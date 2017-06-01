2018 Audi A6 Review

2018 Audi A6
7.0
Expert Rating
$49,700
MSRP based on 2.0 TFSI Premium FWD
 
7.0
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
6.0
Expert Rating
Performance
7.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
7.0
Expert Rating
Safety
Features
8.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
7.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Managing Editor

The 2018 Audi A6 is a conservatively styled, but handsome mid-size luxury sedan. It lacks the bells and whistles others now offers, but holds firm to its foundation as a competent performer.

Nailing down the 2018 Audi A6 is tough. The luxury mid-sizer has all the right proportions outside, space for four adults inside, relatively good fuel economy, and superlative safety data.

It’s a good all-rounder. Perhaps that’s why we’ve been known to take it for granted it at times?

Our overall rating of 7.3 is marginally lower than the competitors, but those cars are much newer. We wouldn’t begrudge buyers for considering the Audi A6 against similar offerings from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus—in fact, we’d encourage the comparison. The A6 excels in safety and features, which is how we arrive at its high score. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Not much has changed on the Audi A6 from last year, and the automaker has only shuffled packages to offer more features at a lower price. Navigation and keyless ignition are standard on all models. The A6 is available in Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trims with varying levels of creature comforts. (We cover the S6 separately.)

Last year’s Competition trim was incorporated into the fold as a Competition package that is available on Premium Plus and Prestige trims equipped with the V-6 engine. As for the uprated turbo V-6 from last year’s Competition trim that made 340 horsepower? That’s now the only V-6 on offer for buyers looking to upgrade from the standard 2.0-liter turbo-4.

Most models will feature luxury touches that will add to the $50,675 starting price, which includes destination charges. Top models can reach well into the mid-$60,000s when equipped with excellent additions.

The A6’s small secret is that it’s mechanically related to the A7, which drastically improves on the A6’s conservative style. The good news is that stepping into an A7 requires more than $70,000, and that high price carves a better hole for entry A6 buyers who don’t want to look over their shoulders.

October 5, 2016
2017 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro AWD

Audi A6-Awesomness

This is an awesome car especially coming from a BMW. The BMW is still a better handling car and better road feel but as an all round daily driver it beats my BMW5 hands down. I opted for the 2.0 for fuel... + More »
April 19, 2015
For 2016 Audi A6

sweet ride

The pro reviewer, Nelson, asked why someone would buy an A6 over an A7. really? REALLY? because the A7 starting price is $22,000 higher, you dummy! anyway, i haven't had my 2015 A6 for long, but its been great... + More »
December 6, 2015
2014 Audi A6 4-Door Sedan quattro 3.0L TDI Prestige

Awesome Audi A6

The most exciting, satisfying automobile I have ever owned or driven.
May 24, 2015
2014 Audi A6 4-Door Sedan quattro 3.0L TDI Prestige

A6 tdi awesome ride

Love this car. Economical, fully featured, and sporty. This car is so much fun to drive.
January 19, 2016
2013 Audi A6 4-Door Sedan quattro 3.0T Prestige

Best car I've ever owned

The audio 6 is very stylish and well put together. Good material and workmanship. When you drive one you won't want to drive anything else. The car is very fast,horsepower is always there when you need it... + More »
April 28, 2015
2013 Audi A6 4-Door Sedan FrontTrak 2.0T Premium Plus

The best car I've ever owned!

You could not find a more refined, balanced, quite, and peppy enough auto at this level. Absolutely nothing has needed repair in two years. The turbo four is light and therefore balanced to the handling. The... + More »
April 21, 2016
2011 Audi A6 4-Door Avant Wagon quattro 3.0T Prestige *Ltd Avail*

The Best Sports Wagon Hands Down

This my forth wagon and was the last one sold in the U.S. (I was luckly, purchased from dealer in Mass and shipped from dealer in Calif.). Audi still makes them but will not import them. This is the best yet... + More »
April 13, 2015
For 2011 Audi A6

Excellent car and a beauty to drive

As a high end German car, the Audi A6 is a wonderful machine, and a true beauty. My car runs on a 3-liter V6 supercharged engine, which is a yrue marvel!; obviously it is not the most economical car in terms... + More »
May 19, 2017
2008 Audi A6 4-Door Sedan 3.2L quattro

Audi A6, International stealth but staunchly German

New, the A6 S Line was over forty grand. At that price let's get to what I don't like about the car. 1. Heavy trunk lid does not open by itself. 2. CD player tucked to the far side of the glove box (which does... + More »
April 21, 2016
2006 Audi A6 4-Door Wagon 3.2L Avant quattro Automatic

The Best Sports Wagon hands down!

This my forth wagon and was the last one sold in the U.S. (I was luckly, purchased from dealer in Mass and shipped from dealer in Calif.). Audi still makes them but will not import them. This is the best yet... + More »
