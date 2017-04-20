The 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia is a compact four­-door sedan aimed at the BMW 3-Series, and the Quadrifoglio version is a BMW M3 fighter. The Quadrifoglio is the first car in an eight­-product assault scheduled for the next three years.

Riding an all­-new rear­- and all­-wheel­-drive platform, the Giulia is offered in three models. The base and Ti models are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder that puts out 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque. These models are offered with rear- or all-wheel drive. At the top of the lineup is the Giulia Quadrifoglio, which features a Ferrari-derived, twin­-turbocharged, all­-aluminum 2.9 V-6 that pumps out 505 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque, thanks in part to a whopping 35 psi of boost. It comes with both cylinder deactivation and stop/start technology. The lone transmission is an 8-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

Thus far, we have only driven the Giulia Quadrifoglio. We rate it a 7 out of 10, giving it high marks for power and handling. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Alfa DNA Pro drive-mode selector is standard, offering Advanced Efficiency, Natural, Dynamic, and, in the Quadrifoglio, Race modes. The modes adjust the brake and steering feel, as well as the engine, transmission, and throttle response. The Race mode triggers turbocharger overboost, opens the baffles of a two-mode exhaust system, and shuts off the electronic stability control.

Alfa claims the Quadrifoglio offers best­-in­-class torsional rigidity, a best­-in­-class power­-to­-weight ratio of 7 pounds per horsepower, and a 50/50 front/rear weight balance. The mechanical bits support these claims. Carbon fiber is used for the driveshaft, hood, and roof, while the doors, fenders, front and rear subframes, mirrors, and suspension are aluminum components. An aluminum composite and plastic crossmember sheds pounds at the rear, while optional carbon ceramic brakes cut weight at all four corners.

The Quadrifoglio also has adjustable dampers, mechanical torque vectoring, standard Brembo brakes, and 19-inch three-season Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires, 235/35s up front and 285/30s at the rear.

Inside, the Giulia has supportive front seats, especially the Quadrifoglio, and decent rear seat space but small rear door openings. There is a smattering of quality materials, but the available infotainment system can be quite frustrating to use.

All models come standard with leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with lumbar adjustment, bi-xenon headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, keyless ignition, remote starting, and a 7.0-inch color TFT instrument cluster display.

Standard safety features include eight airbags, hill start assist, rear park assist, and a rearview camera. Also available are blind-spot monitors with rear cross-path detection, forward collision warning with emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, and automatic high beams.