What's New for 2018: Alfa Romeo

After more than two decades of teasing, Alfa Romeo is back in the U.S.—and with a lineup of cars designed for the real world, not just well-heeled folks looking for a track-day toy.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia arrived late in the 2017 model year and sees some worthwhile changes for 2018, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. More importantly, the brand's first modern SUV is also here—and it's basically a tall-riding wagon version of the Giulia. These are very good things.

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in an Alfa Romeo showroom this year:

Alfa Romeo 4C

Newly optional carbon fiber front fascia vents.

Black leather with yellow accents now optional.

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Myriad small changes to standard and optional equipment.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now optional.

Automatic emergency braking now standard on Quadrifoglio.

Revised wheel designs for most trim levels.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

All-new SUV based on Giulia.

Available with same 2.0-liter and 2.7-liter engines as Giulia.

Standard all-wheel drive.

High-performance Stelvio Quadrifoglio to arrive later in model year.

___________________________________________

Follow The Car Connection on Facebook and Twitter.



