Exploding sunroofs, 2018 Jeep Wrangler, Ikea's hybrid truck investment: What’s New @ The Car Connection

More cars experience exploding glass sunroofs than ever, study finds

Glass sunroofs have become an incredibly popular option in recent years for new-car buyers. However, an unusual side effect to their popularity is more prevalent than ever: cases of exploding glass sunroofs have skyrocketed in recent years.

California DMV looks to take the driver out of self-driving cars

California’s Department of Motor Vehicles has revised a set of proposed self-driving car regulations that would now allow cars to drive themselves without human oversight—that is, without a human providing backup.

2018 Volkswagen Jetta Review

The 2018 Volkswagen Jetta is a sensible, roomy compact sedan, although a new model is on the horizon for the 2019 model year. While its basic design is beginning to show its age, the 2018 Jetta has plenty of assets like a roomy interior, a quiet demeanor, and strong turbocharged engines.

Numerous details revealed in leaked owner's manual for 2018 Jeep Wrangler

Jeep’s Wrangler is about to undergo its first redesign since the JK was introduced for 2007. Prototypes have been testing for a while and at next month’s 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show the covers will finally come off.

Mercedes-Benz electrification plans: charting the changes

Mercedes-Benz is currently constructing a battery plant in Kamenz, Germany, the second of five such plants that will be in operation in three continents by the start of the next decade, including one in the United States.

Long-wheelbase Jaguar XEL debuts in China

Jaguar’s lineup has spawned its second long-wheelbase sedan in the form of the XEL, based on the XE small sedan. The first was the XF-based XFL introduced in 2016.

Ikea invests in hybrid-vehicle builder XL Hybrids

XL Hybrids carved its niche in the vehicle-electrification segment by offering hybrid conversion kits for regular gasoline-powered vans, commercial trucks, and pickups.

Shell buys its first electric car charging station firm in Europe

Even oil companies have begun to realize the future will not be nearly as reliant on fossil fuels, and Royal Dutch Shell is moving to safeguard its future business.

Norway proposes electric car tax that could affect Tesla significantly

Norway is likely the friendliest place on Earth for electric cars.