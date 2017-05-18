2018 Acura TLX Review

2018 Acura TLX
6.8
Expert Rating
See Your Price
Shopping for a new Acura TLX?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

6.8
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
5.0
Expert Rating
Performance
6.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
7.0
Expert Rating
Safety
Features
9.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
7.0
Expert Rating
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Brandon Turkus Brandon Turkus

A new grille and sporty A-Spec trim aren't enough to elevate the comfy and feature-laden 2018 Acura TLX.

It’s only been on sale for three years, but the 2018 Acura TLX gets an update that drops its polarizing shield-nose grille and adds a sporty new A-Spec model.

Despite these changes, the TLX remains a near-luxury sedan with a balanced driving character.

The TLX earns a 6.8 on our overall scale thanks to its comfort and impressive features. We’d ask more from the styling and official safety data hasn’t yet been released. Stay tuned. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

A new grille sits between a pair of reshaped headlights and above a less busy lower bumper, while in back, visible exhaust outlets appear for the first time and join tweaked taillights. In the cabin, ambient light piping along both sides of the center console and new seat designs freshen up what's otherwise a perfectly OK cabin.

The new A-Spec model will likely receive the most attention. It wears a sportier exterior, a unique grille, standard 19-inch wheels, and 4-inch exhausts integrated into the rear bumper. Its cabin has two trim choices for its more heavily bolstered seats, while an A-Spec-specific steering wheel gives drivers meatier grips. On the hardware front, the A-Spec receives a slightly firmer suspension and an Active Sound Control that amplifies intake noise in the cabin.

Both the TLX's base 2.4-liter 4-cylinder and 3.5-liter V-6 are carried over from last year's model. The 4-cylinder engine works alongside an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission (which includes a torque converter, a unique twist) to send power to the front wheels, while the V-6 uses a 9-speed automatic to send its power to the front or all four wheels.

New tech for 2018 includes an updated 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with revamped menus and response times that are up to 30 percent faster than last year's model. The LED headlights score an auto on/off function alongside standard high-beam assist, which should improve on the 2017 TLX's “Marginal” rating in the IIHS' headlight testing, while wireless cellphone charging brings a dose of the future to the cabin.

With the 2018 Acura TLX, the automaker sets a base price of $33,995, including a mandatory $995 destination charge. That sum will cover a 2.4-liter base model. The new A-Spec trim starts at $43,795, while a top-of-the-line TLX Advance sells for $44,745. Acura's excellent Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive is a $2,000 option on all V-6 trims, while 4-cylinder models remain front-wheel-drive only.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
December 27, 2015
2016 Acura TLX 4-Door Sedan FWD

Need a little work performance and style

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
For Accra to win the cart racing a lot but when you look at their vehicles just a bland style lack of performance gas mileage is fair they do not turn any head
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 17, 2015
2015 Acura TLX 4-Door Sedan FWD V6 Tech

Best car I have ever owned!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
My TLX is outstanding in almost all things. The interior/exterior is a little dated. Acura could have modernized a little more. Fine safety features, sub 6 second 0-60 and over 30 MPH on the highway!
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
July 21, 2015
2015 Acura TLX 4-Door Sedan FWD Tech

Great quality and comfort in a family sedan.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Very quiet on the road. Beautiful leather interior. Don't like the OEM Goodyear tires- like rubber donuts. Eternal reflection of the AC dash vent in the driver's side mirror. Traffic info very hard to see in... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
See all user reviews »
Compare the 2018 Acura TLX against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Acura TLX?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
 