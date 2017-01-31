2017 BMW 4-Series

It may not be a household name within the BMW lineup, but the 4-Series really isn't anything new. A couple of years ago, BMW spun off its 3-Series coupes and convertibles as the rebranded 4-Series in an effort to capitalize on their more "lifestyle" appeal up against the comparatively workaday 3-Series sedan and wagon.

Dig into the details and the 3s and 4s are pretty much the same thing underneath, but the 4-Series offers more choice and cuts a decidedly more interesting shape. We've scored it a 6.6 out of 10, docking it somewhat for its questionable value at all levels and a look that's frumpier than what rivals offer up. Still, there's a lot to like here, even if some of that traditional BMW magic seems to be gone. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2017, the 4-Series lineup sees new engines underhood with new nameplates to match: 428i becomes 430i and 435i becomes 440i. The 4-Series is again offered as a coupe, a convertible with a folding metal roof, and a five-door hatchback badged the Grand Coupe. It's the last one that's our favorite for the way it takes 3- and 4-Series virtues and puts them into an especially unique package.

BMW 4-Series styling and performance

With the 4-Series, BMW tweaked the design of the 3-Series in ways that wouldn't quite work in the sedan—to bring out some of the same proportions of the long-ago 8-Series, as well as some of the styling cues of former generations of 3-Series coupes. The 4-Series has a somewhat wider, broadened look and some bolder cues, with a lot more "negative" space in front. Despite it all, the 4-Series actually works extraordinarily well in profile. It has a perfect balance of glass to metal, a decathlete stance (especially from the rear quarters), and some spot-on details, like its sharply creased shoulder line. And the cabin's slightly more adventurous, with some sweeping arcs and trim packages that lift its basic-black wardrobe into something a little more couture.

While the 3-Series lineup saw a mild nip-and-tuck to mark 2017, the 4-Series waits for most of its styling updates to come next year as a 2018.

Underhood, the 4-Series discards last years 4- and 6-cylinder turbo engines for what at first sounds like more of the same—4- and 6-cylinder turbo engines. But there's more power now. The 430i's 2.0-liter makes 248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, while the 440i checks in with 320 hp and 330 pound-feet from a 3.0-liter turbo-6.

With either engine, you can get rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive; and, yes, you can even get all-wheel drive on the Convertible. On coupes, a 6-speed manual is standard on rear-drive models and the 440i xDrive, while the 8-speed that's optional there is standard on the 430i xDrive. Enthusiasts will no doubt lament that the 8-speed automatic is the only option on the convertible and the Gran Coupe.

It's worth noting that the 4-Series shares much of its body with the hot-rod M4, but at a more accessible price point.

BMW 4-Series comfort, safety, and features

The entire 4-Series lineup makes good on many counts: ride comfort, a hushed cockpit, and plenty of options for customization. On the flip side, the coupes and especially convertibles don't offer much rear seat or cargo space and all models see their price tags escalate rapidly.

And don't forget about the 4-Series Convertible. With a folding hardtop that can lower or raise itself in 20 seconds, at speeds of up to 11 mph. BMW fitted the folded roof more effectively into the trunk, retaining up to 7.8 cubic feet of storage space when the top is down (or 13 cubic feet when up). A fold-down rear seat extends the usefulness of the trunk—and on the less practical side, BMW also fits a standard windblock, three-setting neck warmers, and more sound-deadening materials for a longer driving season and for a quieter ride than in the old 3-Series Convertible.

Crash-test ratings are still an open question as neither the IIHS nor the NHTSA has subjected any version of the 4 to their testing. That said, the 3-Series range generally performs well—and, like its sedan sibling, the 4-Series offers a wide range of safety tech like automatic emergency braking, albeit for a price.

Just as it does on the 3-Series sedans and wagons and hatchbacks, BMW groups the 4-Series into trim lines also, giving buyers a choice of base, M Sport, Sport, and Luxury themes.

Base models are decently, but not opulently outfitted. You're sitting on vinyl seats that aren't power and there's no backup camera, for instance.

The Sport line replaces the Luxury line's chrome with high-gloss black exterior cues, red-stitched leather in the interior, and red highlights in the instrument cluster, among other upgrades. And the M Sport line gets a unique M aerodynamic kit, an optional exclusive Estoril blue exterior color, Shadowline exterior accents, an anthracite headliner, sport seats, and an M-themed appearance.

Sport Line trim is standard across all models, with the sport seats, Anthracite headliner, sport leather steering wheel, and chrono-scaled instrument cluster.

Particularly desirable is the Track Package with its adaptive suspension and uprated brakes.

The thriftiest 4-Series is the rear-drive 430i coupe with the optional automatic at 23 mpg city, 34 highway, 27 combined. On the flip side, the 440i xDrive convertible at the opposite end of the spectrum comes in at a not terrible 20/30/24 mpg.