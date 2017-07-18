The 2018 BMW M6 lineup shrinks a little this year, a reflection of consumers not enamored with its original, two-door coupe configuration. The M6s that buyers really bought—the four-seat convertible and four-door Gran Coupe—stick around and are as desirable as ever.

We’ve scored them 7.8 out of 10 overall points based on their pampering luxury and bahn-storming performance. You’ll spend a lot for the honor of taking home an M6, but it’s probably worth it. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the M6 Coupe is gone from American BMW dealers. It’ll be missed, but only by those nostalgic for the first car to wear this badge—the “shark nose” two-door that became an icon on its own back in the 1980s. Otherwise, the convertible with its power-folding cloth roof and the sleek four-door Gran Coupe carry over unchanged.

The M6 lineup is based on the 6-Series, which we’ve covered separately.

Both models share the same twin-turbo V-8 engine, a 4.4-liter unit that pumps out as much as 600 horsepower before topping out as high as 186 mph with the extra-cost Competition Package. A 7-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard, but an honest-to-goodness, old-fashioned 6-speed manual is a no-cost option. Get one while you can; only a handful of BMWs can still be fitted with three pedals. M6s are all rear-wheel drive, something we can’t say about the next-generation M5 sedan due here for 2019.

Despite its name, the Competition Package that adds 40 hp and ups the top speed from 155 to 186 mph doesn’t necessarily make these big cars ready for racing. They’re ferocious performers, but ultimately their heft and size makes them more grand tourers than sports cars.

To that end, both versions of the M6 are trimmed in decadent leather and offer numerous customization opportunities inside. For a price, you can make your M6 as classy or as gaudy as you’d like.