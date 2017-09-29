2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Review

2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia
7.4
Expert Rating
$37,995
MSRP based on RWD
 
See Your Price
Shopping for a new Alfa Romeo Giulia?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

7.4
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
8.0
Expert Rating
Performance
9.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
6.0
Expert Rating
Safety
Features
7.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
7.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
Write a Review
2018
Vote Now
2018 Driver’s Choice
Best Performance Car
Cast your vote now for this category, and see who’s in the lead!
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia
    0 (votes)
    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia
  • 2018 Audi S5 Sportback
    0 (votes)
    2018 Audi S5
  • 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2-door Convertible LT w/2LT Side Exterior View
    0 (votes)
    2018 Chevrolet Camaro
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody first drive
    1 (vote)
    2018 Dodge Challenger
  • Ford GT Competition Series
    0 (votes)
    2017 Ford GT
  • 2017 Honda Civic Type R
    0 (votes)
    2017 Honda Civic Type R
  • 2018 Kia Stinger
    0 (votes)
    2018 Kia Stinger
  • 2018 McLaren 720S
    0 (votes)
    2018 McLaren 720S
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo
    0 (votes)
    2018 Porsche Panamera
Best Luxury Car
Cast your vote now for this category, and see who’s in the lead!
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia
    0 (votes)
    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    0 (votes)
    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
  • 2018 Audi A5 Sportback (European spec)
    0 (votes)
    2018 Audi A5
  • 2018 BMW 5-Series
    1 (vote)
    2018 BMW 5-Series
  • 2018 Land rover Range Rover Velar
    0 (votes)
    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
  • 2018 Lexus LC500
    1 (vote)
    2018 Lexus LC
  • 2018 Lexus LS 500 AWD
    1 (vote)
    2018 Lexus LS
  • 2018 Lincoln Navigator, 2017 New York auto show
    0 (votes)
    2018 Lincoln Navigator
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo
    0 (votes)
    2018 Porsche Panamera
  • 2018 Volvo XC60 T8
    1 (vote)
    2018 Volvo XC60
Best Looking Car
Cast your vote now for this category, and see who’s in the lead!
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia
    0 (votes)
    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    0 (votes)
    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
  • Ford GT Competition Series
    1 (vote)
    2017 Ford GT
  • 2018 Kia Stinger
    0 (votes)
    2018 Kia Stinger
  • 2018 Lexus LC500
    1 (vote)
    2018 Lexus LC
  • 2018 McLaren 720S
    0 (votes)
    2018 McLaren 720S
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo
    1 (vote)
    2018 Porsche Panamera
  • 2018 Audi A5 Sportback (European spec)
    0 (votes)
    2018 Audi A5
Submit
Thank you for your vote!
View the current results and vote in more categories
    Best Performance Car
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia
    0 (votes)
    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia
  • 2018 Audi S5 Sportback
    0 (votes)
    2018 Audi S5
  • 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2-door Convertible LT w/2LT Side Exterior View
    0 (votes)
    2018 Chevrolet Camaro
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody first drive
    1 (vote)
    2018 Dodge Challenger
  • Ford GT Competition Series
    0 (votes)
    2017 Ford GT
  • 2017 Honda Civic Type R
    0 (votes)
    2017 Honda Civic Type R
  • 2018 Kia Stinger
    0 (votes)
    2018 Kia Stinger
  • 2018 McLaren 720S
    0 (votes)
    2018 McLaren 720S
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo
    0 (votes)
    2018 Porsche Panamera
    Best Luxury Car
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia
    0 (votes)
    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    0 (votes)
    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
  • 2018 Audi A5 Sportback (European spec)
    0 (votes)
    2018 Audi A5
  • 2018 BMW 5-Series
    1 (vote)
    2018 BMW 5-Series
  • 2018 Land rover Range Rover Velar
    0 (votes)
    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
  • 2018 Lexus LC500
    1 (vote)
    2018 Lexus LC
  • 2018 Lexus LS 500 AWD
    1 (vote)
    2018 Lexus LS
  • 2018 Lincoln Navigator, 2017 New York auto show
    0 (votes)
    2018 Lincoln Navigator
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo
    0 (votes)
    2018 Porsche Panamera
  • 2018 Volvo XC60 T8
    1 (vote)
    2018 Volvo XC60
    Best Looking Car
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia
    0 (votes)
    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    0 (votes)
    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
  • Ford GT Competition Series
    1 (vote)
    2017 Ford GT
  • 2018 Kia Stinger
    0 (votes)
    2018 Kia Stinger
  • 2018 Lexus LC500
    1 (vote)
    2018 Lexus LC
  • 2018 McLaren 720S
    0 (votes)
    2018 McLaren 720S
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo
    1 (vote)
    2018 Porsche Panamera
  • 2018 Audi A5 Sportback (European spec)
    0 (votes)
    2018 Audi A5
Other Driver’s Choices
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
September 29, 2017

The 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia presents plenty of compelling reasons to jump ship from the “default” sports sedan brands.

The 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia has the world’s finest sports sedans in its sights. Although it isn’t quite the bullseye that the Italian automaker might need, the Giulia compact sports sedan is  brimming con brio, a delight to drive in even its humblest form, and sells for a fair price, too.

We rate it at 7.4 out of 10. We give points above average for a ride/handling/powertrain combination worth benchmarking, for its Italian style, and a good range of features and options. But all is not perfect; the Giulia stumbles a bit when it comes to in-car tech, and we’re still awaiting safety scores. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2018 Giulia comes in three trim levels—base, Ti, and fire-breathing, Ferrari-powered (well, basically) Quadrifoglio. That last model, aimed at stalwarts like the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63, channels Alfa Romeo’s past; its name means “four-leaf clover” and it’s an homage to Alfa’s racing history.

Review continues below

This year, the Giulia gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, correcting a major deficit from last year. A Harman Kardon audio system and an 8.8-inch infotainment screen are now standard on most variants and the automaker has seen fit to shuffle around some optional equipment.

All but the Quadrifoglio are powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at a hefty 280 horsepower. An 8-speed automatic is standard and all-wheel drive—which Alfa calls Q4—is optional at every level. The standard suspension is a reasonably plush compromise between sport sedan zip and everyday comfort, while the optional sport setup is firmer without being too stiff.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio is a breath of fresh air against staid German rivals. Its twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6 is full of bravado, not to mention 505 hp routed rearward via an 8-speed automatic. Underneath, an active suspension setup renders the Quadrifoglio perfectly comfortable as a daily driver or, at the twist of a drive mode knob, ready to attack a road coarse. All versions of the Giulia have quick, meaty steering that delivers an almost unfiltered feel of the road below—a genuine rarity and one that means the Giulia should be on any enthusiast’s shopping list.

Giulias start a hair under $40,000, which makes them a pretty good value on paper given the power they put out and a standard feature count that includes leather upholstery, HID headlights, and power front seats with driver’s side memory.

Although the Giulia hasn’t yet been subjected to a full battery of crash tests, it is available with the latest safety tech like automatic emergency braking.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
Compare the 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Alfa Romeo Giulia?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used
 