2017 Audi A8 Review

2017 Audi A8L
8.0
Expert Rating
See Your Price
Shopping for a new Audi A8?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

8.0
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
8.0
Expert Rating
Performance
8.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
9.0
Expert Rating
Safety
Features
9.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
6.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
Write a Review
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor

For 2017, Audi's keeping the A8 simple: two engines, one wheelbase, one classy ride.

Simple is too often confused for simplistic.

For 2017, Audi has halved its number of available powertrains in the A8 from four to two, and made more simple its approach to potential buyers of its luxury barge. All sedans are now long-wheelbase models, with sport exteriors that mimic the high-po Audi S8 (covered separately), and black exterior accents are available as packages.

Every A8 gets all-wheel drive, an 8-speed automatic, leather and power everything, everywhere. The biggest decision may be between a supercharged V-6 or twin-turbocharged V-8, which get near-identical mileage returns.

Yet, the 2017 Audi A8 is anything but shallow.

The A8 earned an 8 out of 10 overall, which reflects our opinion that, despite its relative age, the A8 is still supremely quiet, elegant, and comfortable. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

The refined A8, which is built on an aluminum space frame, is now a legitimate contender to full-size Mercedes-Benz and BMW cars. It lacks the same panache and verve as the others, but the A8's sophistication and simple creases have helped it age well into the sunset of its life cycle.

This year, Audi removed from the A8 lineup both its hulking-and expensive-W-12 engine option and a turbodiesel V-6, which won't appear at least until the company fixes that engine. (Last year, the automaker pulled from sale those models after it admitted those engines illegally polluted.)

The base engine, a 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 makes a respectable 333 horsepower, but the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 may be our pick. The bigger engine produces 450 hp now-up from 435 hp two years ago-and propels the sedan from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. A uprated version of the same engine sits in the S8 and is raucous fun in that application.

Quality, safety, and features

The A8 makes its bones as being one of the most comfortable and quiet luxury sedans on the road, with plenty of room for four adults. Rear-seat passengers may have the best seat in the house with available rear-seat entertainment, power massage, and luscious leather.

Although major U.S. rating agencies have never crash-tested an A8 (and likely never will) the full-sizer gets a full complement of safety features and construction that help it be among the leaders in its class.

While the price of entry is still in the mid-$80,000 range, a fully spec'd A8 can fall short of where many competitors start. Among this year's features are a dynamic handling package that includes a rear sport differential borrowed from the S8 and a rear-seat executive package that rivals many first-class airline lounges. Audi's standard infotainment is impressive, but we could do without some of the redundant controls.

As far as full-size luxury sedans go, the 2017 Audi A8 carries with it one of the more subdued exteriors and conservative order sheets, but its details continue to impress.

The A8's appeal isn't difficult to understand.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
July 28, 2015
2016 Audi A8 4-Door Sedan 3.0T *Ltd Avail*

awesome car for me!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Excellent automobile and the safety features are a plus!
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 17, 2015
For 2015 Audi A8

best all round driving car i have ever had

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
areally well built super drivers car Understated super build quality
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 14, 2015
For 2011 Audi A8

Like the car better after 3 years than when I bought it

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Wonderfully car which balances performance with comfort. Lots of little things seem well thought out/engineered and lead to satisfaction. Sport transmission mode is fun and eco mode gives EPA 16 in city and... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 5, 2015
2005 Audi A8 4-Door Sedan 4.2L quattro Automatic

A Real Beauty

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I own this car more than two years with mileage 100000 km and it give me the same pleasure every time I drive this beauty.. fast ...comfortable , solid drive on the snow even without snow tire as the Quatro... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Compare the 2017 Audi A8 against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Audi A8?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area

2017 Audi A8 Pricing Insights

  • 2017 A8 is hard to find in stock but can be ordered to spec
  • Rebates: $2,250 on select models + up to $2,000 loyalty/conquest bonus
  • Lease: From $989 per month for 36 months
  • Finance: 2.9% APR for up to 66 months
See Your Price
 