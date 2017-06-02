The 2017 BMW 6-Series is a two-door coupe or convertible, or a four-door sedan with a fast roofline called a Gran Coupe. It's the brand's luxury cruiser with a reserved attitude, more at home in valet lots than on track, and a luxury price tag to match.

It scores a 6.8 out of 10 overall, which reflects its solid performance and styling—but also its expensive set of features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

Last year, BMW brought the 6-Series more up-to-date with a minor facelift; there's a sharper nose and lower air intakes, and a rear end that brings its body lines together nicely. If you're wondering how significant the overhaul was consider the following: the number of vertical bars in the signature kidney grilles has been reduced from 10 to nine. Yeah, it's splitting hairs.

Although the 6-Series Gran Coupe adds some length over those with two doors (with its wheelbase 4.5 inches longer), these models share their evocative, finely rendered lines in front; and whether you go with the coupe or Gran Coupe, the arching roofline is what you expect of a sporty luxury car. Also common to the range are the rather taut hoodline, muscular flanks, and nearly tucked-down rear end—all further telegraphing the 6-Series' performance potential. The M6 flares and flaunts a bit more, adding some visual urgency to go with its awesome performance.

The base 6-Series comes standard with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 that makes 315 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque. Its performance is anything but base, and it powers up to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds depending on equipment.

The optional twin-turbocharged V-8 may be our pick for all-around performance, but in rear-drive configuration first. The bigger engine boasts 445 hp and 480 lb-ft and shaves a second off the 0-60 mph, but its acres of available pedal and confident passing power is more in line with what we'd expect from a grand touring car.

In either engine configuration, the 6-Series comes with an 8-speed automatic and rear-drive is standard. All-wheel drive is available on all models, which BMW calls xDrive.

The M6, with its 560 hp and 500 lb-ft, comes with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic or 6-speed manual and we cover it separately.

Quality, safety, and features

Two-door versions of the 6-Series are best suited for two passengers with plenty of room to stretch for long rides. The rear seat is more functional here than in, say, a Porsche 911, but that's not a high bar. Children and short adults can find adequate space for short jaunts, but longer trips may require the Gran Coupe's stretched wheelbase. In those four-door models, rear passengers get more leg room, but head room is predictably cramped thanks to the fast-sloping rear roofline.

The 6-Series hasn't yet been rated by major safety agencies, and considering it's low volume and high price we don't expect it will be any time soon.

Starting out at around $79,000 for a rear-drive 640i, BMW heaps on standard equipment such as 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, 10-way power adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, dark gray wood trim, keyless ignition, wi-fi hotspot capability (with a 3 GB/three-month free trial), rearview camera, navigation, and 10.2-inch infotainment system, which BMW calls iDrive.

From there, the 6-Series can get predictably rich, with luxuriously equipped versions cresting six figures without hesitation. M6 models start well over $110,000 but we're guessing that many other 6-Series buyers will be tempted by the M Sport package that adds 19-inch wheels and high performance tires, LED fog lamps, an Alcantara headliner, and raised top speed. It's equal parts form and function and goes beyond normal sport appearance packages.

Fuel economy isn't the 6-Series' first priority. Base versions get the best marks: 21 mpg city, 30 highway, 24 combined; and go down from there.