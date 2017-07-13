See exclusive deals in your area
Likes
- Big and comfortable
- Full of tech
- Very good to drive
- Wide array of powertrains
Dislikes
- Subdued styling
- No standout feature
- Expensive in every trim
The 2018 BMW 7-Series is a plush ride with plenty of powertrain options and customizable features that places it among the full-size greats.
The 2018 BMW 7-Series is excellence hiding in plain sight. The flagship sedan from BMW may be lost among the company’s growing number of crossovers, but it shouldn’t be overlooked. The 7-Series features the automaker’s most advanced construction, its most powerful or most efficient engine, and the latest technology.
It earns a 8.2 out of 10 on our scale, which makes it one of the highest-rated cars we’ve tested. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
For 2018, the 7-Series largely stands pat. Semi-autonomous driving features are now available on base models and advanced parking features such as a surround-view camera system are available on more models.
The 2018 BMW 740i will be the first stop for many buyers, but a plug-in hybrid 740e xDrive isn’t far off in price after applicable federal incentives. At the other end of the spectrum, a V-12-powered M760i xDrive sedan starts at more than $157,000 and ends its 60 mph sprint in 3.6 seconds.
The 7-Series is both efficient and quick thanks to its ultra lightweight construction that utilizes carbon fiber-reinforced plastics, high-strength steel, and aluminium to cut nearly 100 pounds from the body-in-white alone.
In addition to the lightweight chassis, the 7-Series has a 50/50 weight distribution front-to-rear that helps the big sedan shrink around its driver.
For buyers that prefer to be driven, the 7-Series offers an executive rear-seat package including a 7.0-inch tablet to control climate functions, air conditioned and heated rear seats and NBA-sized leg room.
Creature comforts abound: a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a fold-out table for rear passengers, night-vision cameras, and a “Minority Report”-style controller that reads gestures to control functions like radio volume.
The Car Connection Consumer Review
