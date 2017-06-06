2018 Audi S8 Review

2018 Audi S8
7.4
Expert Rating
The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown

7.4
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
7.0
Expert Rating
Performance
9.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
7.0
Expert Rating
Safety
Features
9.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
5.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Managing Editor

The 2018 Audi S8 is a speed machine that's the ultimate sleeper. Spot one and stare—it'll likely be gone just as quickly.

MSRP: $116,875

Horsepower: 605 hp

MPG: Up to 15 mpg city/24 highway

Dimensions: 203 “ L x 77” W x 58” H

Curb Weight: 4,685 lbs

The 2018 Audi S8 is an all-wheel drive miracle: more than two tons move up to 60 mph in less than four seconds in splendid luxury.

The S8 is serious about performance and serious about its price. It earns an 8.0 on our overall scale thanks to its handling and acceleration, plus a superlative set of features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2018 Audi S8 stands pat this year without any major changes. It’s a rival for high-performance sedans such as the BMW B7 Alpina, Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG, and Jaguar XJR.

The Audi S8 is the only way to get a short-wheelbase version of the A8, and the S8 is the version we prefer, not only because it’s very fast, but also because it’s discreet and still luxurious.

The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 is shared with the A8, but uprated to 605 horsepower in the S8 and 517 pound-feet of torque. It’s still mated to an 8-speed automatic, which does its job by skillfully getting out of the way of power hitting the pavement. We cover the A8 separately.

A standard all-wheel-drive system, which Audi calls Quattro, air suspension, and adaptive dampers channel power through 21-inch wheels.

It’s equipped like a luxury sedan, but the S8 is firmly a driver-centric car. With that in mind, the S8 is better behind the wheel; you wouldn’t know by looking at the outside that the S8 rivaled high-priced exotics in terms of power.

The EPA rates the S8 at 15 mpg city, 24 highway, 18 combined. There are more fuel-efficient cars on the road today, but very few of them hold the same court as the S8.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

May 17, 2015
2013 Audi S8 4-Door Sedan

Awesome driving experience

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This is the most fabulous daily driving car I have ever owned. Outperforms everything, and is quite comfortable. The only complaint is the very short (but very sweet) life of the high performance tires.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 26, 2015
2009 Audi S8 4-Door Sedan

Best in class Audi S8

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
It's a best combination of luxury and Sports car. From 0-100 it takes 3.8 seconds
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
