2018 Audi A8 Review

2018 Audi A8
7.8
Expert Rating
See Your Price
Shopping for a new Audi A8?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

7.8
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
7.0
Expert Rating
Performance
8.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
9.0
Expert Rating
Safety
Features
9.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
6.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
Write a Review
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor

The 2018 Audi A8 is a luxurious full-size new car that's decidedly old school. It's comfortable and quiet, but lacking new self-driving features.

MSRP: From $83,475

Horsepower: 333 to 450 hp

MPG: Up to 19 city / 29 highway

Dimensions: 207″ L x 77” W x 58″ H

Curb weight: 4,464 to 4,673 lbs

Bad news: The 2018 Audi A8 is a full-size luxury sedan that’s a relative dinosaur compared to the newer, flashier versions from other automakers. Good news: People still love to look at dinosaurs.

This year, the full-size flagship stands pat with a few optional extras added. It’s likely that a completely redesigned A8 isn’t far off. d

The 2018 Audi A8 earns a 7.8 on our overall scale thanks to its superlative features and abundant comfort. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

All versions of the A8 now can be equipped with an executive package that trims the back seat like a first-class airline cabin. The high-performance S8, which we cover separately, is the only way to get an A8 with a short wheelbase.

Despite its age, the A8 has managed to stay relevant and competitive with offerings from BMW and Mercedes thanks to its conservative shape and space-age aluminum frame that is both light (a boon to performance) and strong (helpful for safety).

The A8 is available only in long-wheelbase configuration for now, which is comfortable to drive or be driven in.

Most will find that the rear seats are the best seats in the house, with which we wholeheartedly agree. When outfitted with this year’s Executive Plus rear seating package, the A8 swaddles with available heated and cooled rear seats, entertainment options, and even in-seat massagers.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
July 28, 2015
2016 Audi A8 4-Door Sedan 3.0T *Ltd Avail*

awesome car for me!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Excellent automobile and the safety features are a plus!
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 17, 2015
For 2015 Audi A8

best all round driving car i have ever had

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
areally well built super drivers car Understated super build quality
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 14, 2015
For 2011 Audi A8

Like the car better after 3 years than when I bought it

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Wonderfully car which balances performance with comfort. Lots of little things seem well thought out/engineered and lead to satisfaction. Sport transmission mode is fun and eco mode gives EPA 16 in city and... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 5, 2015
2005 Audi A8 4-Door Sedan 4.2L quattro Automatic

A Real Beauty

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I own this car more than two years with mileage 100000 km and it give me the same pleasure every time I drive this beauty.. fast ...comfortable , solid drive on the snow even without snow tire as the Quatro... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Compare the 2018 Audi A8 against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Audi A8?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area

2018 Audi A8 Pricing Insights

  • 2017 A8 is hard to find in stock but can be ordered to spec
  • Rebates: $2,250 on select models + up to $2,000 loyalty/conquest bonus
  • Lease: From $989 per month for 36 months
  • Finance: 2.9% APR for up to 66 months
See Your Price
 