The fully redesigned, third-generation Audi TT and TTS coupe and convertible models that bowed last year could, more than ever, be mistaken for pure sports cars. They're convincing in many respects, with the right stance, styling, and driving position, plus excellent road manners.

But they're not quite that, as the lack of a manual gearbox and front-wheel-drive origins definitely send out warning signals to driving purists. Call it what you will, as the current TT lineup provides a lot of driving enjoyment.

We gave it a 7.4 overall score thanks to handsome styling and good features. The TT's performance, in base trim, leaves some room for improvement, and its fuel economy scores aren't hugely impressive. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

In profile, the TT hasn’t changed much. It's recognizable as the same pert coupe or roadster, but its overhangs have been tucked in a bit more and its corners a little more chiseled, which depending on the vantage point can make it appear either a bit wider than before (it's actually narrower). There's definitely some R8 influence in front, where LED matrix headlamps, the trapezoidal grille, and new hood creasing make the look a little more menacing.

Design-wise, the TT looks a bit more like a smaller version of the R8 supercar this time around, borrowing some of the cues from that mid-engine model but Audi says it's looked to the R8 supercar for design influences on the new TT, and then inward to the driver—with a more driver-centric, cockpit-like layout for the cabin, a lighter-and-leaner driving experience, and a raft of new tech.

The interior of the TT and TTS, on the other hand, get a radical redo, with a cabin layout that far more effectively channels some of the sports-car vibe that this model has been missing in its previous iterations. A new Audi Virtual Cockpit display uses a 12.3-inch high-contrast display, steering-wheel toggles, voice controls, and a capacitive touch pad down at the center console, and it replaces traditional climate and audio controls. Round vents have middle areas that control climate settings, and there's a racier look throughout in the materials and swoopy dash shape.

The 2017 TT is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, making 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet, while the high-performance TTS boosted up to 292 hp and 280 lb-ft. In this generation of the TT and TTS, with a lighter structure and some serious weight loss, the TT can get to 60 mph in as little as 5.3 seconds and the TTS at 4.6 seconds. Some may mourn the loss of a manual gearbox (it's all quick, satisfying S-tronic dual-clutch automatics now), but they are apparently in the very small minority.

An even higher-performance Audi TT RS, by the way, will arrive in 2018, with a new version of the turbocharged inline-5, plus various other performance upgrades.

The TT is offered only in all-wheel-drive quattro form in the U.S., and this version packs the latest, Audi-tuned Haldex clutch-pack system, which will send more power to the rear wheels when it’s needed, or preemptively to make the car more balanced in sporty driving (it responds not only to accelerator inputs, but steering too). A new progressive steering system brings a variable ratio rack with variable electric assist—amounting to a quick, nimble feeling on low-speed hairpins and a more relaxed, settled feel on the highway. Road feel is still a bit lacking, and that's a plus and a minus for the magnetic suspension included with TTS models (which, by the way, filters out some of the road noise that can be an issue in the TT Coupe).

The TT and TTS are light and nimble in driving feel, and electronic systems help supplement the experience with the right sounds and feedback—for the most part. For instance, a sound actuator feeds "sporty" sounds into the cabin when you drive enthusiastically, and on TTS models there are additional exhaust flaps. Audi Drive Select, a multi-mode system lets you tune a range of powertrain, steering, and stability behaviors.

A powered spoiler extends at 75 mph or retracts at 44 mph; and it generates about 110 pounds of downforce at 155 mph. It’s not something that’s going to make much of a difference at U.S. freeway speeds, but it’s a bragging right—as is a new launch control feature for the stability system.

Comfort, safety, and features

You might expect this model, with its more cockpit-like design approach, to be tighter inside than its predecessor; but that's not the case. As before, there's more legroom for those in front than in most other sports cars or sporty coupes, and there's adjustability here to accommodate a wide range of driver sizes. The 2017 Audi TT is a four-seater, although we wouldn't call it a true four-passenger model; it's closer to a 2+2 for the Coupe, or a two-seater plus a glorified parcel shelf for the Roadster.

Audi is ramping up active-safety features with this generation of the TT; and just as with the previous two generations of this sporty coupe or convertible, you can expect the same high standards of occupant protection here as in Audi’s sedans and crossovers. Secondary collision brake assist, which keeps the vehicle from continuing to roll when it’s been in an accident, is now standard on the entire model line. Audi Side Assist is also included in the TTS.

The 2017 Audi TT offers a lot more available in-cabin connectivity technology than before, as well as more standard comforts and features. Compared to other sports cars or roadsters it really isn't an either/or dilemma—you can have some of the top tech wizardry, in a way that doesn't detract from the sports-car flavor.

The star of the interior is the Audi Virtual Cockpit, a system that uses a wide high-contrast color screen that doubles as a gauge cluster. Add the MMI Navigation Plus package and you get some technology that's unrivaled in this class, including Google Earth and Street View displays, real-time traffic info, and integrated Facebook and Twitter feeds.

TT models include keyless ignition, remote locking, an alarm system, a garage-door opener, cruise control, rear parking sensors, and automatic wipers and headlamps—and Audi has for 2017 added a rearview camera system plus auto-dimming, power-folding side mirrors. TTS models add a magnetic ride suspension that quells road noise and harshness without cutting handling sharpness, plus wheel and brake upgrades, front and rear parking sensors, and Audi side assist.