2017 BMW 3-Series Review

2017 BMW 3-Series
6.7
Expert Rating
$33,450
MSRP based on 320i Sedan
 
See Your Price
Shopping for a new BMW 3-Series?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

6.7
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
6.0
Expert Rating
Performance
7.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
6.0
Expert Rating
Safety
7.0
Expert Rating
Features
7.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
7.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
1 Review
Write a Review
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor

The 2017 BMW 3-Series is another chapter in the automaker's long history of very good sport sedans.

BMW's obsession to fill every niche isn't new. Before the BMW 3-Series, a "luxury sport compact" could have applied to a versatile woman's handbag or described Ricardo Montalban's suit.

The 3-Series changed that more than three decades again.

For 2017, the BMW 3-Series comes in three body styles, with a choice between six different engines, two powertrains, and two transmission choices. Want details? The 3-Series comes in 320i, 320i xDrive, 328d, 328d xDrive, 330i, 330i xDrive, 340i, 340i xDrive sedan flavors; a 330e iPerformance plug-in hybrid sedan; 330i xDrive Gran Turismo and 340i xDrive Gran Turismo tall hatchbacks; 330i and 328d xDrive wagon; and the almighty M3 (which we cover separately). Inhale, exhale.

The 2017 BMW 3-Series earns a 6.8 overall on our scale, which reflects its good fuel economy, safety, and performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Style and performance

The BMW 3-Series is dressed for dinner with the parents. The sharp exterior was updated for 2016 and carries on this year, still sharp. The grille and headlights were made bigger slightly and the back end is more distinctive than before.

It's a elegant and classic look from the 3-Series, and one that won't get old soon.

We can't say the same about the 3-Series everywhere else. The interior is starting to look a little plain and outdated, compared to the techno-blitzes from Audi and Mercedes-Benz in their A4 and C-Class, respectively. Interior materials range from rich and luxurious to muddled and fussy—even a little cheap. Spend more and get more, it's a recurring theme.

Under hood is a variety of powerplants that range from efficient (328d diesel and 330e hybrid) to blistering fast (M3 and 340i) or more commonly commuter (320i and 330i).

New for 2017, the 330i probably hits the goldilocks spot for most drivers. Its uprated 248 horsepower and improved feel from last year's model should make it a more competent performer for most buyers. We've driven the new turbo-4 in the 5-Series (which is a heavier car by 300 lbs) and it feels aptly powered there—it's hard to imagine it'd feel worse in a lighter car.

The 340i's turbo-6 and 320 hp will brighten anyone's day and tempt every right foot. Mash the throttle and the 340i spins up an overwhelming and instant 330 pound-feet of twist that used to only come with M3 badges.

Lessees may consider the 320i's tempting entry price, but we say skip the Starbucks each month and skip the 180-hp 320i—the 330i's turbo-4 will be worth it.

In 320i, 330i, and 340i models, a 6-speed manual transmission is available at every stop (the 330i doesn't offer a manual with all-wheel drive) and we applaud BMW's efforts for bringing those models to the U.S. We cheer even louder for the 8-speed automatic that seems telepathic and instant in its shifiting, and sport programs that make us almost forget how much we love a manual. (We said almost.)

In any case, every 3-Series is a sharp handler with an excellent feel and flat attitudes. The electric-assisted steering is weighted nicely and manages to push back when the 3-Series is running out of grip and we're running out of talent.

Comfort, safety, and features

Although this is the biggest 3-Series yet, it's still very much a compact car. Front seat riders get good seats with adequate bolstering and nice leg support. The rear seats are good for children or small adults on long trips; tall riders may want to consider horsetrading with front riders to get enough room to be comfortable.

Unlike trendier shapes that cut into rear head room, the 3-Series offers good space for tall torsos in back, and it's traditional design makes for better cargo room too. The trunk's 15.8 cubic feet of space is enough to swallow plenty of gear.

The 3-Series improved its rating by the IIHS this year to be a Top Safety Pick+ (when equipped with a lighting package and $4,000 in options) and has a five-star overall rating from federal testers.

Outward visibility is surprisingly good in the 3-Series, but BMW frustratingly saddles a rearview camera with a $400 price tag.

Base 320i sedans are fairly spartan, considering their mid-$30,000 price tag. Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, manually adjustable front seats, leatherette upholstery, Bluetooth connectivity, automatic headlights, dual-zone climate control, and a 6.5-inch display for its infotainment system, which BMW calls iDrive.

Bigger wheels, better infotainment, and more creature comforts all come with a higher price tag, some of which seem excessive. Heated seats help in northern states, and we'd always suggest better performance. A $745 carbon fiber rear spoiler? Maybe not. 

Before you scoff at $300 for Apple CarPlay, which other automakers seemingly throw in for free, consider that BMW's system runs without wires. That may help justify that big bill for BMW's new feature for 2017. (We said may.)

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

1 Review
5 star
100%
4 star
0%
3 star
0%
2 star
0%
1 star
0%
Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
May 21, 2017
2017 BMW 3-Series 330e iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid

As promised

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Quite a bit of power for an electric, tested the Fusion and it wasn't even close. I can go 2 days using a charge and my last fill-up I was at over 500 miles and still had a quarter of a tank. Very smooth ride... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
January 22, 2017
2016 BMW 3-Series 4-Door Sedan 340i RWD

comfortable very fast fun car

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
A very fast comfortable car with every electronic convince imaginable. Acceleration from any speed is is about as good as you can get without being an exotic. I loved my 335 but this is much better. My only... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 4, 2016
2016 BMW 3-Series 4-Door Sedan 328d RWD

BMW 3-Series

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Hi I am from India, In India, the bad road conditions and poor service & maintenance. but still this car doing well
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 3, 2016
2016 BMW 3-Series 4-Door Sedan 328i xDrive AWD SULEV

An extreme pleasure from Start button to Stop button!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
There's nothing this car can't handle from twisty turns in sport mode, to around town driving in comfort mode to economical highway driving in eco-pro mode. Comfortable for 4 adults and plenty of trunck space... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 9, 2016
2016 BMW 3-Series 4-Door Sedan 340i RWD

The F in the F series is for fun!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The 340i with the M package is just a joy to drive and provides a lot of value for the money. It is surprisingly quieter than its predecessor, the 335i, and far smoother, it runs smooth like silk. The steering... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
February 13, 2016
For 2016 BMW 3-Series

A car for the positive minded business individuals.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The vehicle handles well on cross country tours, and very nimble in negotiating the urban jungle freeways and side streets. Comfort and space was not compromised, as the arays of instrumentations both physical... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
December 19, 2015
2016 BMW 3-Series 4-Door Sedan 320i xDrive AWD

love it, best car i ever had, best drive

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
perfect love driving it............................................
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 16, 2016
2015 BMW 3-Series 4-Door Sedan 335i RWD

BMW 335 Sport hits the mark

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
My new BMW 335 with sport package is an exceptional car to drive and travel in.The fuel cost is better than I believed it could be taking in to consideration the torque and power this BMW has.The interior is... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
July 19, 2016
For 2015 BMW 3-Series

Only one regret, not to have bought one earlier.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Driving is e dream, specially on the island of Corsica with automatic gearbox from ZF!
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
May 18, 2016
For 2015 BMW 3-Series

4th 3 series

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This is my 4th 3 Series, starting with a 330xi. Each one has had a slightly different character. The 330xi was hard riding due to the first year of run-flat tires. This was corrected with my next one, a 335xi... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Compare the 2017 BMW 3-Series against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the BMW 3-Series?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area

2017 BMW 3-Series Pricing Insights

  • 2017 BMW 320 inventory continues to expand; 2016s are gone
  • Bonus: No cashback offer this month
  • Finance: 3.24-percent APR for up to 72 months
  • Lease: From $359 for 36 months
See Your Price
 