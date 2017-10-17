2017 Jeep Compass named Top Safety Pick by IIHS

The IIHS said Tuesday that the redesigned 2017 Jeep Compass earned its coveted Top Safety Pick award, albeit with some caveats.

To qualify as a Top Safety Pick, the Compass needs to be equipped with an option package that includes some advanced safety tech.

Confusingly, Jeep offered two versions of the Compass for the 2017 model year and the award only applies to one. The earlier model, built through January, was a carryover of a design that debuted for the 2007 model year and it does not qualify as a Top Safety Pick. The redesigned 2017 Compass that hit the market in early 2017 with curvier styling, optional automatic emergency braking, and a host of other changes, is by far the higher-rated of the two.

In the IIHS' crashworthiness evaluation, the later 2017 Compass scored top marks all around: "Good" scores in the small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, and roof strength tests.

When equipped with the extra-cost Advanced Safety and Lighting package, the Compass scored a "Superior" rating for its ability to stop on its own if a collision is detected.

Preventing the Compass from earning the IIHS' highest award—Top Safety Pick+—were its headlights. Compass crossovers with the standard halogen lights scored "Poor." The optional HID lights included on Latitude, Trailhawk, and Limited trim levels with the Advanced Safety and Lighting Package earned "Marginal," the second lowest of four scores.