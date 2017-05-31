2017 Audi A6 Review

2017 Audi A6 (European spec)
8.0
Expert Rating
$47,600
MSRP based on 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus FWD
 
See Your Price
Shopping for a new Audi A6?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

8.0
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
7.0
Expert Rating
Performance
8.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
7.0
Expert Rating
Safety
9.0
Expert Rating
Features
10
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
7.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
1 Review
Write a Review
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor

The 2017 Audi A6 is a stellar mid-size luxury sedan; it's a bit sedate, but still good enough to compete with some flagship vehicles from other brands.

The Audi A6 is a mid-size luxury sedan that competes against a slew of challengers from all over the globe, but manages to stay at—or very near—the top. Few sedans under six figures offer the same available features and refined drive as the A6—and those pricier sedans don't have the A6's verified record of world-class safety.

The A6's overall rating of 8.0 confirms its dominance. It aced the features test we threw at it; only styling and performance drop the average. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Audi A6 styling and performance

The 2017 Audi A6 hasn't significantly changed since last year. A slightly more potent A6 Competition model offers a mild horsepower boost and better seats, while the rest of the range receives the S-line exterior treatment as standard this year. The A6 was slightly updated last year to include a few corporate Audi features such as the large "Singleframe" grille design. A a sedan, the A6 is subtle and reserved, a stark contrast from its A7 cousin.

The A6 offers two powertrain options, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 or a 3.0-liter supercharged V-6. The former can be fitted with a 7-speed automatic and front-drive or an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. The latter only comes with the 8-speed and all-wheel drive, which Audi calls "quattro." For 2017, Audi offers a slightly more potent version of the 3.0-liter V-6, which produces 340 horsepower, in the A6 Competition sedan. (The more potent S6 sport sedan is covered separately. )

Audi A6 quality, safety, and features

The Audi A6's cabin space hasn't changed much over the past decade. The wart on its nose is its tight back-seat leg room. In front, a wide range of body sizes and types will fit, but the rear seat is more snug. The coupe-like, swept-back roofline is the likely culprit. With 14.1 cubic feet of space in the trunk, there's decent, if not plentiful, cargo space, too.

We haven't seen crash scores for 2017 yet, but based on last year's ratings, the Audi A6 is one of the safest sedans on the market, regardless of price.

Last year Audi pulled the diesel-powered A6 from sale, which was the former efficiency leader, but the A6 still manages to be fuel-efficient. Gas mileage reaches a high of 35 mpg highway, or 28 mpg combined.

Inside, the A6 is awash in leather and technology and keeps pace with full-size models that are considered flagship sedans for other brands. The 2017 Audi A6 can be equipped with the latest and some of the best technology, infotainment, and convenience features available today, including Google Earth maps, in-car high-speed data, and Bluetooth audio streaming.

That refined presentation may get lost in the A6's conservative exterior, however. And it also presents an existential problem for A6 shoppers: The A7 is similarly styled on the inside, and gorgeous on the outside, so why not go there instead?

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

1 Review
5 star
100%
4 star
0%
3 star
0%
2 star
0%
1 star
0%
Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
October 5, 2016
2017 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro AWD

Audi A6-Awesomness

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This is an awesome car especially coming from a BMW. The BMW is still a better handling car and better road feel but as an all round daily driver it beats my BMW5 hands down. I opted for the 2.0 for fuel... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 19, 2015
For 2016 Audi A6

sweet ride

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The pro reviewer, Nelson, asked why someone would buy an A6 over an A7. really? REALLY? because the A7 starting price is $22,000 higher, you dummy! anyway, i haven't had my 2015 A6 for long, but its been great... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
December 6, 2015
2014 Audi A6 4-Door Sedan quattro 3.0L TDI Prestige

Awesome Audi A6

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The most exciting, satisfying automobile I have ever owned or driven.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
May 24, 2015
2014 Audi A6 4-Door Sedan quattro 3.0L TDI Prestige

A6 tdi awesome ride

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Love this car. Economical, fully featured, and sporty. This car is so much fun to drive.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
January 19, 2016
2013 Audi A6 4-Door Sedan quattro 3.0T Prestige

Best car I've ever owned

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The audio 6 is very stylish and well put together. Good material and workmanship. When you drive one you won't want to drive anything else. The car is very fast,horsepower is always there when you need it... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 28, 2015
2013 Audi A6 4-Door Sedan FrontTrak 2.0T Premium Plus

The best car I've ever owned!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
You could not find a more refined, balanced, quite, and peppy enough auto at this level. Absolutely nothing has needed repair in two years. The turbo four is light and therefore balanced to the handling. The... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 21, 2016
2011 Audi A6 4-Door Avant Wagon quattro 3.0T Prestige *Ltd Avail*

The Best Sports Wagon Hands Down

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This my forth wagon and was the last one sold in the U.S. (I was luckly, purchased from dealer in Mass and shipped from dealer in Calif.). Audi still makes them but will not import them. This is the best yet... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 13, 2015
For 2011 Audi A6

Excellent car and a beauty to drive

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
As a high end German car, the Audi A6 is a wonderful machine, and a true beauty. My car runs on a 3-liter V6 supercharged engine, which is a yrue marvel!; obviously it is not the most economical car in terms... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
May 19, 2017
2008 Audi A6 4-Door Sedan 3.2L quattro

Audi A6, International stealth but staunchly German

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
New, the A6 S Line was over forty grand. At that price let's get to what I don't like about the car. 1. Heavy trunk lid does not open by itself. 2. CD player tucked to the far side of the glove box (which does... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 21, 2016
2006 Audi A6 4-Door Wagon 3.2L Avant quattro Automatic

The Best Sports Wagon hands down!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This my forth wagon and was the last one sold in the U.S. (I was luckly, purchased from dealer in Mass and shipped from dealer in Calif.). Audi still makes them but will not import them. This is the best yet... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Compare the 2017 Audi A6 against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Audi A6?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used

2017 Audi A6 Pricing Insights

  • 2017 Audi A6 is selling below MSRP
  • Lease: $499 per month for 36 months + $2,500 bonus
  • Finance: 2.9% APR for up to 66 months + $2,500 bonus
  • Loyalty and Conquest bonuses: Up to $1,000 off
See Your Price
 