Simple is too often confused for simplistic.

For 2017, Audi has halved its number of available powertrains in the A8 from four to two, and made more simple its approach to potential buyers of its luxury barge. All sedans are now long-wheelbase models, with sport exteriors that mimic the high-po Audi S8 (covered separately), and black exterior accents are available as packages.

Every A8 gets all-wheel drive, an 8-speed automatic, leather and power everything, everywhere. The biggest decision may be between a supercharged V-6 or twin-turbocharged V-8, which get near-identical mileage returns.

Yet, the 2017 Audi A8 is anything but shallow.

The A8 earned an 8 out of 10 overall, which reflects our opinion that, despite its relative age, the A8 is still supremely quiet, elegant, and comfortable. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

The refined A8, which is built on an aluminum space frame, is now a legitimate contender to full-size Mercedes-Benz and BMW cars. It lacks the same panache and verve as the others, but the A8's sophistication and simple creases have helped it age well into the sunset of its life cycle.

This year, Audi removed from the A8 lineup both its hulking-and expensive-W-12 engine option and a turbodiesel V-6, which won't appear at least until the company fixes that engine. (Last year, the automaker pulled from sale those models after it admitted those engines illegally polluted.)

The base engine, a 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 makes a respectable 333 horsepower, but the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 may be our pick. The bigger engine produces 450 hp now-up from 435 hp two years ago-and propels the sedan from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. A uprated version of the same engine sits in the S8 and is raucous fun in that application.

Quality, safety, and features

The A8 makes its bones as being one of the most comfortable and quiet luxury sedans on the road, with plenty of room for four adults. Rear-seat passengers may have the best seat in the house with available rear-seat entertainment, power massage, and luscious leather.

Although major U.S. rating agencies have never crash-tested an A8 (and likely never will) the full-sizer gets a full complement of safety features and construction that help it be among the leaders in its class.

While the price of entry is still in the mid-$80,000 range, a fully spec'd A8 can fall short of where many competitors start. Among this year's features are a dynamic handling package that includes a rear sport differential borrowed from the S8 and a rear-seat executive package that rivals many first-class airline lounges. Audi's standard infotainment is impressive, but we could do without some of the redundant controls.

As far as full-size luxury sedans go, the 2017 Audi A8 carries with it one of the more subdued exteriors and conservative order sheets, but its details continue to impress.

The A8's appeal isn't difficult to understand.