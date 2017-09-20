The 2018 Acura MDX is a seven- or eight-seat crossover SUV that can’t be missed for well-heeled families.

It hits in all the right places: superlative safety, standout comfort, and a relatively fuel-efficient hybrid model offered at a tempting price.

Its overall rating of 7.5 on our scale reflects its nearly perfect safety scorecard and three rows of seating suitable for adults. If we’re nitpicking, its conservative style keeps it hidden in plain sight, and pricey extras can inflate the bottom line well beyond its $45,175 entry price. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The biggest change for this year is a new 7.0-inch lower touchscreen that Acura says is more responsive than the outgoing model, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The MDX is still offered as a single model, with Advance or Technology packages effectively acting as trim levels. All-wheel drive, which Acura calls “Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive” is available at every stop for $2,000 more.

Last year, the MDX Sport Hybrid model was added to the lineup that adds standard all-wheel drive and a relatively unique electric motor setup that improves fuel economy and handling. Last year, those models added $1,500 to the bottom line when compared apples-to-apples with similarly equipped MDX SH-AWD versions. It’s a compelling value proposition, although Acura hasn’t yet detailed pricing for that model in 2018. We’ll report back when they do.

Without extra batteries, the MDX makes 290 horsepower and is mated to a 9-speed automatic. Its ride is sublime, and its unique all-wheel drive system should be considered for cold-weather buyers.

The MDX Sport Hybrid mates the same (but detuned) engine to a pair of electric motors that power the rear wheels only. It’s a clever system cribbed from Acura’s NSX supercar and RLX hybrid model.

We like all of the above, and place the MDX near the top of our list for luxury crossovers.