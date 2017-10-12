2018 Chrysler Pacifica S: Darth Vader's minivan has arrived

The 2018 Chrysler Pacifica S is one of two things. It's either confirmation that black wheels are here to stay, or it's a sign that this trend is past its peak.

You be the judge.

Either way, a new appearance package announced Thursday for the 2018 Pacifica pairs Chrysler's award-winning (according to us) minivan with glossy black-painted accents inside and out. The S Appearance Package is optional on Touring Plus, Touring L, Touring L Plus and Limited trim levels of the 2018 Pacifica. It's not available on the Pacifica Hybrid.

Oh, and 18-inch black-painted alloy wheels are standard with 20-inchers swathed in the same shade on the options list.

The package runs $595—a lot cheaper than a similiar-in-concept package offered on select Nissans—and it takes away any hint of chrome on the Pacifica's exterior. The grille, headlight surrounds, door handles, and roof rack accents that are shiny chrome on most Pacificas are blacked out with the S Appearance Package.

Inside, the S Appearance Package is comprehensive. The van's typically airy interior gets a black headliner, black carpet, black cloth or leather upholstery, and even dark accents on its dash and doors. The only hint of lightness is the smattering of gray stitching on the van's dash, doors, and seats.

Chrysler says that the S Appearance Package will arrive in dealers this fall.