but less than you'd get in a mainstream compact crossover.

BMW defines the X1's segment narrowly, with a handful of upscale niche competitors like the Range Rover Evoque and Audi Q3. In reality, though, with a starting price in the mid-$30,000s, the X1 faces a startling array of premium competitors like the Acura RDX and Volvo XC60, and—perhaps—even highly optioned mainstream alternatives like the Ford Escape Titanium.

Some of those competitors might look more attractive when compared on a feature-for-feature basis.

BMW builds the X1 to an aggressive price and standard equipment tends to be sparse. When notable features on a base-spec upscale vehicle include unremarkable amenities like power front seats and imitation leather, you know you'll be spending a least a few thousand dollars on options to bring it up to the luxury level.

With the right packages—Luxury, Premium, and Technology—an X1 can feel almost lavish. The Luxury package brings leather seats and wood or aluminum trim; you can add features like a panoramic roof and LED headlights with the Premium package; and the Technology package adds extras like navigation and a head-up display. An M Sport package has a sport-tuned transmission and suspension, sport seats, and a body kit.

Be careful what options you pick, though, as X1 pricing can move into the territory of more luxurious vehicles.

Oddly, a rearview camera is one of those options (though adaptive cruise control is standard). It comes in a package with front and rear obstacle detection and a self parking system. Buyers can also get lane departure warning, forward collision warnings, pedestrian detection with low speed braking, and automatic high beams. Unfortunately, all of these systems are optional.

Crash test ratings are not complete yet, but the X1 has earned a Top Safety Pick rating from the IIHS.