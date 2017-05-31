The 2017 Audi Q3 is the German luxury brand's smallest utility vehicle, and one of a new breed of compact crossover SUV that keeps to mere subcompact-car parking space. As U.S. drivers trade in their sedans for crossovers, it's a niche that's rapidly expanding—now including the recently redesigned BMW X1 and slightly larger Mercedes GLA, as well as mainstream-brand alternatives like the Mazda CX-3.

The Q3's 6.5 overall score reflects our opinion that it's better than average, although there's some room for improvement in features and safety. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

The Audi Q3's styling is nothing dramatic or avant-garde, but it works very well. It's a flattering imitation of the bigger Q5—so flattering the look's also been mimicked by the Lincoln MKC—and we find some similarity with the new Fiat 500X, too. It's stubbier than the bigger Audi SUVs, the Q5 and Q7, and the proportions fit in perfectly in urban environs, if not so much on the open highway.

The interior of the Q3 builds on the cabin design of the Audi A3 sedan; it's tasteful and well-detailed, albeit a bit stark in its color-and-trim choices. Clear, big gauges are paired on some versions with an infotainment system and a big 7.0-inch screen that folds out from the dash in a way that's technologically impressive.

A 200-horsepower, turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 produces 207 pound-feet of torque, and it's well-matched to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Some models have front-wheel drive, but most will probably opt up for Audi's quattro all-wheel drive here. The Q3 is perky and it handles well, although it's clearly tuned more for ride comfort more than crisp handling. In all, the Q3 has the tidy road manners you'd expect for its brand and its size—it has some of the better ride quality of the bigger Q5, compared to its direct German rival.

Gas mileage for the Q3 is unremarkable, with front-wheel-drive versions at 20 mpg city, 29 highway, 23 combined and AWD models at 20/28/23 mpg.

Quality, safety, and features

The Q3 officially offers seating for five, although we think it's best for two adults and two or three small, young passengers. Head room is compromised by the standard sunroof, but the optional front sport seats are great for support and bolstering. Rear-seat knee room and head room are in tight supply for bigger passengers. The cargo area offers luggage capacity of 16.2 cubic feet behind the rear seat; but owners will likely have the split rear seatbacks folded forward most of the time, increasing capacity to 48.2 cubic feet—more than enough for most stock-up Costco runs.

In safety, the 2017 Audi Q3 has some great crash-test results—all top-tier "good" scores from the IIHS last year—but it's failed to earn the Top Safety Pick+ accolade because it lacks available front crash prevention features. Blind spot monitors and automatic park assist are on the options list, as are rear side airbags, and a rearview camera and parking sensors are standard.

Audi introduced several new standard features on the Q3 last year, making it a better value than before. And now, for 2017, the automaker has rejiggered the trim levels in the lineup.

For 2017, Audi has rejiggered the lineup, offering a new base Premium entry-level trim that comes with 12-way power front seats, a panoramic sunroof and LED taillights and daytime running lights. Mid-level Premium Plus models include heated, power-folding side mirrors, a power liftgate, while Prestige models get an improved audio system, navigation, blind-spot monitors, in-car 4G LTE data services with Audi Connect, and Audi's Multi-Media Interface (MMI).

Fully optioned, at the Prestige level, the Q3 easily tops $40,000, which puts it pretty much in lockstep with the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.