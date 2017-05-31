The 2017 Audi Q5 is a five-seater compact crossover SUV that competes against much newer offerings such as the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, and now, the Jaguar F-Pace.

It's available in a wide range of models and and powertrains, which are available in Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trim levels.

The Q5 manages a 7.0 ranking on our scale, which reflects how well this crossover has aged-even after nine years on the market. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Audi Q5 styling and performance

Despite being the oldest among those four—the Audi can trace its roots back to 2008—the Q5 has managed to stay relevant thanks to simple styling on the outside and quality materials on the inside. It's instantly recognizable as an Audi, but its interior betrays its age with its dated switchgear and the lack of some key features.

This year the automaker shed the slow-selling hybrid version, in part, because a brand-new Q5 is expected sometime next year. For 2017, three powertrains (an inline-4 and two versions of a supercharged V-6) are all married to an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, which Audi calls quattro. Some rivals offer a two-wheel drive model, but not the Q5.

Last year, Audi pulled from sale its diesel-powered Q5 after the automaker admitted it cheated emissions tests. It's unclear when (or if) the automaker will bring back that version, but we wouldn't hold our breath.

Comfort, safety, and features

For this year, Audi is making available on more models its adaptive suspension and customizable drive settings, bigger wheels, and adding a sport appearance package to the top-of-the-line performance model.

We're impressed with nearly every Q5 in the range, but would caution buyers that paying more doesn't necessarily get more—even the base 2.0T model gets a panoramic sunroof, leather interior, and a competent 8-speed automatic that shifts power through all four wheels.

The IIHS has given the Q5 a Top Safety Pick+ nod, but federal testers weren't as kind and gave the crossover a four-star overall score. The lack of a standard rearview camera means its overall score is somewhat inhibited.