2017 BMW X1 Review

2016 BMW X1
6.2
Expert Rating
$33,100
MSRP based on sDrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle
 
The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown

6.2
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
6.0
Performance
6.0
Comfort & Quality
6.0
Safety
6.0
Features
6.0
Fuel Economy
7.0
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2017
The Car Connection Expert Review

Kirk Bell Editor

Pleasant to drive and built to a price, the 2017 BMW X1 is a mainstream subcompact crossover that is pleasant to drive but lacks the brand's "ultimate driving machine" performance.

The 2017 BMW X1 sits apart from other BMWs. With its front-wheel-drive, Mini-sourced platform, is the brand's entry-level subcompact crossover and a more mainstream, less passionate vehicle than you would expect from BMW. It is offered as the front-drive sDrive28i and the all-wheel-drive xDrive28i, the former added for 2017.

We give it a 6.2 out of 10, with points added for its decent interior space, peppy turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, and excellent crash test performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

The X1 looks a little bigger than it is. It puts an emphasis on height, and the shape of the greenhouse helps it read more as a crossover than a wagon. The details are pure BMW with the twin kidney grille up front, cat's eye headlights and taillights set high in the corners, and some nice sculpting along the body sides. 

Inside, the X1 has a smart look. The dashboard styling is au courant, particularly with the optional, 8.8-inch touchscreen mounted atop a center console that's festooned with much-appreciated buttons for audio and climate systems.

The BMW X1 comes in with just one engine, a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 that makes 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0 provides excellent straight-line acceleration and strong passing power when you need it. BMW claims 0-to-60 mph acceleration of 6.4 seconds, and that feels about right to us.

Fuel economy is fairly good at 23 mpg city, 32 highway, 26 combined with front drive and 22/31/25 mpg with AWD.

The fact that the X1 barely qualifies as a crossover works in the favor of its on-road performance. It rides comfortably on its standard 18-inch wheels with run-flat all-season tires. The electric speed-sensitive steering is quick and well weighted, but it lacks some of the feel you'd expect in a BMW. Braking is good, and you can hustle the X1 through corners at un-crossover-like speeds.

While the handling is pleasant, it's certainly not inspiring. With its front drive layout, you could take the badges off and X1 and easily mistake it for a Ford or Kia from behind the wheel. We're not saying that's bad; this vehicle just isn't special.

Interior, safety, and features

The 2017 BMW X1 is built to an aggressive price, and while none of the interior materials look or feel cheap, some look and feel cheaper than you might expect in a premium vehicle.

We're impressed by the available matte-finish wood trim and contrasting stitching, but we aren't enamored with the front seats. They’re woefully inadequate in thigh bolstering, and thin on back support. The back seats may actually be more comfortable. The rear seat has good leg room, but it’s a quite narrow vehicle so don’t count on fitting three across.

Oddly, the fully adjustable, reclining and sliding-fore-and-aft rear seat arrangement is a $300 option. We can’t imagine why you wouldn’t want it and its five inches of travel.

Cargo space is good for the subcompact class, but less than you'd get in a mainstream compact crossover. 

BMW defines the X1's segment narrowly, with a handful of upscale niche competitors like the Range Rover Evoque and Audi Q3. In reality, though, with a starting price in the mid-$30,000s, the X1 faces a startling array of premium competitors like the Acura RDX and Volvo XC60, and—perhaps—even highly optioned mainstream alternatives like the Ford Escape Titanium.

Some of those competitors might look more attractive when compared on a feature-for-feature basis.

BMW builds the X1 to an aggressive price and standard equipment tends to be sparse. When notable features on a base-spec upscale vehicle include unremarkable amenities like power front seats and imitation leather, you know you'll be spending a least a few thousand dollars on options to bring it up to the luxury level.

With the right packages—Luxury, Premium, and Technology—an X1 can feel almost lavish. The Luxury package brings leather seats and wood or aluminum trim; you can add features like a panoramic roof and LED headlights with the Premium package; and the Technology package adds extras like navigation and a head-up display. An M Sport package has a sport-tuned transmission and suspension, sport seats, and a body kit.

Be careful what options you pick, though, as X1 pricing can move into the territory of more luxurious vehicles.

Oddly, a rearview camera is one of those options (though adaptive cruise control is standard). It comes in a package with front and rear obstacle detection and a self parking system. Buyers can also get lane departure warning, forward collision warnings, pedestrian detection with low speed braking, and automatic high beams. Unfortunately, all of these systems are optional.

Crash test ratings are not complete yet, but the X1 has earned a Top Safety Pick rating from the IIHS.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

January 4, 2017
2016 BMW X1 AWD 4-Door xDrive28i

Great car, love it!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Just purchased in December 2016. So far it's great. Road noise is a little louder than I would prefer but I turn up the radio and life is good.
April 28, 2015
2015 BMW X1 AWD 4-Door xDrive28i

good price and quality ratio

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
good car with plenty of power, fuel economy and enough space for sport and small family
September 21, 2016
2014 BMW X1 AWD 4-Door xDrive28i

Nice car, excellent gas mileage

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
First off, the car looks nice, and the gas mileage is amazing, I just had a 328xi with M package.. So, I've been struggling to adjust to center of gravity and that its just not as fast or sporty. I really wish... + More »
April 14, 2015
For 2014 BMW X1

Best of most worlds

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I've had my x1 for almost a year. It is quick; handles like a slightly smaller 3-Series; has a wonderful interior with countless features. It hasn't had any reliability issues and handled winter weather with... + More »
April 13, 2015
For 2014 BMW X1

Fantastically fun to drive!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I've had my x1 for over a year. It drives and handles great and I love it's compact size. The cargo area could be a bit larger, but it is a compact. Flawless reliability.
July 17, 2015
2013 BMW X1 RWD 4-Door 28i

expectations exceeded

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Power is amazing. Never thought I would like four cylinder engine. Love the looks and stance. Sits a little higher but still easy to get in and out of vehicle (yes, we are seniors). Feels like sitting in a... + More »
April 18, 2015
For 2013 BMW X1

This Car Is A Really Amazing Ride With good Performance And Excellent Handling, But It need To Be Well Maintained.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The BMW X1 I a cool More hatchback Rather SUV ride based on your likings.The Car Boasts excellent BMW features like sporty-Smooth suspension, precise steering enhancing the handling, and a choice of... + More »
April 13, 2015
For 2013 BMW X1

Sporty raised wagon

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The X1 is more wagon than SUV. It is a great personal vehicle. The X1 steering is like the previous generation 3 series providing good feedback and effort.
April 13, 2015
For 2013 BMW X1

Awesome handling car

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Great looking vehicle inside & out with the M Option package in black/black. Superior handling but gas mileage suffers somewhat with the 3.5 twin turbo engine. Options ramp up the price quickly.This vehicle... + More »
Looking for a different year of the BMW X1?
2017 BMW X1 Pricing Insights

  • 2017 BMW X1 supply is growing; 2016s are sold out
  • Incentive: New! $1,000 lease credit
  • Finance: 3.24-percent APR for up to 72 months
  • Lease: New! From $319 for 36 months
