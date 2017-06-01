2018 Audi A4 Review

2018 Audi A4
8.2
Expert Rating
$36,000
MSRP based on 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Plus S Tronic FWD
 
The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

8.2
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
8.0
Expert Rating
Performance
8.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
8.0
Expert Rating
Safety
9.0
Expert Rating
Features
9.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
7.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz

The 2018 Audi A4 and Allroad are sophisticated luxury cars with few glaring faults—and lots of commendable features, particularly the high-tech Virtual Cockpit.

MSRP: From $36,975

Horsepower: 190 to 252 hp

MPG: Up to 27 city / 37 highway

Dimensions: 186″ L x 73″ W x 56″ H

Curb weight: 3,450 to 3,626 lbs

 

The 2018 Audi A4 returns for another year of its heated rivalry with German rivals from BMW and Mercedes-Benz, with Jaguar and Cadillac and Infiniti now in the hunt.

The A4 lineup includes a compact sports sedan and an Allroad wagon that’s sold as a crossover SUV alternative.

The A4s are supplemented by the brand’s higher-performance S4 sedan and theA5/S5 coupes, which are covered elsewhere.

The A4, available in Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trim levels, rates an 8.0 out of 10 on our scale. It has impressive technology, all-around competence, and a range of flexible powertrains. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2018, there’s not much new after last year’s full redesign. A new Black Optic Plus package sprinkles black and red trim inside and out and a few formerly optional features have been made standard on every trim level. Additionally, the lineup has been pared slightly to reduce the number of models available with front-wheel drive in favor of more all-wheel-drive variants.

Still conservatively styled, the A4 sedan isn’t especially eye-catching, but what’s there is good. The Allroad takes a more mountain-inspired approach with its slightly raised suspension and flared fenders

The cockpit isa little more adventurous, simple yet high-tech. Most variants boast a wide, high-resolution display for infotainment. Anothe rscreen can replace the gauge cluster. No rival delivers the same high level of technology—at least not yet.

All A4s draw power from a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4. A4 Ultras serve as the gateway to the brand with 190 horsepower, an impressive 37 mpg, a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and front-wheel drive. The rest of the range includes a 252-hp version of the same engine and, depending on model, a choice between a 6-speed manual or the dual-clutch automatic, and newly standard all-wheel drive. Befitting their dirt road intentions, the Allroad models are exclusively offered with all-wheel drive.

Though they fall short of truly sporty—that’s where the S4 fits in—the A4 and Allroad are nonetheless polished and precise regardless of suspension setup. Standard, sport, and adaptive suspensions are all on offer, depending on a buyer’s needs and budget.

The latest A4 pushes the autonomous-driving envelope with a suite of extra-cost safety add-ons like adaptive cruise control that can bring the car to a halt and start things up again and a warning system that will alert you if you’re about to open a door into oncoming traffic.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

March 18, 2017
2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Automatic Premium quattro AWD

A Beautiful Driving Experience

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Just took delivery of my Arctic White A4 a few months ago. The ride and quality of the car is unbelievable. I have enjoyed BMW, Mercedes, Jaguar, in the past but have this vehicle at the top of my list. Take a... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
September 28, 2016
2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Automatic Premium Plus quattro AWD

Reliable but the performance needs work

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The Audi A3 has a great step up from the predecessor. The interior is beautiful and gives the A3 a luxurious feel.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
January 28, 2016
2016 Audi A4 CVT FrontTrak 2.0T Premium

Fully equipped yet clean and powerful.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Fully equipped yet clean and powerful, this car demonstrates the pleasure potential of the modern automotive technology! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Audi... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
November 24, 2015
2015 Audi A4 4-Door Sedan Automatic quattro 2.0T Premium Plus

Good car but the Tecnology is behined

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Good car but the Tecnology is behined no USB port, old Iphone adopter for charging
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
May 28, 2015
2015 Audi A4 4-Door Sedan Manual quattro 2.0T Prestige

Essentially the same as my 2013 A4

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Superior in most respects to our other car, a BMW 3 series, Handling is more firm, ride is more comfortable, gas mileage is better. Prefer the 6-sipped manual to an automatic, although shifts are a little... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
February 17, 2016
2014 Audi A4 4-Door Sedan CVT FrontTrak 2.0T Premium

Convinced me to buy the A4 again.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I must admit, it's my first Audi. I've had the BMW 3 series before as well as Honda, Acura, and way back when, a Corolla. This is the first car I've driven and felt enjoyment from the beginning. Not just the... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
September 8, 2015
2014 Audi A4 4-Door Sedan Automatic quattro 2.0T Premium Plus

Love this car

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I have thoroughly enjoyed this car from the moment I sit in it through the entire driving experience. The fit and finish is excellent and the infotainment system is very user friendly and easy to navigate. The... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 29, 2015
2014 Audi A4 4-Door Sedan Automatic quattro 2.0T Prestige

one of the best cars I've ever driven.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Great car! Great style! Great performance! At a very reasonable price.! I love this car.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
January 23, 2016
2013 Audi A4 4-Door Sedan Automatic quattro 2.0T Premium

Love it but....

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Great car! Drives well and hugs the road. It feels very safe, especially when driving it in the winter. The only "buts" have to do with the rear seats and legroom, or lack thereof. You have to be either a... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 28, 2015
2013 Audi A4 4-Door Sedan Automatic quattro 2.0T Premium

Still a great car after 3 years

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The design may a bit tired compared to the very fresh and redesigned C-Class but it still holds it own. Fuel economy of the diesel 2.0 diesel variant is better than most cars around. The interior remains... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
2018 Audi A4 Pricing Insights

  • 2017 A4 is on sale and available in stock
  • Lease: From $399 per month for 36 months + $1,000 bonus cash
  • Finance: 2.9% APR for up to 66 months + $1,000 bonus cash
  • Loyalty Bonus: Up to $750 for current owners
