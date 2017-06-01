Nailing down the 2018 Audi A6 is tough. The luxury mid-sizer has all the right proportions outside, space for four adults inside, relatively good fuel economy, and superlative safety data.

It’s a good all-rounder. Perhaps that’s why we’ve been known to take it for granted it at times?

Our overall rating of 7.3 is marginally lower than the competitors, but those cars are much newer. We wouldn’t begrudge buyers for considering the Audi A6 against similar offerings from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus—in fact, we’d encourage the comparison. The A6 excels in safety and features, which is how we arrive at its high score. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Not much has changed on the Audi A6 from last year, and the automaker has only shuffled packages to offer more features at a lower price. Navigation and keyless ignition are standard on all models. The A6 is available in Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trims with varying levels of creature comforts. (We cover the S6 separately.)

Last year’s Competition trim was incorporated into the fold as a Competition package that is available on Premium Plus and Prestige trims equipped with the V-6 engine. As for the uprated turbo V-6 from last year’s Competition trim that made 340 horsepower? That’s now the only V-6 on offer for buyers looking to upgrade from the standard 2.0-liter turbo-4.

Most models will feature luxury touches that will add to the $50,675 starting price, which includes destination charges. Top models can reach well into the mid-$60,000s when equipped with excellent additions.

The A6’s small secret is that it’s mechanically related to the A7, which drastically improves on the A6’s conservative style. The good news is that stepping into an A7 requires more than $70,000, and that high price carves a better hole for entry A6 buyers who don’t want to look over their shoulders.