Styling
5.0
Expert Rating
Performance
7.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
7.0
Expert Rating
Safety
9.0
Expert Rating
Features
7.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
6.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz

Consider the 2018 Acura RDX if you’re after a budget-conscious crossover that rides and drives well.

The 2018 Acura RDX is a compact crossover that might be getting a little long in the tooth but remains an above average blend of value, sophistication, and safety.

Accordingly, this semi-luxury crossover scores a 6.8 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This RDX, in its current form, dates back to the 2013 model year, albeit with a few updates to keep it fresh. Today’s RDX is available in three basic flavors—base, Technology, and Advance—with further choices in terms of front- or all-wheel drive and the brand’s AcuraWatch collision avoidance tech. All in, the spendiest RDX still runs under $45,000, which is about where some of its rivals like the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class start. True, the RDX doesn’t match them in terms of features, style, or refinement, but its value is noteworthy.

Acura bucks the turbocharged 4-cylinder trend by fitting a 3.5-liter, naturally aspirated V-6 to all RDXs. At 276 horsepower and 252 pound-feet of torque, the V-6 is no slouch and it returns fuel economy figures that aren’t far off of less-powerful turbo-4s. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is $1,500 extra for those who need more grip.

Though the RDX isn’t the sexiest thing on the market—it’s far from it—the crossover’s basic two-box shape wears the brand’s beak nose better than its sedans. Its interior is busy and not quite as upmarket feeling as some swankier rivals—but, again, there’s that low price point. Considered as the bridge between mainstream crossovers like the Honda CR-V and true luxury models from German competitors, the RDX begins to make a lot of sense.

Those buyers looking for a semi-luxury ride will find that RDX’s interior is spacious and well-packaged, at least for front-seat occupants. Rear seat riders will find a low bench and limited room, but the cargo area is shaped nicely for larger objects.

Despite its age, the RDX performs well in crash tests. The IIHS and the NHTSA give it high marks and Acura offers features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warnings for a reasonable $1,300 on base and Technology models (the tech is standard on the range-topping, $43,475 RDX Advance).

The Car Connection Consumer Review

December 7, 2016
For 2017 Acura RDX

Great fit and finish.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Replaced a 2015 Lexus RX with the Acura RDX because my wife felt the Lexus was a tad to big. The Acura RDX is the perfect size and she loves it. Great safety features (we have the Advance package) above... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
September 26, 2016
2017 Acura RDX AWD w/Technology Pkg

Excellent automobile

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
A great bargain for the money.Great luxury car at a reasonable price.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
July 29, 2016
2017 Acura RDX AWD w/Technology Pkg

Fantastic Vehicle- Very Satisfied

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This vehicle is fantastic! I test drove a Ford Explorer, Nissan Murano, Hyundai Santa Fe and I bought the RDX with the tech package. The reliability reviews over the others was one of the main points but after... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 27, 2015
For 2016 Acura RDX

Excellent value. Best riding car I ever owned

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Had the RDX for almost 3 months and love it. I did have one issue at 1,1oo miles, the air conditioner froze and the whole ac system had to be replaced. Dealer said it was very rare and couldn't apologize more... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
July 17, 2015
2016 Acura RDX AWD 4-Door Advance Pkg

This is our 7th Acura since 1987! I think that says it all!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
It is the right size for an SUV, it has a 279 hp, SOC V6, yet it can get near 30 mpg with DFI and cylinder management. The advanced AWD system reduces the mpg by only 1. It has all the advanced options and... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
September 26, 2016
2015 Acura RDX AWD 4-Door Tech Pkg

FANTASTIC choice.....SUPER FAMILY CAR!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
WE LOVE our RDX.....it's made for a small family as an EVERY-DAY CAR! We love the RIDE.....GAS MILEAGE.....APPOINTMENTS both IN and OUT...the SIZE....the QUICK ACCELERATION......oh, it is QUITE AFFORDABLE!
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 25, 2015
For 2015 Acura RDX

amazing suv with amazing value

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
it has the most comfort and style of any vehicle I have ever owned, and that is saying something. Acura is the sleeping giant of value in my book.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 4, 2015
2015 Acura RDX AWD 4-Door Tech Pkg

First luxury vehicle

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
While looking for a new vehicle, I test drove several and really fell in love with the style and immunities of the Acura RDX. Because of price, I was torn between the Honda CR-V and the RDX, but luxury won out... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
February 8, 2016
For 2014 Acura RDX

Several problems with the 2014 RDX

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I bought my 2014 RDX Oct 2013. In less than 2 months, shock absorbers has to be replaced. After that a pressure switch has to be re-installed because theAWD alarm keeps coming off. Recently the shark fin... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 14, 2015
For 2014 Acura RDX

Like the car, but the transmission performance is not acceptable and the suspension is noisy.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The transmission in my 2014 RDX lurches on acceleration when starting out cold from a stop sign or light. I took it to the dealer but they didn't get it to act up which surprises me since it is the top item... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
