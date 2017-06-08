2018 Audi S6 Review

2018 Audi S6
7.0
Expert Rating
$71,900
MSRP based on 4.0 TFSI Prestige
 
See Your Price
Shopping for a new Audi S6?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

7.0
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
6.0
Expert Rating
Performance
8.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
7.0
Expert Rating
Safety
Features
8.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
6.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
Write a Review
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor

The 2018 Audi S6 stands with an impressive hand: quality interior, great performance, functional shape. It's possible to find better examples from other cars, but they all cost significantly more.

MSRP: From $72,875

Horsepower: 450 hp

MPG: Up to 18 mpg city/27 highway

Dimensions: 195” L x 64” W x 57” H

Curb Weight: 4,398 lbs

The 2018 Audi S6 fills the white space between comfortable mid-size luxury sedan and manned spacecraft.

The performance four-door hauler can carry a payload of five humans up to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. The S6 is based on the 2018 Audi A6, which we cover separately, but is the only way to get a fire-breathing V-8 planted into the sedan.

The S6 earns a 7 out of 10 overall score from us, which reflects our opinion of its remarkable speed and handling, and its usefulness as an everyday sedan. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year the 2018 Audi S6 is identical to last year’s model, right down to the lugnuts. It last received a rebuff in 2016 when Audi gifted to the S6 new bumpers, a new grille, and quad-tipped exhausts.

Don’t mess with success, we say. The S6 gets a power-dense twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 that makes 450 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. It’s shifted through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and all-wheel drive, which Audi calls Quattro. A sport rear differential is available on the S6, which helps the 4,400-pound sedan carve a tidier line through a corner.

The S6 is handsomely equipped with a standard rearview camera, an 8.0-inch driver information display, Bluetooth connectivity, premium Bose audio, navigation, leather upholstery, and Audi’s infotainment system, dubbed MMI.

That kind of standard equipment is impressive, but the S6 faces an existential problem. It’s bookended by stunning S5 and S7 Sportback models that deliver thrilling performance with more expressive exteriors.

Put another way: The S6’s plainclothes approach to speed may not be enough for some shoppers—some people just need attention.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
July 2, 2015
2016 Audi S6 4-Door Sedan Prestige

an amazing combination of luxury and performance

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
In select mode a high performance machine that is quick in response and effortless. Comfort mode suspension is a bit soft for me but the performance mode has excellent response on high speed curves or... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 19, 2015
For 2015 Audi S6

excellent vehicle

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
If you like a performance automobile that's fun to drive with decent fuel economy you will enjoy this vehicle.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
September 16, 2015
2014 Audi S6 4-Door Sedan Prestige

Audi- there is no substitute

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I have owned Audi's since 1998. A4's, Allroad, A4 Cab, S4 and now the S6. hands down best vehicle I have owned. No flash, just style + performance.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 13, 2015
For 2013 Audi S6

Great car with pheomenal performance

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The car is a well built car sans the transmission. The car is comfortable, roomy, and fast. The car is high tech providing blind spot indicators, cameras all around the car, cruise control with radar and heads... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Compare the 2018 Audi S6 against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Audi S6?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used
 