The Audi TT provides a lot of driving enjoyment, but aside from the high-performance TT RS, it’s hard to call this stylish coupe and convertible a pure driver’s car. The front-drive origins and lack of a manual transmission damn it for enthusiasts, even in the more powerful TTS.

Still, the TT is a fun car with the right stance and driving position. We rate it a 7.0 overall, adding points for handsome styling, good ride and handling, and generous standard features. The base trim’s performance has room for improvement, though, and the interior only has good room for two front passengers. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The TT RS joins the lineup for 2018. It boasts a 400-horsepower turbocharged inline-5 under its hood, and it also gets bigger brakes, a lower ride height, and a standard magnetic ride suspension. It’s by far the fastest car in the lineup, with a 3.7-second 0-60 mph time, and its hardware makes it track ready.

Like the TT RS, the TTS is only offered as a coupe, and it, too, comes with the magnetic ride suspension. It also has beefy brakes. Its engine is a 292-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter inline 4-cylinder.

The base TT is offered as a 2+2 coupe like the others or a two-seat roadster. It is motivated by a 220-hp version of the TTS’s engine, and acceleration is brisk at 5.3 seconds in the 0-60 mph run.

The TT and TTS have a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the TT RS gets a 7-speed version. All models come standard with all-wheel drive, which can send power to the rear for a sportier feel or for better traction.

Fuel economy is fairly thrifty for a sports car, especially in the base model, which delivers 26 mpg in the combined EPA cycle.

All TT models borrow styling cues from the R8 super sports car, combining its chiseled look with rounded elements from the TT’s past. Inside, the design is sleek, almost spartan, with gauges rendered digitally on a wide high-resolution screen that also displays navigation, and more in what Audi calls its "Virtual Cockpit."

Space is plentiful up front, but the coupe has a small back seat and the roadster has no back seat at all. The coupe offers a decent-sized trunk, but don’t look for the roadster to carry your cargo.

Safety equipment isn’t so generous. Yes, there are knee airbags, a rearview camera, and front and rear parking sensors, and you can get blind-spot monitors, but forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking are not available.